You know, taking out a 30% interest loan for 96 months on that 2010 Dodge might not have been a good idea
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, we've been hearing that 'carmageddon' on higher-risk auto loans was coming for a while, that it would be somewhat similar to the housing crisis.

But you know, every bit of economic future can be an opportunity.

This news means now is the time to enter the soon-to-be very lucrative field of repo, soon-to-be to be in high demand.  You can even do it as a second job, because you can do it in the middle of the night.

/if you're really ambitious, be a repo owner.  Your "salary can reach several hundred thousand dollars each year if you set high rates and have a steady influx of clients"
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that the Chrysler Corporation still exists is an indictment of human intelligence

Yeah I know, Hellcat go vroom. That represents like a quarter of a percent of all Mopar sales. The fact that you can make cars and trucks this shiatty for 25 years and people keep buying them... good god damn
 
saywhonow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who would've known that maxing out your budget at the peak of low interest rates and low costs would backfire on you when things suddenly go up in price?
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sub-prime on a car?  WTF?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I DRIVE A DODGE STRATUS
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: if you're really ambitious, be a repo owner.


"I called bullsh*t on that."
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeep, trucks, and the Journey is the cheapest non- minivan that can comfortably hold 5 adults in the US
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spotted the 84 month note at 6%
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cheap cars (or even used cars) are more reliable than ever, and you can get a car that takes you from point A to point B, fairly cheaply.
But the average price people are paying for cars is in the $40-$50k range.
People are buying cars they can't afford.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let me tell you all about my fully paid off, well maintained, 12 year old car.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Let me tell you all about my fully paid off, well maintained, 12 year old car.


My '88 Celica (convertible, of course) chuckles in your direction.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We're all set up here:
I have been noticing a lot of gas hungry trucks going for cheap on marketplace recently. Dumbass buying a truck because they move big stuff once a month. Buy a damn trailer.

Maybe we will finally see diesel cars become more popular. Sadly, people here seem to have no concept of them. Yeah, diesel costs more, but I was getting 60MPG on my TDI vs 30MPG with my current gas car. My scooter got 100MPG...

Maybe this will take the housing market too? All those people who moved out of the city during covid not have a huge expense and can't afford that mortgage now.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freidog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know, taking out a 30% interest loan for 96 months on buying that 2010 Dodge might not have been a good idea
Slightly simplified.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You know, taking out a 30% interest loan for 96 months on buying that 2010 Dodge might not have been a good idea
Slightly simplified again.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Assuming the 2010 Dodge was purchased for 25K with zero down, the monthly payment is ~690.00 a month (for 8 years). The total interest paid ~41,200. Congratulations ... you paid ~66,200 for a car whose value has dropped ~80% to 90%. Of course, this doesn't take into account the car insurance premiums for those 8 years (where the lender requires you carry full coverage).

If you add a 100 a month, I = ~ 25,200, paid off in 5 years

If you add 500 a month, I = ~ 10,900, paid off in 2 years

Alternatively, if you take out a non-idiotic, grown up loan for 3 years at 4%, I = ~ 1400

I only mention the maths because this is what loans are going to look like as we inevitably descend into an Idiocracy timeline. Those of us that can still read greater than at a Tic-Toc level should get real familiar with the amortizations ...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey, more power to you, although to clarify I'm talking about a daily driver. At any rate, a car is a depreciating asset, so the best approach is to hold on to one as long as possible, until the maintenance expenses start to outweigh the expense of a new car, or people start looking askance at what has slowly become a shiatbox.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My dad really liked his 1995 Ram pickup, so he got a 2004 one when it finally reached its end in like 2020. He continued liking it until it broke and left caustic chemicals all over my mom's feet while she was driving.

/Forgot what he replaced it with, but it wasn't a Dodge.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chrysler ain't a car company, it's a financial services company that owns an assembly line or two.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: Sub-prime on a car?  WTF?


A testament to the dire need of public transportation infrastructure
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Let me tell you all about my fully paid off, well maintained, 12 year old car.


I almost died when my 11-year-old car died for the first time ever, so I am really getting a kick out of some of these replies.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

F and no.  I drive a company car, and we paid cash for the minivan, didn't even start looking for it until we could cut the check without flinching.
We did look at the Pacifica, but the wife didn't like it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does this mean the proce of used cars will finally decline?
 
