(MSN)   AI may be searching you for guns next time you go out in public. That's weird   (msn.com) divider line
83
    More: Unlikely, MSN  
•       •       •

83 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, did we create Skynet but forget to give it weapons?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe your punk coward biatch ass should leave your little shooty shooty bang bangs at f**king home.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody else wonder "Al who?"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow it'll flag every black person as having a gun because the developers were only White Male in the 20-40 range.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al who? If it's Wierd Al, that might be okay. I've never met him but he seems like a nice guy and would probably be cracking jokes the whole time.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scenestr.com.auView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Al who? If it's Wierd Al, that might be okay. I've never met him but he seems like a nice guy and would probably be cracking jokes the whole time.


His hair? SURRPRISINGLY SOFT.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..


If I have a license to carry a pistol in public (or no license is required), it isn't your business what I'm carrying or where I'm carrying.

If you have a place closed off to firearms (courthouse, amusement park, music venue, etc.) then I don't care because you're allowed to conduct security screening to keep firearms out.

What we don't want is for there to be AI screening in public places that is used to harass people legally carrying a firearm. If I can walk into a shopping mall (it's not a prohibited location), I don't want AI screening me and giving an alert for a security guard to approach me and harass me for doing something that is legal.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airport Security in the movie Airplane 2.
Youtube FCkagYixpuc
like this?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to spin the wheel of "which group will this AI be biased against?"
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: And somehow it'll flag every black person as having a gun because the developers were only White Male in the 20-40 range.


And all the data consultants will be retired police.

So the "AI" code will basically read:
Select Case Race
Case White
Exit
Case Else
Call Issue_Warrant
End Select
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [scenestr.com.au image 600x400]


He has to be on his toes. The previous owner of his place had some problems with the Yakuza.
 
threehammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: RyansPrivates: Al who? If it's Wierd Al, that might be okay. I've never met him but he seems like a nice guy and would probably be cracking jokes the whole time.

His hair? SURRPRISINGLY SOFT.


... Ok but like... How soft?  And how do you know that? I'm curious and honestly a little impressed.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [scenestr.com.au image 600x400]


Yep, yep, yep, ayep.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cms-assets.theasc.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with AI systems watching train platforms, arguably looking for people getting into fights.   In many cases it couldn't tell the difference between two people brawling and two people hugging.

What is going to happen here is anyone buying a broom or an umbrella or any other vaguely long gun shaped thing is gonna get flagged.

AI isn't artificial INTELLIGENCE.  It's ARTIFICIAL intelligence.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can search me Al
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: And somehow it'll flag every black person as having a gun because the developers were only White Male in the 20-40 range.


So it will also target all women, teens, anyone over forty...
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he certainly has a lot of "practice".

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..

If I have a license to carry a pistol in public (or no license is required), it isn't your business what I'm carrying or where I'm carrying.

If you have a place closed off to firearms (courthouse, amusement park, music venue, etc.) then I don't care because you're allowed to conduct security screening to keep firearms out.

What we don't want is for there to be AI screening in public places that is used to harass people legally carrying a firearm. If I can walk into a shopping mall (it's not a prohibited location), I don't want AI screening me and giving an alert for a security guard to approach me and harass me for doing something that is legal.


You'll get over it.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I've worked with AI systems watching train platforms, arguably looking for people getting into fights.   In many cases it couldn't tell the difference between two people brawling and two people hugging.

What is going to happen here is anyone buying a broom or an umbrella or any other vaguely long gun shaped thing is gonna get flagged.

AI isn't artificial INTELLIGENCE.  It's ARTIFICIAL intelligence.


I don't think people understand how far off AI is from being HAL, Skynet or Kit from Knight Rider. We have a long way to go.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Anybody else wonder "Al who?"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..

If I have a license to carry a pistol in public (or no license is required), it isn't your business what I'm carrying or where I'm carrying.

If you have a place closed off to firearms (courthouse, amusement park, music venue, etc.) then I don't care because you're allowed to conduct security screening to keep firearms out.

What we don't want is for there to be AI screening in public places that is used to harass people legally carrying a firearm. If I can walk into a shopping mall (it's not a prohibited location), I don't want AI screening me and giving an alert for a security guard to approach me and harass me for doing something that is legal.


People don't need to carry guns in public places. F*ck you and f*ck every god-damned asshole that thinks like you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..

If I have a license to carry a pistol in public (or no license is required), it isn't your business what I'm carrying or where I'm carrying.

If you have a place closed off to firearms (courthouse, amusement park, music venue, etc.) then I don't care because you're allowed to conduct security screening to keep firearms out.

What we don't want is for there to be AI screening in public places that is used to harass people legally carrying a firearm. If I can walk into a shopping mall (it's not a prohibited location), I don't want AI screening me and giving an alert for a security guard to approach me and harass me for doing something that is legal.


Yeah, gotta be packing, when I get my Cinnabon
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we eventually become the police state that so many right wingers fear, it will be because right wingers gave the government no other choice.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda hoping the insurance industry will help out.
If you drive a car, you need insurance.
If you own firearms you should carry liability insurance, too.

I'm sure some well reasoned 2A Farker will explain how that idea is 'literally worse than Hitler'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Time to spin the wheel of "which group will this AI be biased against?"


People with guns?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..

If I have a license to carry a pistol in public (or no license is required), it isn't your business what I'm carrying or where I'm carrying.

If you have a place closed off to firearms (courthouse, amusement park, music venue, etc.) then I don't care because you're allowed to conduct security screening to keep firearms out.

What we don't want is for there to be AI screening in public places that is used to harass people legally carrying a firearm. If I can walk into a shopping mall (it's not a prohibited location), I don't want AI screening me and giving an alert for a security guard to approach me and harass me for doing something that is legal.


Why wouldn't a shopping mall be a prohibited location if the owner of such wants to ban guns?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on this article, that entire company sounds sketchy, as do its methods.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I've worked with AI systems watching train platforms, arguably looking for people getting into fights.   In many cases it couldn't tell the difference between two people brawling and two people hugging.

What is going to happen here is anyone buying a broom or an umbrella or any other vaguely long gun shaped thing is gonna get flagged.

AI isn't artificial INTELLIGENCE.  It's ARTIFICIAL intelligence.


Actually its people in sweatshops drawing boxes on frame after frame of video.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/farkagYixpuc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] like this?


WHAR BOOBIES!? WHAR!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gun enthusiasts to protest this in 5..4..3..2..1..


They're generally against any intelligence, artificial or otherwise.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: Teddy Brosevelt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/farkagYixpuc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] like this?

WHAR BOOBIES!? WHAR!


Top of the thread
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: thatboyoverthere: And somehow it'll flag every black person as having a gun because the developers were only White Male in the 20-40 range.

And all the data consultants will be retired police.

So the "AI" code will basically read:
Select Case Race
Case White
Exit
Case Else
Call Issue_Warrant
End Select


Did you write that in fortran?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Based on this article, that entire company sounds sketchy, as do its methods.


Seems like it could work in practice, but  I smell opportunity more than anything coming off this idea.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Why wouldn't a shopping mall be a prohibited location if the owner of such wants to ban guns?


It could be, depending on state laws. It could be a place where the owner has to post the signage required by law, and they can do that if they wish.

My local shopping mall (which is basically a ghost town now that it's fading and failing) posted the signs on the entrances to the mall, but one of the anchor stores didn't have the signs posted. If you want to legally carry a firearm in the shopping mall you enter through that anchor store because it's the access point without the sign posted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Based on this article, that entire company sounds sketchy, as do its methods.


Remember how we were told Shotspotter™ is such awesome magic that could pinpoint crimes?

https://www.wbez.org/stories/shotspotter-landed-chicago-man-in-jail-with-scant-evidence/665c4d71-0cd8-4bcd-b404-96a404a12e0c
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Geotpf: Why wouldn't a shopping mall be a prohibited location if the owner of such wants to ban guns?

It could be, depending on state laws. It could be a place where the owner has to post the signage required by law, and they can do that if they wish.

My local shopping mall (which is basically a ghost town now that it's fading and failing) posted the signs on the entrances to the mall, but one of the anchor stores didn't have the signs posted. If you want to legally carry a firearm in the shopping mall you enter through that anchor store because it's the access point without the sign posted.


Couldn't the mall post a sign at the mall entrance from that store?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: And somehow it'll flag every black person as having a gun because the developers were only White Male in the 20-40 range.

So it will also target all women, teens, anyone over forty...


And God help you if you're a Black Teenage Woman.

https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/how-face-recognition-fuels-racist-systems-of-policing-and-immigration-and-why-congress-must-act-now

https://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2020/racial-discrimination-in-face-recognition-technology/

Face recognition algorithms boast high classification accuracy (over 90%), but these outcomes are not universal. A growing body of research exposes divergent error rates across demographic groups, with the poorest accuracy consistently found in subjects who are female, Black, and 18-30 years old. In the landmark 2018 "Gender Shades" project, an intersectional approach was applied to appraise three gender classification algorithms, including those developed by IBM and Microsoft. Subjects were grouped into four categories: darker-skinned females, darker-skinned males, lighter-skinned females, and lighter-skinned males. All three algorithms performed the worst on darker-skinned females, with error rates up to 34% higher than for lighter-skinned males (Figure 1)Independent assessment by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has confirmed these studies, finding that face recognition technologies across 189 algorithms are least accurate on women of color.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipspinach: People don't need to carry guns in public places. F*ck you and f*ck every god-damned asshole that thinks like you.


Like I suggest in my concerns about how we want to be left alone for doing something legal, you could not worry about what other people are doing when it's legal.
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Montana. This thing would short itself out in 5 minutes.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really not sure how that would work here.  I live in an open carry state and it's not unusual to see people in say the mall or the grocery store who have sidearms.  Although I do not normally carry, anytime we go camping I am most definitely carrying. Going into big cat territory unarmed is just stupid.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

threehammers: gonegirl: RyansPrivates: Al who? If it's Wierd Al, that might be okay. I've never met him but he seems like a nice guy and would probably be cracking jokes the whole time.

His hair? SURRPRISINGLY SOFT.

... Ok but like... How soft?  And how do you know that? I'm curious and honestly a little impressed.


After a concert a few years ago, he came out the side door of the theater to sign some autographs, looked at the gaggle of nerds assembled there, threw out his arms and yelled, "HUUUUGS!"

Don't have to ask me twice.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Could our system have stopped it?" he said. "I don't know. But I think we could democratize security so that someone planning on hurting people can't easily go into an unsuspecting place."

Lots of ways our system could have stopped it. All of those ways start with regulating sales and ownership of firearms.

It looks like the American public might finally be acknowledging the fundamental equation that Unregulated Firearms + Public Spaces = Bad Times. But because we're American, we can't even comprehend doing something about the gun side of that equation. We'd rather - and we will - give up the right to peaceful assembly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: mrmopar5287: Geotpf: Why wouldn't a shopping mall be a prohibited location if the owner of such wants to ban guns?

It could be, depending on state laws. It could be a place where the owner has to post the signage required by law, and they can do that if they wish.

My local shopping mall (which is basically a ghost town now that it's fading and failing) posted the signs on the entrances to the mall, but one of the anchor stores didn't have the signs posted. If you want to legally carry a firearm in the shopping mall you enter through that anchor store because it's the access point without the sign posted.

Couldn't the mall post a sign at the mall entrance from that store?


They could, but they don't. The law here states the sign has to be 4x6 and the exact template as on this web page: https://www.ispfsb.com/Public/Signage.aspx

If the sign is oversize or undersize, it's invalid. If the sign doesn't have the required white background (it's a translucent or transparent sticker), it's invalid. If the sign is on one or more entrances to the building and other entrances lack the required sign, you can carry a concealed firearm if you enter through one of the locations that lacks the required sign.

For the mall to post the sign at the "entrance" to the mall from the anchor store, the sign would have to be on the inside of the threshold. The anchor store would have to agree to post that sign on the inside of their wall as it would be inside their owned space. Also, the sign must be "clearly and conspicuously" posted, and the entrance to the mall from the anchor store is so wide that a tiny 4x6 sign posted over on the wall somewhere is not "clear and conspicuous" when someone could be 40-50 feet away from it as they walk into the mall. On the outside doors of the mall they post the signs on every single door, so you can't miss them. To post at the entrance that's unmarked, the mall would have to put up about 8-12 free standing stanchions with signs to make it clear and conspicuously posted. They apparently don't want to do that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: TheYeti: Based on this article, that entire company sounds sketchy, as do its methods.

Remember how we were told Shotspotter™ is such awesome magic that could pinpoint crimes?

https://www.wbez.org/stories/shotspotter-landed-chicago-man-in-jail-with-scant-evidence/665c4d71-0cd8-4bcd-b404-96a404a12e0c


Don't your arms get tired, doing all that cherry picking
 
