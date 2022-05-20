 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you're one of the 15 people who joined the Buffalo shooter's private chat on Discord about a half hour before his killing spree, just sit tight for a bit. The authorities are coming for their own private chat with you   (cnn.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious, Grand jury, Red flag, Jury, defendant Payton Gendron, Gun, grand jury investigation, White people, New York  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 May 2022 at 2:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time for some "enhanced interrogation techniques".
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.


for joining a chat?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I only asked if he could pick up some baby formula while he was there.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?



Some people here have itchy trigger fingers...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, the government is going to harass a bunch of people here, probably some who are not very nice (IE, are racists), but will get no convictions from any (unless they materially helped the shooter in some fashion).
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


For joining a chat no.  For realizing what was being discussed in chat and failing to notify anyone...yes.  I feel that way.  Of course I don't actually want that to happen.  I want people to have access to lawyers, and be put in front of grand juries with evidence.  That way we destroy them with attorney bills rather or not we get a conviction.  It's a beautiful system.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I look forward to explaining to the fbi what a meme is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


it's going to be a whole lot of 'what did you know and when did you know it' kinda stuff.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


I'd be fine with that treatment for everyone who joins a chat, yes.  They're clearly all sickos.

/Lawn
//Off
///Bring back my forums. Or Usenet.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lol, whoops.

It's all fun an games until the 4chan party bus shows up.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


We've done worse to foreigners for less.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

For joining a chat no.  For realizing what was being discussed in chat and failing to notify anyone...yes.  I feel that way.  Of course I don't actually want that to happen.  I want people to have access to lawyers, and be put in front of grand juries with evidence.  That way we destroy them with attorney bills rather or not we get a conviction.  It's a beautiful system.


It's not against the law to not call the cops (except in some very specific circumstances, like you are a teacher and suspect a child in your class is being abused).
 
yukichigai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.


By the same token though, the fact that it was shut down within 2 minutes of it going all murder-y would seem to indicate that at least one person viewing the chat contacted Discord (and hopefully the authorities).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.


The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I have done something?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Accomplice #15 has joined the chat to say he's never met the guy.   That busy schedule over at the halls of Congress left no time in the hours to watch.   He always sends a thank you note to anyonje who reaches out to him.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not going to doubt that all 15 are 'deplorables', but even the lowest-in-his-class public defender out of Cooley Law would be able to argue they thought it was all parody and fantasy until it was too late to make any difference.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To give them a medal?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


dhs.govView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.


19 unique viewers? If I set up a livestream of paint drying, I'd probably get that many.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.


Uh, if you knew he was going to shoot up the place then that puts you in possible accomplice territory. Or accessory to murder.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a person who is a member of 100 Discord servers, I've joined plenty of them without going through the content of the servers.

Let's remember who the bad person is here-it's clearly the shooter.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA:  James' probe, disclosed Wednesday by her office, focuses on Twitch, Discord and the websites 4chan and 8chan (now known as 8kun).

I thought 8chan was shut down.  It's just rebranded itself?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


If they've done nothing wrong they have nothing to fear, right?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.


It further stands to reason that they knew what was going to be on the stream prior to the stream starting.  Which raises questions about whether they had been in contact with this farkhead before then.  Which raises additional questions about the nature of that contact.

The thought crime side of this only comes into play if they are assumed to be planning something similar.  I doubt it.  I suspect they are edgy 4chan assholes.  I suspect some of them were involved in egging this incident on in the hopes they could feel powerful.  I suspect some (possibly different possibly the same) were aware of what was going on with farkhead and just wanted a show.  And I suspect yet others (again, venn diagram logic applies) were there specifically to record this event for monetary gain.

All were fully aware of what they were tuning into.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hobnail: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

19 unique viewers? If I set up a livestream of paint drying, I'd probably get that many.


It depends. Are you using a neutral or a real color?

I won't watch your tan, gray, greige, or whitish.

Give the viewer what she wants.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yeah, the government is going to harass a bunch of people here, probably some who are not very nice (IE, are racists), but will get no convictions from any (unless they materially helped the shooter in some fashion).


It happened in NY, so they could easily be charged as accessories or with conspiricy because they did nothing, which is the same as the murders itself in NY
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

For joining a chat no.  For realizing what was being discussed in chat and failing to notify anyone...yes.  I feel that way.  Of course I don't actually want that to happen.  I want people to have access to lawyers, and be put in front of grand juries with evidence.  That way we destroy them with attorney bills rather or not we get a conviction.  It's a beautiful system.


That would be compelling speech and the courts tend to frown on the government compelling speech

There is no duty to report a crime outside of a few very specific situations regarding professions that are mandatory reporters
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TheSubjunctive: I'm not going to doubt that all 15 are 'deplorables', but even the lowest-in-his-class public defender out of Cooley Law would be able to argue they thought it was all parody and fantasy until it was too late to make any difference.


Yep. Would be moronic to waste a single taxpayer dime putting any of them on trial. I'm guessing it's all just to shake them down for whatever other info they can glean on the white supremacist mass murderer, and I'm 100% behind that shakedown effort.
 
Alebak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know there's a legal reason for it but this guy being labeled as the "suspected shooter" is driving me insane.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

19 unique viewers? If I set up a livestream of paint drying, I'd probably get that many.


Has to be better than watching me get invaded in Dark Souls.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

19 unique viewers? If I set up a livestream of paint drying, I'd probably get that many.


what's the url for that? i'm not bored enough.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.


Not necessarily illegal on their own.  But certainly a red flag that could prompt some investigation.  And there are certainly some possible illegal acts that might be uncovered during such an investigation.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just give the public their names.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yukichigai: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

By the same token though, the fact that it was shut down within 2 minutes of it going all murder-y would seem to indicate that at least one person viewing the chat contacted Discord (and hopefully the authorities).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: hobnail: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

19 unique viewers? If I set up a livestream of paint drying, I'd probably get that many.

Has to be better than watching me get invaded in Dark Souls.


but.. what if i find that to be very entertaining? don't kinkshame!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Was that wrong? Should I have done something?
[Fark user image 425x239]


Seinfeld's finale becomes more insightful all the time-- I'm reading Redditors (who skewed the youngest until Instagram and then TikTok) evenly split about "doing something" instead of "picking up a camera".
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
farking Bronies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Geotpf: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.

Uh, if you knew he was going to shoot up the place then that puts you in possible accomplice territory. Or accessory to murder.


No it doesn't.

Go look up what "accessory" actually means. And "accomplice".
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Geotpf: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.

Uh, if you knew he was going to shoot up the place then that puts you in possible accomplice territory. Or accessory to murder.


I suppose if one of Fark's lunatics ever acts on their fantasies of killing all the conservatives or torturing   somebody on trial and encouraging convicts to rape  accused persons then the rest of us could be charged with this or that  crime up to various conspracy charges
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless there was some sort of material assistance provided, they've done little to nothing wrong.  Very few people in America are duty-bound to report an impending terror attack.  And even if they did, law enforcement has no obligation to stop it.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Just give the public their names.


US

v

ChodeLicker69
XXX_420__Patriot__420_XXX
Sn1p3r3L337
Four_Teen_Words
Its_Called_Ephebophilia
LetsGoBrandon7845317
QodEmpororTrump
JesusSaves057461098734
SoccerDad1965
MILF_SLAYER_ALEX_99
DONTTREADONME6969
and
Literally_Hitler
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: DeathByGeekSquad: TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?

The stream was online for roughly 23 minutes, the final two minutes were violent.  The stream peaked at around 11-15 viewers.  There were less than 19 unique viewers of the stream.  After the two minutes of violence, the stream was shut down, the account suspended, and the ability for any viewer to create a VOD was removed.

Yet the video disseminated incredibly fast across social media.

It stands to reason that there were people watching specifically to record and spread the footage of a known radical because it benefited them.

The first amendment is strong.  It is not illegal to join that chat, even if you knew he was going to shoot up the place when you joined.  It is not illegal to not call the cops.  It is not illegal to share video of the chat.


If someone knew what the shooter was planning then there is a good possibility they collaborated in some fashion.

If it turns out the dude just texted them something like "guys, join my chat right now, gonna show you something big" that's one thing. If they were aware of what was going to go down before hand - that potentially indicates they may have been involved in the planning of this, and if so it puts them a long way from being incidental observers.

When investigating a terrorist attack it would be due diligence to see who the attacker had been in contact with and who else may have known about the attack in advance.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they offer advice or information? This is conspiracy. And it's not like discord would save everything that you posted.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Gitmo first, ask questions about five years of full enhanced treatment later.

for joining a chat?


How many years for calling state election officials telling them to overturn results? Asking for a judge's wife....
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.