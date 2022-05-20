 Skip to content
(Yahoo) 93% of DC's power is generated from natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants. The rest is generated from fetuses
94
94 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby's On Fire
Youtube KBCjDQfq43M
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Only 7%?

Seems low.
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brian Eno - Baby's on Fire [HQ]
Youtube nItuhuY1U04
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KBCjDQfq43M]


Baby's On Fire (2004 Digital Remaster)
Youtube fbU1zYzD-Tw
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why won't people call out LIES when they see it?? Do it! Call that psychotic twunt a liar to her face when she Lies!!!
Stop pretending these people are normal!!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
whoa...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.


That's unacceptable in a civilized society goddammit!

/the Primus Accord clearly states that it is only acceptable to kiss them upside the cranium with an aluminum baseball bat
 
sdd2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stuff got to go somewhere

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So what's the mwh per fetus?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I refuse to admit how long it took me to realize it's Washington DC, rather than Bruce Wayne powering the Bat-Cave with burning fetuses from Wayne Enterprise's Gotham Abortatorium.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Soylent Green Heating is fetus!

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fine. We'll just go back to selling the fetuses to the cosmetics industry.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.


Bo Jackson BREAKS bat over his helmet!
Youtube pHsAjzPVKJE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Only 7%?

Seems low.


I know.   Fetuses have a high hesting value.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If she really believes that she should cut her power otherwise she's an accomplice.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Sorelian's Ghost: Only 7%?

Seems low.

I know.   Fetuses have a high hesting value.


heating value

My hands must be cold.   Throw another fetus into the furnace.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I work for an energy company. I should suggest this to the president of the company and see how long it takes until HR escorts me out of the building.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I must thank the Pro-Uterus Use crowd for providing me with arguments in support of expanding involuntary commitment.

/I know, I know; never happen. Talk radio and the news industry would never recover, campaign donations would dry up, mass hysteria.
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.


Here. Use this one.

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.


The energy density of human remains is no where near *actual* sources of energy.  Too many people slept during their science classes.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So what I think the takeaway here is, if you're promiscuous enough, you can essentially create a renewable resource each month.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish I could be paid 190k a year to make stuff up. Unfortunately I don't think I'm bat-shiat crazy enough to come up with lies this brazen.
 
livechild [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Americans United for Life"  President & CEO - head bottle washer, stockist, custodian and intern.  A real Mom & Poop operation.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.


The reality is that fetuses are classified as medical waste and are therefore burned. And in SOME places that have waste-to-energy plants, it may indeed wind up as electricity. But she makes it sound like as if people are shoveling fetuses into furnaces like coal on a train.

First of all, they don't have enough mass to create much energy when burned, second of all humans are 70% water which doesn't burn very well in the first place, and third of all there aren't nearly enough aborted fetuses per day to supply anything remotely close to DC's power needs. It takes literally 10 seconds of rational thinking to realize she's full of shiat.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, you're all wrong!

Power is generated by our disgraced founding fathers. They're spinning in their graves, and they've been connected to dynamos for peak hours. It's not considered renewable, since the ghosts are starting to get jaded (especially Madison), but it's zero carbon.
 
ar393
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I use a fireplace insert, it's pretty new and is one of those higher efficiency models,and burn wood to heat my home in the winter. Wood is pretty green (co2 footprint wise, the wood I burn is usually seasoned 2 years) because the CO2 is only about 70 years in old, not millions of years old, but if I can burn fetal biomass and get the similar BTUs, that CO2 is only months old.....HOW GREEN IS THAT!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So there's like this car that runs on fetuses, man. But like the oil companies are like keeping it from us.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People like Catherine Glenn Foster are an excellent argument in favor of giving the human race a nice genetic sieving.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The GOP welcome lunatics like this into congressional hearings, but Democrats are scared of adopting progressive policies due to fear of being labeled "extremist".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.


Travelling through the west recently, I saw many billboards claiming a fetal heartbeat happened at 15 days. I wanted to spraypaint "LIE" on them.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At some point my brain snapped when I realized that people like this are taken seriously in our society.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.


You would be correct. It actually takes quite a lot of energy to burn a person.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.

The reality is that fetuses are classified as medical waste and are therefore burned. And in SOME places that have waste-to-energy plants, it may indeed wind up as electricity. But she makes it sound like as if people are shoveling fetuses into furnaces like coal on a train.

First of all, they don't have enough mass to create much energy when burned, second of all humans are 70% water which doesn't burn very well in the first place, and third of all there aren't nearly enough aborted fetuses per day to supply anything remotely close to DC's power needs. It takes literally 10 seconds of rational thinking to realize she's full of shiat.


It's also a matter of bad faith. A standard republican response to this would be just to quote your first two sentences, place it all over Twitter, and say, "SEE?! They admit it!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Years ago when I was stoned and drunk, probably both, I was reading through the power bill and they had a page in there that said where the power came from.

It said Wood: 1%

So, I called the company and spent about an hour getting transferred around to people asking them "Hey, so where the hell does the wood power come from? Do you guys like have a pot belly stove hooked up to the grid?"

All of them found it kind of funny and just passed me around to their co-workers so I could ask them all because no one had a f*cking clue where the "wood power" was coming from.

No point in that... I just kind of miss those lazy drunken days of doing stupid sh*t.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: It takes literally 10 seconds of rational thinking to realize she's full of shiat.


You're right.  We're screwed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.

The energy density of human remains is no where near *actual* sources of energy.  Too many people slept during their science classes.


Pretty much ruined The Matrix for me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Why won't people call out LIES when they see it?? Do it! Call that psychotic twunt a liar to her face when she Lies!!!
Stop pretending these people are normal!!


It's great. I do it a work when one of my coworkers is obviously lying.

I'm not real popular, but they either got better at lying, or stopped doing it.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Rapmaster2000: "Bodies [are] thrown in medical waste bins, and in places like Washington, D.C., burned to power the lights of the cities' homes and streets,"

I'm not a crematorium expert, but my understanding is that burning a sponge that is 60% water is going to be a net-negative on energy production.

The energy density of human remains is no where near *actual* sources of energy.  Too many people slept during their science classes.


The energy density is there, it's just that a commercial fetal fusion generator is still about 10 years away.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some power plants are still using puppies and kittens. And this time of the year baby bunnies supplement the fuel.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Private_Citizen: Why won't people call out LIES when they see it?? Do it! Call that psychotic twunt a liar to her face when she Lies!!!
Stop pretending these people are normal!!

It's great. I do it a work when one of my coworkers is obviously lying.

I'm not real popular, but they either got better at lying, or stopped doing it.


When I call out right-wing lies at work, I'm accused of "bringing politics" into the conversation. Strangely, the right-wing lies are never done so.

\I need a new job
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PirateKing: vudukungfu: It should be legal to wrap a Louisville slugger around the cranium of people who start this sort of shiat up.

Here. Use this one.

[roadsideamerica.com image 360x480]


Well, that's just dangerous. Why would you just lean a bat that big against a building? What if the wind picks up?
 
