 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Men, now is the perfect time to get a vasectomy   (slate.com) divider line
109
    More: Obvious, Birth control, Sexual intercourse, Roe v. Wade, Pregnancy, Abortion, keyword searches, wide range of patients, Percentage point  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 8:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



109 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No kidding, subby. Between the fascist theocracy this country is becoming, and the always-growing gap between wages and cost of living, I don't want kids.

Maybe if I won the lottery and moved to a different country. But that's a big maybe that totally ignores climate change on the horizon...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just got my Monday.

I'm happy with my current number of minions and don't feel the need to risk having another one.

I live in Ohio and I'm sure outlawing birth control is next for these fascists.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕


Have you tried subliminal messaging?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕

Have you tried subliminal messaging?


Yep.  And interpretive dancing.   Niente (._.)
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕


What the hell is his argument against?! That seems disrespectful at the very least. Christ, some men are babies.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution to not wanting kids is clearly.......

butt stuff.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, thank you. If two wasn't enough to get the job done then I'm going to assume that's some divine intervention shiat or something.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. You have to wait until March Madness starts
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of you. Once you're done with kids or if you never plan on having any, I don't know why you wouldn't do this. It's quick and you get to sit around the rest of the day on frozen peas. And if you're with someone and they can come off birth-control pills, everybody wins.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: ThomasPaineTrain: raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕

Have you tried subliminal messaging?

Yep.  And interpretive dancing.   Niente (._.)


I guess the only recourse is to limit him to BJs until he reconsiders. It'll be tough on him, I know, but that's the only way some people will learn.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What most people rely on to prevent pregnancy is-wait for it-women, or, more precisely, contraception for a body that produces eggs, not sperm.

Women was precise enough thanks.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕


Explain to him that this is not like you going all Lorena Bobbit on him. This is different.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA males should have tubes tied ASAP. save the tax payers a fortune. it should be mandatory and free.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕


That's weird.

He probably wants to save his fertility for when y'all don't work out and he finds his real forever person.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕

Explain to him that this is not like you going all Lorena Bobbit on him. This is different.


🤣
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are vasectomies still OK? 🧐

/I'm totally for them. Just asking.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame because men who refuse to get a vasectomy but want women to get a hysterotomy or an abortion are the men who shouldn't reproduce.

Vasectomies are the most effective form of surgical birth control short of removing reproductive organs entirely.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Why are vasectomies still OK? 🧐

/I'm totally for them. Just asking.


Were they ever not okay?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a great vasectomy story!  (i've told him many times on Fark)

This was maybe 10 years ago, Game of Thrones was big and Rose Leslie was very high on my "hall pass" list.

I had just had a vasectomy on a Friday and on Saturday I was at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game.
I was on the main concourse and a woman in a T-shirt and ball cap asked me "Excuse me, where is the ladies?"

I couldn't place her at first and then realized it was Rose Leslie! She was in Pittsburgh filming The Last Witch Hunter with Elijah Wood and Vin Diesel!

You never think you're going to meet your hall pass, but then I did but couldn't do anything about it because I had just had a vasectomy!
But the vasectomy would have made it the safest hall past ever!
But I had only had it done the day before and was certainly in no condition!
Also you can't exactly tell the celebrity that she is your celebrity hall pass!
Also she went into the bathroom and I couldn't hang around the main concourse like a creeper!
And even if she didn't, pretty sure she would be mortified if I even told her, plus I'm a hideous CHUD!
Also, I am married and the hall pass it's just a fun little conversation you have with your wife!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I just got my Monday.

I'm happy with my current number of minions and don't feel the need to risk having another one.

I live in Ohio and I'm sure outlawing birth control is next for these fascists.


Got mine almost 30 years ago and have never regretted it. Had it done in the morning, went to work for my afternoon shift that same day. My last covid booster caused me more discomfort.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: raerae1980: ThomasPaineTrain: raerae1980: I haven't been able to convince Hubs.  Its frustrating.   😕

Have you tried subliminal messaging?

Yep.  And interpretive dancing.   Niente (._.)

I guess the only recourse is to limit him to BJs until he reconsiders. It'll be tough on him, I know, but that's the only way some people will learn.


That sounds like alot of work, tho....
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: What the hell is his argument against?! That seems disrespectful at the very least. Christ, some men are babies.


woah woah woah woah.....how is the husband being disrespectful or a baby by wanting to make up his decision on a medical procedure that affects him?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got snipped. Done by a lovely older gentleman doctor. It was advertised as 'no scalpel, no needle' so he used one of the cigar-guillotine-style snippers on the tubes, but before that the local anaesthetic was applied via a Star-Trek-style hypo-spray, one on each side. I was told it should feel like a gentle tap and the left one did. The right one missed somehow and I felt a spray on my leg. I didn't mention it though as I was laying on my back staring up into the fluorescent ceiling light of the clinic room with my pants at half-mast while the doctor spritzed me with disinfectant. Only when he snipped open my yambag and my whole right side twitched did we realize that the right-side local had failed. He reapplied it, successfully the second time, and I got to stay there stiff as a board on my back trying not to move at all lest anything else got moved out of position and got to enjoy the sounds and smells of my flesh being cut and cauterized in relative peace. Of course, the week after my week off to recover the pandemic hit.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: It's a shame because men who refuse to get a vasectomy but want women to get a hysterotomy or an abortion are the men who shouldn't reproduce.

Vasectomies are the most effective form of surgical birth control short of removing reproductive organs entirely.


Meant to say tubes tied instead of hysterectomy, damnit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I just got my Monday.


bestteestore.netView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Grumpy Cat: Why are vasectomies still OK? 🧐

/I'm totally for them. Just asking.

Were they ever not okay?


All those sperm that could potentially make a life. Gone. Forever. Or, something like that.

/It's apparently not foolproof.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really the only sensible thing to do. If it's done safely, therapeutically, there's no danger involved.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was so full of stupid I wondered if it was The Onion. Here's a gem: When testicle-owners do get snipped, it's usually after they've had children, and they usually make that decision with their spouses. It's less common among younger men who haven't had children. Maybe more should consider them.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: WhackingDay: Grumpy Cat: Why are vasectomies still OK? 🧐

/I'm totally for them. Just asking.

Were they ever not okay?

All those sperm that could potentially make a life. Gone. Forever. Or, something like that.

/It's apparently not foolproof.


Well, yeah, that's what the follow up appointment is for. Make sure all those dudes are dead.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ought to buy a tuxedo to go with your vasectomy.

If you gonna be impotent, you gots to dress impotent.
 
morlinge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done and done. 2 children and shut down.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're cutting our overhead and slashing our prices for you Come in and see the vas deferens our service can offer"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I practice male birth control.  I use the pull and pray method.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Way ahead of you. Once you're done with kids or if you never plan on having any, I don't know why you wouldn't do this. It's quick and you get to sit around the rest of the day on frozen peas. And if you're with someone and they can come off birth-control pills, everybody wins.


Exactly.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could do as I do, and never have sex with anyone.

It also helps to be thoroughly unattractive to others.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: adamgreeney: What the hell is his argument against?! That seems disrespectful at the very least. Christ, some men are babies.

woah woah woah woah.....how is the husband being disrespectful or a baby by wanting to make up his decision on a medical procedure that affects him?


That's fair, but while none of us would suggest forcing it on him, that doesn't preclude people from having an opinion on his reason for making that decision.  If it's because it'll sting a little, that's kinda being a baby, just like someone whose motivation for not getting a blood draw during a physical is "it'll hurt."  On the other hand, if it's because he's not sure he doesn't want kids, that's another matter entirely.  On the third hand, if he knows his wife definitely doesn't want kids but is trying to make sure he can still have them anyway, that's at least a little weird.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also:
George Carlin on Birth Control Pills | The Dick Cavett Show
Youtube 5gHLrZCJBr0
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My urologist said that in reality most vasectomies are not reversible.  I still got mine, but the implication that it's as easy to reverse as to get isn't quite true.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Or you could do as I do, and never have sex with anyone.

It also helps to be thoroughly unattractive to others.


That's been my primary method for a while now.  The only reason I haven't had one is because it's been a moot point.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: My urologist said that in reality most vasectomies are not reversible.  I still got mine, but the implication that it's as easy to reverse as to get isn't quite true.


Your urologist is a moron. You might want to find a different one.
 
duder81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I just got my Monday.

I'm happy with my current number of minions and don't feel the need to risk having another one.

I live in Ohio and I'm sure outlawing birth control is next for these fascists.


Fellow Ohioan. Got mine right before the lockdowns in 2020 for the same exact reasons.

I don't heal so well after surgeries, so my recovery was way longer than what is normal. Never saw a purple bullfrog before until...well...anyway...

For anyone else that's had one, have you ever had your stuff tested again after being told you're shooting blanks? Wife still has an IUD, but wonder if or how often I should get "examined" when Columbus declares IUDs illegal. Neither of us want to have any more kids.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done and done. I've got a wife, two cats and a dachshund. The dog occasionally drops an Amber Heard on the rug and tries to eat it, but I feel I can have deep intellectual conversations with him in a way I'd never achieve with actual humans.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: LineNoise: adamgreeney: What the hell is his argument against?! That seems disrespectful at the very least. Christ, some men are babies.

woah woah woah woah.....how is the husband being disrespectful or a baby by wanting to make up his decision on a medical procedure that affects him?

That's fair, but while none of us would suggest forcing it on him, that doesn't preclude people from having an opinion on his reason for making that decision.  If it's because it'll sting a little, that's kinda being a baby, just like someone whose motivation for not getting a blood draw during a physical is "it'll hurt."  On the other hand, if it's because he's not sure he doesn't want kids, that's another matter entirely.  On the third hand, if he knows his wife definitely doesn't want kids but is trying to make sure he can still have them anyway, that's at least a little weird.


Agreed, i mean if his argument is, "I agree I never want kids in the future, but you should get a hysterectomy because i don't like doctors" then sure, he is being a baby.

But if its just....."hey man....I just don't know if i'm cool with that yet" that is his prerogative. I mean i thought this whole thing is about people being worked up over rights to their own body and making their own decisions.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: What most people rely on to prevent pregnancy is-wait for it-women, or, more precisely, contraception for a body that produces eggs, not sperm.

Women was precise enough thanks.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what Nick Fuentes sees just before he decides to make a video claiming vasectomies are gay because "you're just shooting sperm into yourself."
 
firsttiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husband got one 15ish years ago from a joker of a doctor who during the course of the uncomfortable procedure conversation told my husband he had three children. When the spouse asked "would you ever get a vasectomy" the man cheerfully responded "oh, god no!"

He feels despite the smart ass answer from the doc it was well worth it.

/also didn't care for the burning smell
//likes the freedom
///slashies in 3s
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I got mine they were giving out t-shirts that showed the circle with an arrow bio sign signifying male with a clip out of it.  The words:  Fun Kissed--All Juice, No Seeds

That shirt is long gone, but I still don't have any regrets.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: But if its just....."hey man....I just don't know if i'm cool with that yet" that is his prerogative. I mean i thought this whole thing is about people being worked up over rights to their own body and making their own decisions.


And that's kind of the issue.  By all means, if you think you might want kids, don't have the surgery.  I completely agree, it's his body.

The trouble is that if his wife is definite on not wanting kids, there's an implicit component to his thinking that either she'll change her mind (which is kind of a disrespectful assumption) or that if he decides he does want kids, he'd be willing to look elsewhere to have kids (which is a whole other issue, and I don't want to comment on another Farker's relationship when I don't even know them).
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: The solution to not wanting kids is clearly.......

butt stuff.


Finally, somebody in this thread is making sense.
 
Displayed 50 of 109 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.