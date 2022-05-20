 Skip to content
(BBC)   Unable to afford horse paste, Best Korea fights COVID with herbal tea and salt water   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
36
36 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had Covid this week (still do).  I'm fighting it with vaccines, a booster, and Jegens.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
......is it working?
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope those poor people can get some vaccines from China at some point.
 
starwolf256
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to choose between tea and horse paste, I'd take the tea.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no horse paste because they ate all the horses.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since North Korea doesn't hear anything from the outside world, I have to wonder what China is telling them about Covid. And now it sounds like they aren't even supplying them with a vaccine.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's North Korea, but there is actually a somewhat cheap vaccine that is patent free:

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/texas-india-patent-free-covid-vaccine-looks-bridge-equity-gaps-rcna10911

And if someone is concerned about the mRNA aspect of the main vaccines, this is an "old school" vaccine.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skarekrough: ......is it working?


Only in the right wing Facebook posts and blogosphere.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: There's no horse paste because they ate all the horses.


Fwiw, not all cultures think eating horse is below them.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried launching missles at the covid?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skarekrough: ......is it working?


The Jergens?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Since North Korea doesn't hear anything from the outside world, I have to wonder what China is telling them about Covid. And now it sounds like they aren't even supplying them with a vaccine.


No matter how much China discounts the price, North Korea won't pay.  The royal family is fully vaccinated.   Everyone else will take their chances for the glory of the Empire.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they only just had their first case as noted on Fark May 12, so how is that one person causing so many other cases?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: But they only just had their first case as noted on Fark May 12, so how is that one person causing so many other cases?


You're trusting Kim Jong Un?  They were either completely lying and hoping it would go away like Trump and DeSantis and waiting until there were tons of cases to finally have to admit there was a single one, or they were testing nobody until there were tons of sick people.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: But they only just had their first case as noted on Fark May 12, so how is that one person causing so many other cases?


Well, when an infectious person and your mother love each other very much...

/ I got nothin
// I'm just bored
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be interesting if North Korea did any contact tracing.  It is a locked down country.  Getting COVID means you have been in contact with someone through a string of contacts that is interacting outside the country.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I had Covid this week (still do).  I'm fighting it with vaccines, a booster, and Jegens.


That sucks, hope you get better soon!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their cancer cure is cumsome yunggy.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. That BBC article is horrible. It gives a little credence to completely nonsense "remedies" that'll appeal to horse-pasters.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, unlike us, They have one risk they dont have to worry about, except the leader of course.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salt water?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now the cargo planes to China make sense:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leaf and twig tea for everyone!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Yeah, it's North Korea, but there is actually a somewhat cheap vaccine that is patent free:

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/texas-india-patent-free-covid-vaccine-looks-bridge-equity-gaps-rcna10911

And if someone is concerned about the mRNA aspect of the main vaccines, this is an "old school" vaccine.


Thanks for the nbcnews article...
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Kangaroo_Ralph: Since North Korea doesn't hear anything from the outside world, I have to wonder what China is telling them about Covid. And now it sounds like they aren't even supplying them with a vaccine.

No matter how much China discounts the price, North Korea won't pay.  The royal family is fully vaccinated.  Everyone else will take their chances for the glory of the Empire.


Oh, we're just handing out imperiums to every oddly-coiffed dictator now?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The body-count is going to get ugly real quick.
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

browneye: The body-count is going to get ugly real quick.


That bridge has sailed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait until Dear Leader tries to cure Covid with ionizing radiation.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to their news service, they tracked down the source of the outbreak pretty quickly:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And the problem has recently been solved:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: dbaggins: Kangaroo_Ralph: Since North Korea doesn't hear anything from the outside world, I have to wonder what China is telling them about Covid. And now it sounds like they aren't even supplying them with a vaccine.

No matter how much China discounts the price, North Korea won't pay.  The royal family is fully vaccinated.  Everyone else will take their chances for the glory of the Empire.

Oh, we're just handing out imperiums to every oddly-coiffed dictator now?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: I hope those poor people can get some vaccines from China at some point.


Make them kill lil kim first.  Hell, the US or south korea should leaflet bomb best korea with a bounty on lil kim.  If they kill lil kim and surrender, the whole country gets vaccines and food and k-pop and k-dramas.
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"North Korea. They pulled twenty million sets of teeth."
- World War Z
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Yeah, it's North Korea, but there is actually a somewhat cheap vaccine that is patent free:

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/texas-india-patent-free-covid-vaccine-looks-bridge-equity-gaps-rcna10911

And if someone is concerned about the mRNA aspect of the main vaccines, this is an "old school" vaccine.


For those appreciate artisanal medicine.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dbaggins: It would be interesting if North Korea did any contact tracing.  It is a locked down country.  Getting COVID means you have been in contact with someone through a string of contacts that is interacting outside the country.


If that's true, someone high up there will be facing an anti-aircraft gun. Aren't there tourists from other nations visiting North Korea? A tourist could've brought it into the country.
I recently watched a documentary of foreign tourists rolling through NK by train and there were people standing out in empty muddy fields next to the tracks just staring out to nowhere. Meanwhile lil Kim is firing off missiles and eating snacky cakes. That's F'd up.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: And if someone is concerned about the mRNA aspect of the main vaccines


Then they have no idea what they are talking about and probably think the vaccine alters your dna and turns you into a lizard person.

12349876: maxandgrinch: But they only just had their first case as noted on Fark May 12, so how is that one person causing so many other cases?

You're trusting Kim Jong Un?  They were either completely lying and hoping it would go away like Trump and DeSantis and waiting until there were tons of cases to finally have to admit there was a single one, or they were testing nobody until there were tons of sick people.


Hey... *taps finger to head* can't report COVID cases if you don't test for them.  Actually at one point during the height of the pandemic, before vaccines were available, trump or one of his supporters actually suggested we do less COVID testing.  That was their solution to the rising number of cases, just stop testing for it so the numbers will appear to stop rising.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: foo monkey: There's no horse paste because they ate all the horses.

Fwiw, not all cultures think eating horse is below them.


Yeah and some make soup out of bats.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Got to admit, lil' Kim's COVID remedy is far less harmful than the regimen of bleach drinking and UV rays up the ass Trump prescribed
 
