Hey, remember that bird-watching Black man who calmly and appropriately handled Central Park Karen's racist tirade against him? He's getting his own bird-watching show
32
posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 9:35 AM



browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who watches the birdwatchers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Birds.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Will he be accosted by a different Karen in each episode?
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fark is not your private porn site?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bird-watching is a bit tame.

Me? I'd rather see a Karen-watching show.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Grats, you've invented a whole new weird and farked up specific niche genre of porn

/not the general idea, but the window dressing is certainly different
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rule 34 applies, so now that you've mentioned it ...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Plenty of MILF porn already has women with the spiky haircut.

Or so I'm told.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So it's a show where people watch Karen getting the bird?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's how we defeat the Karens...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

If the show features a black man with binoculars going to a different suburban woodland in every episode, then yes he will also be dealing with a different Karen in every episode too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karens
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only thing I love more than how cooly he handled the Karen is how much it ended up blowing back on her.

HAHAHAHAHA

Guys deserves a medal for not just slapping the smug off of her "face"
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

...dammit
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Birds Belong to the Bourgeoisie.

hamsportshockey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tonight on "Karen Watch": The rare Black Karen (camouflaged as a cow-dalmatian) enters a re-sale shop to confront the shop owners on a fake Coach bag she purchased! Breath taking!

https://www.tiktok.com/@candyland44chi/video/7095490090155412782?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Heh - more meant "Nasty racist white woman attempts to chastise/harass black man and is mesmerized by the D and ends up getting railed like it was transcontinental." - but sure haircuts why not!

/there's some mightily odd shiat available out there
//sometimes I play the porn equivalent of TVTropes dives
///just to find shiat and go, "the everloving fark is happening here?"
////I'm pretty sure if someone wanted,, "Left-handed lesbians named Anna with smoking habits and an affectation for wearing Maple Leafs team gear who haughtily denounce the economic policies of 15th century Polish royalty, while whipping their partners with a braided rope made of the hair of executed murderers' cousins' cats" you'd get at least 10 choices
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Username checks out?
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Coastguard?
 
bdub77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chicks, apparently
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I would give it a chance

I remember when my late dad said he saw 2 hawks on a drive to Arkansas

Now, I see that many every day, why we will not let our cats out without a leash

/yeah, grew up in the 70's whennDDT had made all the eggshells fragile and the raptors were hurting big time
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just saw a dozen Common Nighthawks over my house last night so I'm getting a kick out of these replies. No, seriously, I'll watch.

I had to pull out the big book to figure out what they were.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

If birds aren't real, then what's in my burrito? And what's all over my car?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought Bird Watching Black Man was the BET mini-series based on the life and struggles of the Boston Celtics' only African American season ticket holder.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It's not porn it's erotica, and it's art.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Quick and dirty
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, National Geographic, you're validating Karening!

/Seriously, good for him. I'm not a bird watcher, but I seriously get it.
//An entire species born into the NFG club, what's not to like?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Bird Watcher is a pretty cool dude  He stands up to Karens and Birbs and doesn't afraid of anything.

Stay Vigilant, my friends. They watch us. They mock us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

"Birds" are not real. Dinosaurs didn't go extinct. Your burrito is filled with dinosaur meat.

That's dinosaur sh*t all over your car.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.