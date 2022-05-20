 Skip to content
(NPR)   Because when your political platform now consists of normalizing racism, misogyny, homophobia, and cultural genocide, as well as emboldening Nazis and fascists, "political speech" as a broad category means absolutely nothing beyond unchecked hatred?   (npr.org) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Wall Street - your money will not save you from the rapine storm of Republicans that are coming for you, your technology and your cash reserves.
Just because they promised to eat y'all last doesn't mean they're your friends.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Without hate speech, they have no voice.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Without hate speech, they have no voice.


I see no downsides to this.
 
Fereals
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Dear Wall Street - your money will not save you from the rapine storm of Republicans that are coming for you, your technology and your cash reserves.
Just because they promised to eat y'all last doesn't mean they're your friends.


What are they supposed to do, support socialism?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ajgeek: A_Flying_Toaster: Without hate speech, they have no voice.

I see no downsides to this.


Indeed. I suppose I should have expanded my thought a bit more.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're farked.
 
Cache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Texas's new social media law would force sites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to carry Russian propaganda...

A Republican wet dream.  Stopped reading right there.
 
