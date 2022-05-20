 Skip to content
(NPR)   New documentary exploring how Elon Musk has largely failed to deal with the people he's maimed and killed in Teslas may lead to the single greatest mobilization of the Knights of the Musk Table in recent memory. RIDE, MEN. RIDE NOW   (npr.org) divider line
302 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 May 2022 at 10:05 AM



32 Comments
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Men?!? Bros and bots, yo ...And buy some Doge on the way out, Daddy's got some Tesla stock to pump & dump so he can spend a cool billion dollars not buying Twitter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Failed to deal with" is a strange way of saying "recklessly encouraged".
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Elon's table is a triangle with a very large bottom.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This just in, assholes are always assholes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After the news was breaking about the flight attendant, I saw many a post (many, many) that said "This is such a lie, there aren't even any stewardesses on his Flight X rockets, you dummies"

Not. The. Brightest. Bulbs.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just shoot him to Mars already.
 
krebshack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Times journalists and some critics say such bullish talk has confused consumers, leading them to think that Tesla's cars can be trusted to drive themselves. The film notes that Tesla used hype around its Autopilot system as a selling point to get consumers to buy its cars.

So close to getting it right.
 
Azz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In before the cryptobro/maga losers show up crymasturbating with "leave Elon Musk alone"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Men of Musk!   ASSEMBLE!

Elon needs you now more than ever!  Call up the Muskmen Reserves!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is all a liberal conspiracy. People are now scrutinizing him like he's a public figure when all he's done is try to personally take control of what he considers to be public discourse. Expect more unfair hit pieces of things Musk has actually done and said in the future.

/MuskBro off
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe Elon will offer them a horse.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't know Elon Musk was personally killing people, subby. This is most serious, someone should think of the children! Won't anyone think of the children?!?
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
His defenders are truly boring.  They've got like three lines.

"Lol he's richer than you"
"He's gonna save us by going to Mars!"
"Everyone would do what he does if they had his money"

So two sociopathic defenses, and one truly delusional one.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Maybe Elon will offer them a horse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I didn't know Elon Musk was personally killing people, subby. This is most serious, someone should think of the children! Won't anyone think of the children?!?


You can't get blood emeralds without the blood.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Men of Musk!   ASSEMBLE!

Elon needs you now more than ever!  Call up the Muskmen Reserves!


I mean "men of musk" would probably be a decent description of them even if they weren't supporting this particular asshole
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny how before he came out against mandated vaccines, trying to buy twitter, people loved
him, his cars and everything about him.  ;)
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bthom37: His defenders are truly boring.  They've got like three lines.

"Lol he's richer than you"
"He's gonna save us by going to Mars!"
"Everyone would do what he does if they had his money"

So two sociopathic defenses, and one truly delusional one.


Save us now then.  Jump on that rocket and lift off.  Just you, Mr. Musk.  No one else.
 
imashark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finally released its report on the accident which claimed Brown's life, it concluded the Autopilot system wasn't at fault, because it was an Advanced Driver Assistance System requiring the driver to pay attention during operation. The report also included an observation - which the film says was based on data from Tesla - that the company's cars with the auto-steering technology crashed 40% less than those without it, allowing Tesla to spin the report as a positive finding.

The film quoted one former employee, software engineer Raven Jiang, who was unsettled by how the system worked. "Sometimes it seems like people and companies were being rewarded, not for telling the truth, but in fact, for doing a bit of the opposite," he added.

Well done NHTSA.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tesla is an interesting product but I wouldn't buy one because of the lack of aftermarket support. Anytime you are beholden to the manufacturer, you risk not getting the support you need to keep the vehicle operating properly.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

odinsposse: This is all a liberal conspiracy. People are now scrutinizing him like he's a public figure when all he's done is try to personally take control of what he considers to be public discourse. Expect more unfair hit pieces of things Musk has actually done and said in the future.

/MuskBro off


It's remarkable how much of the hatred of Musk is simply because he's fundamentally repellent on the human level.  He's earned that hatred, of course.  But there'd be so much less objection to him trying to buy Twitter, etc., if he were a *quietly* shiatty person.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: His defenders are truly boring.  They've got like three lines.

"Lol he's richer than you"
"He's gonna save us by going to Mars!"
"Everyone would do what he does if they had his money"

So two sociopathic defenses, and one truly delusional one.


Real talk: I wouldn't mind if he went to Mars.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: His defenders are truly boring.  They've got like three lines.

"Lol he's richer than you"
"He's gonna save us by going to Mars!"
"Everyone would do what he does if they had his money"

So two sociopathic defenses, and one truly delusional one.


My favorite: "what successful company are you running huh?!?! Elon is running three!"

I can't find anything sadder than virgin losers defending wealthy chitheads.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we want full self driving cars (and certainly some do), eventually we'll have to sacrifice some guinea pigs early adopters in the name of progress. Most of them understand the risk they're taking, and the rest? Well, that's just nature weeding out the stupid. So go ahead, hate on Musk, but know he's just sending people to their fiery deaths in the name of progress. It's for the greater good.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dogdaze: [Fark user image image 590x274]


Came to comment on that bit of new info, but you beat me to it.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: Funny how before he came out against mandated vaccines, trying to buy twitter, people loved
him, his cars and everything about him.  ;)


Why is that funny? When people act like assholes, people treat them like they are.

You, of all people, should know that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On one hand, the company was given a lot of leeway to say their cars could drive themselves safely, and tech companies lobbiedbribed state legislators to make sure computer programmers' blase attitude about crashes extended to vehicular fatalities.

On the other hand, why the fark did you seriously think your car could drive itself?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shut_it_down: Rapmaster2000: Men of Musk!   ASSEMBLE!

Elon needs you now more than ever!  Call up the Muskmen Reserves!

I mean "men of musk" would probably be a decent description of them even if they weren't supporting this particular asshole


The Men of Musk prefer to be called Elon's MoMs.
 
ryant123
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot function explicitly illustrate the high stakes involved. One man, Josh Brown, was killed when his car didn't recognize a tractor trailer crossing in front of the vehicle.

Uh, he probably should have applied the brakes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is something to be said for the effect on the human psyche in driving a vehicle that "almost" drives itself. Most people who have driven for years are only moderately aware of things happening around them. Giving them less and less reason to pay attention is going to be very problematic before everything gets fully automated.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.