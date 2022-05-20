 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Aaaaaand...here comes the surging property taxes   (cbsnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Real estate, new property tax assessment, property taxes, value of her home, last year, higher property taxes, city officials, new tax bill  
•       •       •

939 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 12:52 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, though. When the housing bubble does pop and prices re-correct to reflect real values, the taxes will revert back to their lower levels just as quickly as they went up. I mean, why wouldn't they?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Don't worry, though. When the housing bubble does pop and prices re-correct to reflect real values, the taxes will revert back to their lower levels just as quickly as they went up. I mean, why wouldn't they?


Aye, just like gas, lumber, milk, meat, etc.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least you get to keep the house you own!
 
virgo47
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My property value/taxes have gone up and down -by a lot- several times in the last 16 years. Some years I get a check back from the escrow acct, some years I don't. Ain't nothin but a thing until I sell.

/shrugs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Don't worry, though. When the housing bubble does pop and prices re-correct to reflect real values, the taxes will revert back to their lower levels just as quickly as they went up. I mean, why wouldn't they?


Actually, mine did in 2009.  They assessed the value down and the millage rate stayed the same so lower tax bill.  It went down from $4200 to $3300 in one year.  Good stuff.  After 13 years, I'm jut now back up to $4200.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They've been pulling this for several years now. According to them, our house has magically doubled in value in the last six years. We successfully told them to kiss our ass. We still got an increase, but nowhere near what they were demanding.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My house has essentially doubled in "value" since I bought it 10 years ago. Nothing about this makes sense.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pocket Ninja: Don't worry, though. When the housing bubble does pop and prices re-correct to reflect real values, the taxes will revert back to their lower levels just as quickly as they went up. I mean, why wouldn't they?

Actually, mine did in 2009.  They assessed the value down and the millage rate stayed the same so lower tax bill.  It went down from $4200 to $3300 in one year.  Good stuff.  After 13 years, I'm jut now back up to $4200.


There's no 'popping' that's going to occur. The cost of building houses is not going down anytime soon.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know. My tax assessments, by year, tracking each major jump:
2000: $1,626
2010: $1,705
2013: $2,915
2017: $4,415
2019: $4,625
2021: $5,169
 
darkeyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Join the club, mine went up 20% this year.  The value of my home has doubled in less than 5 years.  Of course the home insurance also follows suit, and my house isn't that big.  Don't let anyone tell you how cheap it is to live in Texas.  It's sad, I don't know how the next generation will afford a home, guess they will all be renters.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When you cut other sources of taxes out because those with unlimited money need more money via tax cuts, you gotta get that money from somewhere.  Hello, property taxes.

Although I imagine some places have a cap on property taxes to the point where someone with a $6m home is only "worth" $500k.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I can see where laws like California's, which peg the taxable value of a property to its value at the time of sale, can help long term property owners like the lady in the article who, through no fault of their own, are subject to major tax increases based on the actions of others.

However, that sort of rule leads to chronic underfunding and incentivizes people to find loopholes to keep taxes unnaturally low.

Maybe calculating the tax based on a rolling 5-year average of the land value could be more equitable?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: My house has essentially doubled in "value" since I bought it 10 years ago. Nothing about this makes sense.


Mine has tripled. And the market value's about double that tax assessment. If I sold right now, this shiatty '50s-era tract home on an unnatural hill would go for at least $600K. It's insane.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Theoretically, ALL the houses in your area should go up by the same percentage, so everyone taxes should stay the same, in aggregate.

So, if your tax amount went up, that would mean that your house went up a greater percentage compared to your neighbors.  Which should have happened anyways regardless of the increase in housing in general.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This would only matter if your town budget also went up radically.

My home value went up this year in a revaluation as expected, but the tax increase was small, because the town budget was only up a bit overall so the ratio of what I had to pay was small based on the overall property tax burden town-wide because everyone's property values went up.

She probably is conveniently not mentioning upgrades she did on her house.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hooray for living in a state with low property taxes. Now if only we had road maintenance.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Prop 13 has saved my dad's ass. 4bd/2ba in Channel Islands, CA. They bought the house in 1996. The price of the house has quadrupled since then.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our assessed value went up significantly, no doubt aided by a few sales/purchases in the 'hood last year. I'm not complaining.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: On the one hand, I can see where laws like California's, which peg the taxable value of a property to its value at the time of sale, can help long term property owners like the lady in the article who, through no fault of their own, are subject to major tax increases based on the actions of others.

However, that sort of rule leads to chronic underfunding and incentivizes people to find loopholes to keep taxes unnaturally low.

Maybe calculating the tax based on a rolling 5-year average of the land value could be more equitable?


It really doesn't necessarily lead to underfunding and low taxes, it just leads to a different tax mix.  Some people in CA pay low property taxes because they have lived in their house for 30 years, but the income tax rates in California are very high compared to most places.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I almost feel bad for people who moved to the south and blew up the housing market because "taxes are lower." Almost.
 
Thingster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get a no-windfall tax law passed in your jurisdiction.  Values go up, but millage drops so the reassessment is revenue neutral.

Also challenge reassesments as spot assessments if they don't do the whole taxing jurisdiction at the same time.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: When you cut other sources of taxes out because those with unlimited money need more money via tax cuts, you gotta get that money from somewhere.  Hello, property taxes.

Although I imagine some places have a cap on property taxes to the point where someone with a $6m home is only "worth" $500k.


Try the UK. In theory you could buy Buckingham Palace for a billion dollars as your private home and your annual property tax, called Council Tax, would be £1742.

That is a slight outlier as Westminster is known for low rates, the highest anywhere in the UK for any house is around £5k AFAIK. The rate isn't based on current prices but on how much the house was worth in 1991. If the house was built last year they work out how much it would have been worth in 1991.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And this is why government will not help citizens with over-inflated prices. They get to justify bumping taxes.

"fark you pay me"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This would only matter if your town budget also went up radically.

My home value went up this year in a revaluation as expected, but the tax increase was small, because the town budget was only up a bit overall so the ratio of what I had to pay was small based on the overall property tax burden town-wide because everyone's property values went up.

She probably is conveniently not mentioning upgrades she did on her house.


Yeah. This.

Everywhere I've lived they basically work out the county net spending, divide by the total assessed property value for the county and then multiply by the assessed value of your house.

Which sometimes leads to letters summarized as:

"Good news everybody! Through careful budgeting we have managed to reduce property tax rates from 0.97% to 0.95% Also, the assessed value of your house has increased by 7%.... so you owe us 5% more than last year"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hooray for living in a state with low property taxes. Now if only we had road maintenance.


🤔🤔🤔
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4 years ago the house across the street sold for around 300K This year it sold for 569K. It stung when the assessment showed up.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My property taxes assessment always comes back like, double my Homestead cap. Like clockwork, I have a service that fights this and they end up having my property taxes either not go up at all, or only go up a very small amount. I would gladly pay the same for a service a portion of the savings that would automatically renegotiate my contracts and billing for my utilities and internet.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
darkeyes:

It's sad, I don't know how the next generation will afford a home, guess they will all be renters.
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Prop 13 has saved my dad's ass. 4bd/2ba in Channel Islands, CA. They bought the house in 1996. The price of the house has quadrupled since then.


I'm relying on that to keep my property taxes where they are into my retirement. If it gets repealed I'm not sure I'd be able to afford the taxes since the perceived value has gone up so much.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everyone who owns a home loves the surging home prices until their tax bill hits the mail following a reappraisal period.

When I bought my current home, they had just completed a reappraisal of the area and they valued my home $100k more than I paid for it (260k vs 160k). I just looked up the dispute form online and filed it with a copy of the closing paperwork from my new home I closed with the week before. Instantly knocked almost 2k off my property taxes and it stayed that way for about 5 years before it climbed back up.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just check. My county last did a reassessment in 1995, and there is apparently no motivation among county council to do one.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

educated: Pocket Ninja: Don't worry, though. When the housing bubble does pop and prices re-correct to reflect real values, the taxes will revert back to their lower levels just as quickly as they went up. I mean, why wouldn't they?

Aye, just like gas, lumber, milk, meat, etc.


Don't forget the pizza delivery fee that was added back when gas skyrocketed a decade ago and then came back down to less than what it was previously.  That fee just magically never went away.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.