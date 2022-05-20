 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   A Buffalo man talked with the Topps terrorist FOR 2 HOURS the day before the shooting. "just wanted to talk to some black people"   (wkbw.com) divider line
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We spoke about politics. We also talked about who was the first president and where everybody originated from it was a normal conversation," McKnight says. "And he had a 'genius' shirt on that's what really caught my eye. After that, he left and he said, 'I'd make sure that you're not here.'"


I'm no psychic, but if I heard that, I'd say it was a bit of a red flag.

Side note - I find it interesting that both Payton Grendon and Dylan Roof decided to interact with their potential victims before killing them. Roof said that he almost talked himself out of committing his massacre because the people in the church were so welcoming to him, and Grendon is actually warning a potential victim not to come to work to avoid his massacre.

They were both clearly able to see the humanity in their victims, but it wasn't enough to deter them from what they came to do. That's some really depraved shiat.
 
LL316
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Armchair psychology - I'd guess that at that point, they were so invested in the decision that they felt they hadto go through with it or they'd regret it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hope his death sentence is commuted just so that he gets to spend the next 60 years sitting in a cell realizing that he is never getting out and the great race war will never happen.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
what they have trading cards now?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There's a video of him during his rampage where he says "Sorry!" to a white person after accidentally pointing his weapon at the potential victim. He knew what he was doing during the attack and before. He won't be able to claim insanity.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

To these racists, these are people, but, just not... RIGHT people, which makes them even worse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's almost like if you actually interact with black people, you recognize that they are people.

/Went to majority black high school
//Can't stand most of the whites I went to school with.
///A few are okay; most are Trumpers.
////fark the South.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's because they weren't mentally ill or insane. They were radicalized by a political philosophy, and committed murder in an attempt to further political goals.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NYS doesn't execute people and since the crime didn't cross state lines as far as I'm aware there is really no federal jurisdiction here
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That has to be a real mindfark for those two.  Questioning every answer they gave or statement they made.  Thinking if they would have only said something different, maybe they could have changed his mind.  That's got to be so hard to go through and I hope they can both get the help that they are obviously going to need.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Add to that some Crusader Syndrome and boom.  They recognize it is a depraved act.  They recognize they will be reviled.  They recognize that they are going to jail or getting killed.

They also see themselves as "heroes" doing "what is necessary" to "save America" and it's an absolute gd mystery where they got THAT idea*.

So the reticence is rejected as a feeling of weakness in the face of their necessary heroism and even the most egregious acts of violence and cowardice are not only justified, but reinforced.

/*It is not actually mysterious at all.
 
