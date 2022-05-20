 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   You will not win your unfair dismissal case if, while guarding millions in clients' assets, you fall asleep on the job   (independent.ie) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damnit, George. He was fine without the chair.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methamphetamine has proper uses. This is one of them.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Damnit, George. He was fine without the chair.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x476]


Came for this...leaving satisfied.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a difference between "falling asleep on the job" and "choosing to take off your uniform and have a nice nap in the chair you brought for the purpose on the job."
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Damnit, George. He was fine without the chair.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x476]


Not only did I come for this, but if I didn't find it, I would have never visited FARK again.  This is why we FARK.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, I thought his nap actually led to the loss of several million dollars, and it might have been one of those "inside job" situations, but it just looks like he got caught playing hooky.

Good for his employers for actually checking on their employees and making sure they're doing their jobs, but is it normal for guards to be posted alone with no backup or relief? That doesn't seem very safe.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
common sense is an oxymoron:

There's a difference between "falling asleep on the job" and "choosing to take off your uniform and have a nice nap in the chair you brought for the purpose on the job, missing 5 calls from your boss, and he drives to your job worried and finds you mid-nap."

Added a couple details. While a snoozing security guard is common enough, if *any* boss thinks you are dead, searches for you and he finds you extra comfy and not working, you're getting fired.
 
