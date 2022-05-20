 Skip to content
(NPR)   Can't ban guns? OK, how about we just ban body armor? Or is that in the Constitution, too?   (npr.org) divider line
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we ban body armor what will my kindergartener wear to protect themselves at school?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: If we ban body armor what will my kindergartener wear to protect themselves at school?


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Couldn't find the armored desk to go with it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't body armor illegal for felons?

https://premierbodyarmor.com/blogs/pba/is-body-armor-legal
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi-auto firearms should be banned for civilian use. With severe penalties for flouting the law.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda on board with banning weapons.

Banning defenses is seriously F'ed up.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be no restrictions on body armor. It's safety equipment.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 cent per mass shooting death on each piece of ammo sold.

cumulative. never resets.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could ban clothes next, who would be crazy enough to commit a mass shooting while naked?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm how 'bout we don't. As long as there are maniacs running around with guns, maybe we should be allowed to purchase passive protection.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can buy body armor?

Rep. Mo Brooks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told a good guy with a gun would stop this from happening.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of "the right of the people to keep and bear machine guns, body armor, anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, next gen fighter craft, submarines, nuclear weapons, sci-fi force fields, and anything with a warp or hyperspace drive shall not be infringed" did you not understand, subby?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farked up. Fine, can't ban guns, constitution and all that, whatever. But how to do you get to body armor from that. Are you just throwing darts at a wall of things to ban for funsies?

You're going to ban the thing we need to protect ourselves from the violent gun terrorists of America? What's next, chainmail? Someone might need to stab me, better make sure I'm not protected.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.


Yes, we have to take absurd steps because the Republican Party refuses to allow the government to address the real problem head-on.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: What part of "the right of the people to keep and bear machine guns, body armor, anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, next gen fighter craft, submarines, nuclear weapons, sci-fi force fields, and anything with a warp or hyperspace drive shall not be infringed" did you not understand, subby?


username checks out
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: What part of "the right of the people to keep and bear machine guns, body armor, anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, next gen fighter craft, submarines, nuclear weapons, sci-fi force fields, and anything with a warp or hyperspace drive shall not be infringed" did you not understand, subby?


I tried to win a Harrier AV-8B once.

cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.


It feels more like fighting the war on drugs by banning drug enforcement officers.  We can't stop the drugs, so we will get rid of the things that try to keep people safe from them.

/ Put the bong down and work with me, it's just an analogy.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: If we ban body armor what will my kindergartener wear to protect themselves at school?


Dude, that was my exact first thought, too!

Think of the children!
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.


Do you know what the word counterproductive means?
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not an arm...so...suck it warrior cosplayers?

/I mean, it's my life, it's now or never. I ain't gonna live forever.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than the North Hollywood bank robbery shootout and this incident, has there ever been another case where a shooter was wearing armor and it was used to effect during a mass shooting?

Not including people caught with body armor during planning phases, or people wearing armor that were never shot at. I'm asking, how often did actually matter at all?

/Bonus difficulty, not including the numerous crimes committed by police while wearing their department issued vests.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Require all manufacturers of ammunition to put unique serial numbers on every single bullet and casing, and make it a felony punishable by life without parole to be in possession of ammunition that is not serialized or that is not registered to you.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says "arms".  Here is a picture of what armed men look like. Just for fun, find the gun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should be issued a weapon and encouraged to use it at even the slightest provocation, whether real or perceived. It will solve many of the problems society will not address directly .


/sarcasm off
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right to keep and bear arms is in the Constitution, but there's no right to manufacture, sell, or buy guns.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.

It feels more like fighting the war on drugs by banning drug enforcement officers.  We can't stop the drugs, so we will get rid of the things that try to keep people safe from them.

/ Put the bong down and work with me, it's just an analogy.


I forgot to add that they've already done the paraphernalia thing with guns by banning silencers, which are for hearing protection and not Hollywood's version where you can shoot an uzi in a quiet library without disturbing anyone.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: The right to keep and bear arms is in the Constitution, but there's no right to manufacture, sell, or buy guns.


Legal cannabis was like that for a while.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.


Which makes it all-American baby! FREEEDOM!!!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Semi-auto firearms should be banned for civilian use. With severe penalties for flouting the law.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: When an 18-year-old man stepped into a Buffalo grocery store last Saturday with an AR-15-style rifle, the store's security guard tried to stop the shooting by firing his own weapon back at the shooter.

How many rounds did the guard fire? Because that's definitely a situation where you empty your magazine without stopping.

If nothing else, the repeated short-range shots into his chest armor should stagger him back long enough for you to go for the "middle of the face" coup de grace.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That's farked up. Fine, can't ban guns, constitution and all that, whatever. But how to do you get to body armor from that. Are you just throwing darts at a wall of things to ban for funsies?

You're going to ban the thing we need to protect ourselves from the violent gun terrorists of America? What's next, chainmail? Someone might need to stab me, better make sure I'm not protected.


I believe that the Buffalo shooter was shot by the security guard at the store, but because he was wearing armor it was ineffective and the security guard was then killed.  Without the armor the shooting would have been stopped soon after it started.

Also, do you wear body armor when you leave the house?  Because otherwise I don't know how it will protect you from a random shooting.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, yes, ban something that might prevent gun deaths in response to mass shootings.

People who aren't wackos use those too, and people who protest for causes that the shooter and those like him directly oppose have a greater need for it, given everything that's been going on.
 
mjg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tax bullets

Nuff said. Tax bullets to the equal of, say, $1 or $5 per bullet.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LL316: Russ1642: Banning body armor is similar to fighting the war on drugs by banning paraphernalia. It's mind-bogglingly counterproductive.

Do you know what the word counterproductive means?


It means it goes against what you're trying to do, which is supposed to be saving lives. Ban body armor and all sorts of things get caught up in the ban. Security guards, paramedics, even children (or so I hear), are wearing the stuff and if you make it so you need a damn permit then they simply won't bother. Wouldn't be surprised if high-end motorcycle gear somehow gets banned by accident. That's historically what happens when you implement legislation without thinking.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: When an 18-year-old man stepped into a Buffalo grocery store last Saturday with an AR-15-style rifle, the store's security guard tried to stop the shooting by firing his own weapon back at the shooter.

How many rounds did the guard fire? Because that's definitely a situation where you empty your magazine without stopping.

If nothing else, the repeated short-range shots into his chest armor should stagger him back long enough for you to go for the "middle of the face" coup de grace.


I know it's easy to armchair quarterback this, but I was thinking aim center-mass and work your way down to try and score a pelvic bone area hit. Working your way up to the head seems unlikely to work under stress, but the total area of the plate is usually pretty small. Just enough to protect vital organs. Even missing that area may grant you multiple leg strikes... I don't know, maybe it's still stupid.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Semi-auto firearms should be banned for civilian use. With severe penalties for flouting the law.


We should also restrict firearms altogether to about 10% of active law enforcement.  Non-lethal only for the rest.  And there should be strict laws about what calls require "armed response" units.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

macadamnut: It says "arms".  Here is a picture of what armed men look like. Just for fun, find the gun:

[Fark user image image 485x612]


It's on the single point sling under the dragoon's arm. It's a short carbine.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I forgot to add that they've already done the paraphernalia thing with guns by banning silencers


They're aren't banned in most states, you just have to file the fed tax paperwork and pay $200. And you can't move it around the country/sell it without more paperwork. I think there's maybe been one mass shooting with legally owned suppressors in the last 50+ years.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alebak: Hmm, yes, ban something that might prevent gun deaths in response to mass shootings.

People who aren't wackos use those too, and people who protest for causes that the shooter and those like him directly oppose have a greater need for it, given everything that's been going on.


How would it protect against gun deaths?

Are you saying everyone should walk around in body armor?

You have to be wearing it for it to do anything.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As TFA says, it's already a federal crime for a violent felon to have body armor. So congratulations, subby, you got your wish. Happy?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Arms in the 1780s referred to any and all weaponry required to maintain a properly functioning military. "Arms" was used in writing to refer to the full onslaught of British forces (Madison wrote of the "last successful resistance of this country against the British arms") which would include all manner of naval, cavalry, artillery, and infantry. In writings from the debates at the convention, it was not considered strange when Jonathan Dayton of New Jersey argued that the militia would naturally look different in each state based on its geography, noting "there ought to be a greater proportion of cavalry than in others. In some places, rifles would be most proper; in others, muskets."

The militia was always meant to have the latest and greatest military hardware and that is what "arms" refer to.

We should be focusing on the other part of the amendment - the "right of the people" - this is not the same as the right of the individual. The right of the people refers to a collective right of the people belonging to a state to maintain their own militia in case they ever were to need to fight off an oppressive federal government. In this sense, the states should have their own militias who have their own artillery, body armour, planes, and the like. The important limiting factor to this, written in the constitution, is the need for being "well regulated" such that the State government controls access to these weapons to prevent Cletus from getting his own rocket launcher.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The right to keep and bear arms is in the Constitution, but there's no right to manufacture, sell, or buy guns.


Yeah, just like there's no right to privacy in the constitution.  Derp!

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: There should be no restrictions on body armor. It's safety equipment.


Agreed - it can be regulated for consumer safety - but not banned - there's no legal basis for that.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was just saying the other day that it's going to come to a point where everyone in the US wears body armor when they go out. "Okay, are you excited for your first day of school Jimmy? Let's get you wrapped up in your kevlar. Oops! Don't forget the protective ceramic plate. Have fun coloring!"

Just the price you have to pay for FREEDUMBS.
 
Tymast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We need tax breaks for not getting shot, make people responsible for themselves.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as the cops don't get body armor too, I guess I could support this.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I think there's maybe been one mass shooting with legally owned suppressors in the last 50+ years.


The idea of a mass shooting and a suppressor are completely at odds with each other. A suppressor keeps a shooting secret so that you have time to escape unnoticed. A mass shooting inevitably creates a panic wave of people shouting and screaming, so even if you have a silencer your actions are going to draw attention.
 
Dawgishly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Semi-auto firearms should be banned for civilian use. With severe penalties for flouting the law.


This shiat is heartbreaking. We need to figure out a way to reach people developing hatred towards other groups of Americans and to tone down the increasingly venomous political rhetoric in our country today.

The second amendment is there so that citizens can protect themselves from their government. In the 20th century citizens of countries where firearm ownership was outlawed were subjected to genocides that cost more than 100 Million lives.

Governments are orders of
magnitude more dangerous than criminals and terrorists like scum that killed people at the Tops in Buffalo or at the Taiwanese church in LA. If you have any doubt as to the inhumanity that our government is capable of,
look no further than the impact of the War on Terror in the Middle East or the War on Drugs in Latin America.

We need to change our political system so that politicians are incentivized to work together and to work for citizens instead of for themselves.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mjg: Tax bullets

Nuff said. Tax bullets to the equal of, say, $1 or $5 per bullet.


You can make your own at home. Very easily. Due to the increased cost of ammo, many people are reloading. Shotgun is cake, you don't need all the fancy case washing and resizing.
 
