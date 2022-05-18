 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Is it time for the return of mask mandates?   (deadline.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously the solution is more tax cuts for the rich.
🙄
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Return"?
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No.  Instead, the CDC and every other federal agency should be instructed to tell people not to wear masks, not wash their hands, not take any precautions.

Because that's the only way to get to the stupid farks who still won't do those things.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is Deadline Hollywood reporting on this?

Also, bwhahahahahaha
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How else are we supposed to identify people who voted the wrong way??
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. No reason to inconvenience those of us responsible enough to get fully vaccinated
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My wife got it last night. She has felt like she got hit by a bus all week.
I have a slight cough/congestion which is normal for me this time of year due to allergies.
My rapid test came back negative but they sent out my PCR test.
They said because of my close contact with her we have to quarantine for five days independently anyway!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.


Nothing more to add here.  I'll get the lights.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.


You caught Covid through your mask?
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Masks Vaccinations should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

TFTY
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was that the one with Jamie Kennedy?  Yuck.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.


Maybe, but we needed a break for mental health. Even as a strong supporter of masks it was starting to wear on me.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My dad just recently caught something and passed it on to me, my mother, and my sister. My father and sister took covid tests and came up negative, luckily. But I place the blame squarely on him because he never covers his mouth when he coughs, goes out all the time, and thought he just had "allergies" so didn't bother with warning us he was sick until it was too late.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never should have left.

The pandemic isn't over at all. But the government has been content to let everyone pretend it has, and the CDC has nakedly prioritized profit over well-being.

This sh*t is legitimately outrageous.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"If every variant that comes, we move into shutdown thoughts, we move into panicking, we're not going to function as a city," said Adams, according to the New York Times.

Well now just basic common sense protections like masking are 'shutdown thoughts'.

Sure we enforced tons of rules and gave up a bunch of freedoms after 9/11 to make sure that never happened again after 3k people died. But when more than a million kick the bucket a face cloth is not tyranny.

So whatever the next pandemic is, if we ever finish with this one, we are truly farked.
 
Hobodeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.


and the anti-maskers were urged on by the right wing media in service to their overlords. so everyone would get back to work and making them money. and yeah I get it , some stuff has to continue, but to start an anti-mask campaign and undermine the CDC is a whole thing that should have been avoided.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Only for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. No reason to inconvenience those of us responsible enough to get fully vaccinated


You know the vaccine doesn't stop you from getting covid, right? It just makes it so if you do get it you don't go to the hospital and die.

The immediate and long term effects of getting covid while you are fully vaccinated are still nothing to laugh at. "Covid's over once you get vaccinated" is simply not true.
 
DocUi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danny_kay: bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.

You caught Covid through your mask?


I'm not sure if serious so I will give benefit of the doubt. The primary function of a mask is to prevent your pestilence from infecting others. It will assist in the prevention of you not breathing shiat in but that's not what it's for.

Some masks are better than others at preventing you breathing shiat in but still.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

danny_kay: You caught Covid through your mask?


You know what people have been saying from the very beginning?  Though everyone should wear a mask, the primary purpose of wearing a mask is to protect the healthy from the sick.  A mask on the healthy provides a decent measure of protection, but the real protection is a mask on the sick.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never stopped.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.


Masks in schools came off mid-March.
One week later my son came home sick
Three days later we all had symptomatic COVID

It's not farking rocket science, masks should have never gone away.

BUT MUH FREEDUMBS
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

danny_kay: bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.

You caught Covid through your mask?


It could not have been anything else. No one at work was sick or become sick around that time. And I barely left the house for anything except work. I had everything delivered.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DocUi: The primary function of a mask is to prevent your pestilence from infecting others. It will assist in the prevention of you not breathing shiat in but that's not what it's for.


Beat me by THAT much.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

danny_kay: bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.

You caught Covid through your mask?


Not again with "See? Masks are not 100% effective against Covid so why use them?" Please!!
 
hej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's that old Fark rule about yes/no questions as headlines?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why bother?  People who understand the problem continue to wear masks and take precautions.  The freeDUMMies will continue to ignore any rules they don't like. Not even TFG, their jebus replacement can get them to vaccinate.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have yet to test positive, latest this morning, though many in my orbit have (none with serious symptoms or hospitalization). Vaxxed and boosted. I wear a mask when out shopping or something. Have given up on that during concerts but the venues enforce vaccination proof, so I feel comfortable.

It would be nice to have kept the masking mandates. Just safer for all.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: danny_kay: bostonguy: Masks should still be mandatory and enforced indoors and in enclosed spaces.

I know exactly how I got COVID. I was on a bus home from work when some young asshole was nearby standing in the middle of the crowded bus and let off a huge sneeze. Everyone looked at him. He sheepishly reached into his pocket, pulled out a mask, and put it on.

TOO LATE ASSHOLE.

You caught Covid through your mask?

It could not have been anything else. No one at work was sick or become sick around that time. And I barely left the house for anything except work. I had everything delivered.


Could've been a different asymptomatic carrier.

Which again is a great reason for mask mandates.
 
Alphax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never stopped wearing masks when outside the house.. but thanks for the reminder to order a few more.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We should have never stopped wearing masks. (I didn't.)
Stopping the mask mandate early, as it has been many times now, is like pulling up your pants when you're almost done taking a crap.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was genuinely curious whether bostonguy had been wearing a mask.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Only for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. No reason to inconvenience those of us responsible enough to get fully vaccinated


You can still catch it and spread it being fully vaxxed. My brother brought it home to me from his workplace where nobody wears masks and half the people are unvaccinated.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Sure we enforced tons of rules and gave up a bunch of freedoms after 9/11 to make sure that never happened again after 3k people died. But when more than a million kick the bucket a face cloth is notnow tyranny


I'd say I'd love an edit button but I even previewed it oops
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No. I'm on Team Summer Surge. I want the unvaccinated to get completely punched in the mouth with sickness & death again. It amuses me. Now go kill your @&#%ing grandma this summer, D-bags.

I'm more than happy to quietly sit here at the airport & on the plane multiply-vaxxed with an N95 with the front vent valve. I don't block block my exhaled breathe anymore on purpose - the maskless unvaxxed clearly don't give a crap about not getting infected so why should I consider their safety. They want a "protect yourself & screw everyone else" policy and that's exactly what they're going to get.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hej: What's that old Fark rule about yes/no questions as headlines?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I went to a public function two days ago and was one of the five percent of people wearing a mask. I was feeling a bit hot and silly until the motherfarker behind me sneezed on my back.

Cases up 60% this week in my area.

KN95 and three shots ... wish me luck
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danny_kay: I was genuinely curious whether bostonguy had been wearing a mask.


Yes. I was the very last person at work to stop wearing a mask -- and that was only very recently -- even though everyone was starting to give me shiat. And I would wear it everywhere else too.

I still wear it on public transportation.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's time for a return of people wearing masks with their nose sticking out.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Warlordtrooper: Only for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. No reason to inconvenience those of us responsible enough to get fully vaccinated

You know the vaccine doesn't stop you from getting covid, right? It just makes it so if you do get it you don't go to the hospital and die.

The immediate and long term effects of getting covid while you are fully vaccinated are still nothing to laugh at. "Covid's over once you get vaccinated" is simply not true.


I have long COVID. I was fully vaccinated and boosted. I still got COVID, and now I seemingly have long-term fatigue and worse insomnia than I already had.

I don't want to hear a single f*cking person say "oh well if you're vaccinated then there's nothing to worry about" or, even worse, "who cares about case numbers anymore, only deaths and hospitalizations matter"
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.

Maybe, but we needed a break for mental health. Even as a strong supporter of masks it was starting to wear on me.


"A break for mental health"? What kinda bullshiat is that?

"Ugh, this polio epidemic is just exhausting and Timmy really wants to go to the public pool. We all need a break, so it'll be OK."

/JFC
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danny_kay: I was genuinely curious whether bostonguy had been wearing a mask.


He would base that on whether or not the apartheid state of Israel has recommended doing so.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.

Maybe, but we needed a break for mental health. Even as a strong supporter of masks it was starting to wear on me.


I don't understand how wearing a mask could wear on your mental health.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: optimistic_cynic: Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.

Maybe, but we needed a break for mental health. Even as a strong supporter of masks it was starting to wear on me.

I don't understand how wearing a mask could wear on your mental health.


They're snowflakes.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sniderman: "A break for mental health"? What kinda bullshiat is that?


No, that's actually sound epidemiology.

Pulling back restrictions when infections & case rates are low so people can relax & enjoy some normality makes it easier to get back to it if/when it ramps up again.

Most people just can't be eternally vigilant at all times for years on end. It's the same reasons they rotate soldiers on & off the front lines in a war.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Warlordtrooper: Only for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. No reason to inconvenience those of us responsible enough to get fully vaccinated

You can still catch it and spread it being fully vaxxed. My brother brought it home to me from his workplace where nobody wears masks and half the people are unvaccinated.


If my vaxxed and boosted ass gets it, I'm staying home until it passes and will wear a mask for a few days back to work.  I've done my part. The unvaccinated can eat my ass.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
they may mandate it but i will not comply with it
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sniderman: optimistic_cynic: Psychopusher: They never should have went away.  But the politicos gave into the whining bullshiat of the anti-maskers, so here we are.

Maybe, but we needed a break for mental health. Even as a strong supporter of masks it was starting to wear on me.

"A break for mental health"? What kinda bullshiat is that?

"Ugh, this polio epidemic is just exhausting and Timmy really wants to go to the public pool. We all need a break, so it'll be OK."

/JFC


The type of bullshiat where you're getting pissed constantly about others that refuse to wear them, the type of bullshiat where your always worried where your mask is, the type of bullshiat where you're dreaming of leaving your mask at home.

Call me weak but it took a toll because all I wanted to do was protect my family, loved ones, and strangers I don't even know.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
