(The Advocate)   Stealing a Pride flag is not a hate crime as long as you don't "degrade, disrespect, or make any hateful actions or gestures toward the flag," on the security video that catches you stealing the flag   (advocate.com) divider line
35
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I'd get any reaction to burning a Christian flag?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about taking the flag in at night?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wookie_Jesus: How about taking the flag in at night?


How about plugging it in?
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our church flies the rainbow flag on its road sigm. It's been torn down in the midday of the night 17 times. We've put one up 18 times. We put up a motion cam, but try wear hoodie and madk, and the license plate light washes out the plate number.

We suspect that the cops know who's doing it, and they're connected so instead of an arrest, they get told to knock it off. We think this because we file a report, give video, then we go months without incident. Eventually they return.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason I can think of to steal something you dont even want is out of hate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal a Trump flag on the other hand.....

Theft of neighbor's Trump flag lands Florida doctors in jail, deputies say

https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida/2020/04/16/theft-of-neighbors-trump-flag-lands-florida-doctors-in-jail-deputies-say/
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at Pudgy McPudding in the red shirt flashing gang signs at the camera. You should totally do that in lockup when they catch you. With that haircut you ll be lucky to escape with your life.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a hate crime to stick the gay pride flag in your butt? Or do you have to actually be gay for it to be ok?  What if you're just flag curious?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bukharin: The only reason I can think of to steal something you dont even want is out of hate.


I don't know, I hate Trumpers, but I don't want to steal their flags.
I want more of them to fly their Trump flags, so everyone knows who they are and what they are all about.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: We suspect that the cops know who's doing it,


Most likely because they are the ones doing it
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd be afraid of catching "teh ghey"...you know, like morons.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is theft.

During one of the flag burning cases some years ago they tried to hit with flag desecration, did not result in conviction..  Even the judge said that they should have been charged with stealing government property since it was taken from a post office flag pole.  That would have been a slam dunk but wouldn't be a sexy press release for the DA.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.


Mine or sword?

Because either one works for me.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sin_City_Superhero: Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.

Mine or sword?

Because either one works for me.


There's no reason you can't upsize the former to hold multiples of the latter.  Call it the MoreClaymore.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Our church flies the rainbow flag on its road sigm. It's been torn down in the midday of the night 17 times. We've put one up 18 times. We put up a motion cam, but try wear hoodie and madk, and the license plate light washes out the plate number.

We suspect that the cops know who's doing it, and they're connected so instead of an arrest, they get told to knock it off. We think this because we file a report, give video, then we go months without incident. Eventually they return.


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


"I was recommended from the hockey threads...."
 
TheYeti
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You should not take things that aren't yours, and they should absolutely be arrested for theft.  That said, has the establishment considered securing the flagpole in some way?  Looks like they just grabbed the entire damned thing.  Anything that slows them down would probably deter the average drunken moron.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sin_City_Superhero: Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.

Mine or sword?

Because either one works for me.

There's no reason you can't upsize the former to hold multiples of the latter.  Call it the MoreClaymore.


There is a disappointing lack of claymore claymore pictures on Google.  How is that not a thing?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sin_City_Superhero: Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.

Mine or sword?

Because either one works for me.

There's no reason you can't upsize the former to hold multiples of the latter.  Call it the MoreClaymore.


You. I like the way you think.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since it is a Constitutional Right to burn the US Flag, you can burn any 'flag'. You'll be a dick....but you are allowed to be one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I wonder if I'd get any reaction to burning a Christian flag?
[Fark user image image 328x403]


Service and love?
Yeah!
If service is keeping other members in line.
And
If love is hurting people who don't obey dogma.
 
Skail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bukharin: The only reason I can think of to steal something you dont even want is out of hate.

I don't know, I hate Trumpers, but I don't want to steal their flags.
I want more of them to fly their Trump flags, so everyone knows who they are and what they are all about.


I disagree, I want them to be so terrified of what civil society would do to them if they did fly a Ttump flag that I never have to see one, again.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hate Crime"  has a specific legal definition.  This is theft. Or is subby equating stealing a flag with lynching a human being?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Since it is a Constitutional Right to burn the US Flag, you can burn any 'flag'. You'll be a dick....but you are allowed to be one.


... I think one of the requirements is that it's your own flag you're burning.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I wonder if I'd get any reaction to burning a Christian flag?
[Fark user image image 328x403]


Service and love to the demons of greed, bigotry, intolerance and willful-ignorance
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: "Hate Crime"  has a specific legal definition.  This is theft. Or is subby equating stealing a flag with lynching a human being?


'Criminal offense against a person or property based on prejudice of race, religion, sexual orientation ...'

That is from the FBI's website. Pretty straightforward.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing harder than a New England gangsta.

Fark user image


/are those crocs?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Brexiteer attempts to set fire to EU flag - turns out it's fireproof
Youtube ruBfCWZbDT4


Make your flag nonflammable. Problem solved?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that looks more like drunken privileged twats acting like drunken privileged twats.  they may well have chosen the pride flag to grab at just because it was colorful and bright.  that would be enough to make it irresistible to the kind of mind that wears a bra for a top out in public.  if you want this to stop, put some glitter or kawaii kitten stickers on the next pride flag, and set it up closer to the street.  just... a little... closer, and WHAM!  problem solves itself  :)
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: phalamir: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sin_City_Superhero: Booby trap it.  The next person to touch it gets a Claymore to the face.

Mine or sword?

Because either one works for me.

There's no reason you can't upsize the former to hold multiples of the latter.  Call it the MoreClaymore.

You. I like the way you think.


Claymost?


I don't get the "flag respect" people. Fly a flag if you want to, or don't.
At worst I find out who the hillbilly Confederates are. At best I see a rainbow and think, good for you.
And there's a Ukraine flag down the street from me, which is neat.
Flags are a funny human invention.
And frankly, the only reason I haven't yet pissed on an American flag is because it was on fire.

Flag weirdos. Half the time they don't even know the display rules.
Which are stupid anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wookie_Jesus: How about taking the flag in at night?


People are still gay after the sun goes down.  In fact I hear it's the best time to be gay.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bukharin: The only reason I can think of to steal something you dont even want is out of hate.


From the looks of it they wanted it.  I wouldn't call this one a hate crime.... but it's theft.

I have had things stolen from my store... after 1x you screw it down.  It would have been simple to put a screw into the base
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Earguy: Our church flies the rainbow flag on its road sigm. It's been torn down in the midday of the night 17 times. We've put one up 18 times. We put up a motion cam, but try wear hoodie and madk, and the license plate light washes out the plate number.

We suspect that the cops know who's doing it, and they're connected so instead of an arrest, they get told to knock it off. We think this because we file a report, give video, then we go months without incident. Eventually they return.


So, it's not that there is no strong identifiers in the video, nor visible license plate. It's not even a lack of justification to stake out the flagpole for months. It's a grand law enforcement conspiracy to retaliate against a community.

Seems legit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: "Hate Crime"  has a specific legal definition.  This is theft. Or is subby equating stealing a flag with lynching a human being?


Is it impossible for an act of theft to be a hate crime?
If so, show your work.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bukharin: The only reason I can think of to steal something you dont even want is out of hate.


Well, there IS drunkenness - that will make you wander off with the damndest shiat

/not what's happening here 99.89% odds
//but if you're just talking reasons to steal weird shiat for no apparent reason at all
///alcohol es el mejor
 
