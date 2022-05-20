 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   ♬♫ The wise man dug his hole up on a rock / the foolish man dug his hole down on the beach / and the tide came a' tumblin' in ♫♬   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Dare County, North Carolina, North Carolina, David Elder, Outer Banks, ocean rescue supervisor, English-language films, New Jersey, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 11:27 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, the guy who just died (and whose sister was trapped but rescued) dug a hole that collapsed.

Had nothing to do with the tide coming in.

Don't dig deep holes on the beach.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 
Trench Safety - Trench Box Placement
Youtube dvwOY6fcKEM


Let's take all the fun out of digging holes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even as a kid who grew up with a beach at the end of block, I never had any inclination to dig big holes in the sand, seeing what the tide would do to even the moats around my sandcastles was warning enough. St Darwin awaits with open arms for those who choose to ignore the obvious
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: For what it's worth, the guy who just died (and whose sister was trapped but rescued) dug a hole that collapsed.

Had nothing to do with the tide coming in.

Don't dig deep holes on the beach.


FTFY.

If you're standing in a hole that comes up to your waist, you should feel the same cold fear you do when you hear thunder while playing golf or step down from a curb without realizing there was a curb there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See, women don't do dumb shiat like this.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Enrico Palazzo could've told you about that...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just your usual reminder that safety regulations are written in blood.
=Smidge=
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As general good advice, never stand closer to the edge of a hole than the hole is deep (e.g. if you are in a 6' foot hold stand at least 6' from the edge.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.