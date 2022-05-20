 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Two charged in case of man who was Tased while in puddle of gasoline, the Deputy who Tased him and the man who got Tased. Bonus sheriff says no need to refer case to another authority as the police are quite capable of investigating themselves   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does anyone still think we have a functional country?
Anyone at all?
Didn't think so.
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every now and then, despite all our jokes, and posting the meme about the C+ students, something breaks through to remind you:

Cops are REALLY farking stupid.  And we give these morons guns and "less lethal devices" and are then surprised when some bumpkin lights a man on fire by not understanding gas, vapors, and electricity.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the County currently paying multi million dollar settlements to anyone else at this time?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
we have an amazing amount of people that require adult supervision
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Does anyone still think we have a functional country?
Anyone at all?
Didn't think so.


Depends, how much have ya got?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
3rd degree burns over 75% of his body?
That's not very survivable.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Neither NeJame Law nor the Osceola County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately responded to Law&Crime's request for comment.

Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: Neither NeJame Law nor the Osceola County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately responded to Law&Crime's request for comment.

There was no room for editors in the yearly budget.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As of the earlier story, they hadn't charged Barreto with anything. Does anyone else get the feeling they had a rethink about dropping charges against him when the video went public, and they realized they needed to make it look like Deputy Dumbass set a dangerous suspect on fire instead of a random civilian in order to soften the blow against the sheriff's department?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2584783/Video-Man-covered-sanitizer-set-ablaze-police-taser.html

/ all the youtube versions are age restricted
// but he didn't die of covid
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Does anyone still think we have a functional country?
Anyone at all?
Didn't think so.


Functional, yes. But it depends on your definition of functioning.

You know what song popped into my head yesterday? Public Enemy's Can't Truss It, specifically the beginning.

It all started with slave ships. *Terminator X vinyl scratching* SLAVE SHIPS

Watch this video and you'll see it's been functioning the same for a very long term. Officer == Overseer.

A king or chief probably had a big beef, because of that now I grit my teeth!

Public Enemy - Can't Truss It
Youtube am9BqZ6eA5c
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: As of the earlier story, they hadn't charged Barreto with anything. Does anyone else get the feeling they had a rethink about dropping charges against him when the video went public, and they realized they needed to make it look like Deputy Dumbass set a dangerous suspect on fire instead of a random civilian in order to soften the blow against the sheriff's department?


Came here to say this.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Barreto is maimed for life for allegedly mopeding while dumb. If anything happened with any other vehicle, be would be very, very dead.

This, "ZERO TOLERANCE! WE'LL CHASE YOU INTO THE NEXT COUNTY" reeks of douchebro cop mentality. The DA has probably already dropped the charges, and this is a publicity stunt.

I hope his family sues them into oblivion. That was reckless endangerment, and if he dies, I hope to see manslaughter 2 or some equivalent.

/Farking morons. Can't tie their own damn shoes, but we give them guns and tasers and Authoriteh.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Puddle wasn't there until he was Tased thereby forcing him to urinate the gasoline he'd drank earlier in the day, after filling his tank and not having a state-certified container to carry flammable liquids in -- the state must acquit!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: Neither NeJame Law nor the Osceola County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately responded to Law&Crime's request for comment.

The use of double negatives in "them thar parts" is as common as the use of double-barreled first names

Might be a side effect of mating with 1st cousins
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2584783/Video-Man-covered-sanitizer-set-ablaze-police-taser.html

/ all the youtube versions are age restricted
// but he didn't die of covid


/140 proof
 
