(NBC News)   The Japanese man who accidentally received an entire town's COVID stimulus funding and disappeared with the money? They found him and he already spent all the money online gambling   (nbcnews.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lost $360,000 online gambling? Man, hearthstone loot boxes will get you every time!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIKE A CHAMP!

Personally I'd have restocked the bar.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
likely story
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least he now owns a starship that will eventually be released with Star Citizen.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stunning lack of imagination.

I'd have spent it on stuff to clone Superman #1 with. Printing money, biznachos.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piece of shiat
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he has 1.85 trillion locked up in Shartcoin. He's in excellent financial shape.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see a solution for him.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't even have the decency to spend any of it on hookers.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. He was obviously feeling lucky.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Didn't even have the decency to spend any of it on hookers.


User name might check out with blow....
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Japanese have a solution to this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL, I called it. Knew this loser would blow the funds within a month. Not clear if he turned himself in, but good enough

I leave it to you to tell me what I won
*closes eyes*
Be gentle please
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Humanity is stupid.
That we can't simply reverse the charges means freedom is mostly for companies and not individuals.  And every is 💩
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Approves.

tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Personally I'd have restocked the bar.


I'd spend have the money on whiskey and I'd just waste the rest.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Didn't even have the decency to spend any of it on hookers.


It was only $360,000. By my math, that buys him 0.72 chicks at the same time.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: LOL, I called it. Knew this loser would blow the funds within a month. Not clear if he turned himself in, but good enough

I leave it to you to tell me what I won
*closes eyes*
Be gentle please


Amazingly prescient. I believed your predictions before the others who said he could just live low for a decade and loaf along on that money.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Didn't even have the decency to spend any of it on hookers.


Or blow
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: The Japanese have a solution to this
[Fark user image image 425x425]


But if he had honor, he would have returned the money right away.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know money is fungible, and gambling sites aren't quite the same as taking something to a pawn shop, but there should be a law to let people recover stolen money that is gambled away... and, for fair balance, a way for gambling sites to not pay winnings out on stolen money that is gambled on their sites.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is the HERO tag?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I know money is fungible, and gambling sites aren't quite the same as taking something to a pawn shop, but there should be a law to let people recover stolen money that is gambled away... and, for fair balance, a way for gambling sites to not pay winnings out on stolen money that is gambled on their sites.


Imagine being a law abiding, working class gambler who rightfully won a couple thousand at online poker and spends it. Now he's faced with owing that money back? And what if he can't, because he's not a big wage earner? What then? Fines? Destruction of his credit rating? Wage garnishment? All the above?

Your idea sounds great in some fantastical perfect world, but is completely impractical on nearly every level in reality and would cause more problems than it would solve
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is the guy being Japanese even mentioned in this headline?

He a guy, he did what he did.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Humanity is stupid.
That we can't simply reverse the charges means freedom is mostly for companies and not individuals.  And every is 💩


You are an odd little anomaly. No offense. Do people often mistake you for a bot?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a loser in more ways than one , he'd have a great future in the GOP party ..
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I know money is fungible, and gambling sites aren't quite the same as taking something to a pawn shop, but there should be a law to let people recover stolen money that is gambled away... and, for fair balance, a way for gambling sites to not pay winnings out on stolen money that is gambled on their sites.


I say we make casinos illegal and start solving the gambling addiction problem.

/first nation casinos will be given lump sum NPV of future projected revenue streams, to compensate
//the richest among us will pay for every last penny, because fark them, they steal from us
 
