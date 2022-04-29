 Skip to content
(Slate)   Like a wary groundhog blinking the sleep from its eyes to peer cautiously from the rim of its hole into a wide, scary world, Merrick Garland may be getting ready to think about doing something   (slate.com) divider line
    United States Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Department of Justice  
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking for notes from the class nerd because you haven't bothered to do any work yourself isn't a good look.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garland is a master at edging, is what Im hearing.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH


Sincerely,
Eyore.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've planted saplings of fruit trees that produced results faster than this guy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You eeyores are going to have egg on your face when the committee completes their investigation and presents a report telling us all the information we already saw happen on live TV.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where 'something' is to slow down the process until after the election, so it can all go away if the Republicans win the House.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cover-ups for Dummies" by Robert Mueller
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: You eeyores are going to have egg on your face when the committee completes their investigation and presents a report telling us all the information we already saw happen on live TV.


I saw what happened during Iran Contra.  Whoa, slow down, that's a little too much justice already. Let's not rush this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old bull and a young bull are standing on a hillside, looking down at the meadow below. The young bull says to the old bull "Let's run down there and f**k some of them cows, eh, mate?" (they were Australian)
The old bull replies "No. Let's walk down, and f**k ALL of 'em".
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It would have been fun to have a Merrick Garland who was bitter and vindictive for not getting to be on the Supreme Court, but I guess that was just liberal fanfic after all.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: An old bull and a young bull are standing on a hillside, looking down at the meadow below. The young bull says to the old bull "Let's run down there and f**k some of them cows, eh, mate?" (they were Australian)
The old bull replies "No. Let's walk down, and f**k ALL of 'em".


In this case, the old and young bulls are going to starve to death on the hill having never moved at all.
 
mark625
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Edit to Garland: Please drive angry!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll see it when I believe it.
 
cefm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That chickenshiat ain't doing anything.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's getting there!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The thing may be that Garland looks like doesn't give a shiat at all because he doesn't need to give a shiat.

He's white, so the usual race war talk on the fringes and the replacement theory stuff thats edging into the mainstream one Fox News show at a time doesn't concern him.

He's a dude, so Roe vs Wade being dismantled and new laws waiting on the fringes to control women even more don't concern him.

He's been doing law stuff since the late 70s, and hasn't worked a non-fed job in over forty years, so he's got cash and whatever pro-corporate anti-worker stuff that's coming down the pipe doesn't concern him.

He's 69 years old, he'll be dead before the long term environmental consequences of tearing down what EPA legislation we have really kick in.

He's straight, so stuff like gay marriage getting outlawed again, the "don't say gay" laws and the same talk about how gay people spread aids coming back, just reskinned with "monkey pox" instead doesn't concern him.

He's not trans, so the deliberate targeting of trans people, the grooming talk, and the shockingly high suicide rate of trans kids because they have no support doesn't concern him.

He is Jewish, so you'd think the rising hate crime rate and the crazy talk from the white supremacist conspiracy zones would light a fire under his ass but that has yet to be seen.

Compared to the rest of us he has very little skin in the game.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure Slate
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Asking for notes from the class nerd because you haven't bothered to do any work yourself isn't a good look.


And if congress is your class nerd then you're in remedial and get stars on your tests instead of grades.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You eeyores are going to have egg on your face when the committee completes their investigation and presents a report telling us all the information we already saw happen on live TV.


I wonder if they've heard the recording of TFG's call to the Georgia Secretary of State? Maybe someone should tell them about that, too.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Merrick Garland might be a great statesman not simply a coward if he doesn't indict Trump, which totally proves that some people are ABOVE THE LAW but at least it won't upset the MAGAts and isn't that the important thing? That we don't make them angry, we wouldn't like them when they are angry. But do we really like them now?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: "Cover-ups for Dummies" by Robert Mueller


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WaitWaitWait...so you're telling me that the Justice department gathered information, built a case, and verified that their information was accurate before making arrests and invoking double jeopardy!??!!?!?  That's unpossible!!!  They should have just been arresting people en masse to send a message, that they're going to be lawless, just like the Trump regime was!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You eeyores are going to have egg on your face when the committee completes their investigation and presents a report telling us all the information we already saw happen on live TV.


What we saw play out on TV was, legally, trespassing on government property, destruction of property, and trying to stop the duties of Congress from being carried out. Most of the foot soldiers are getting those charges (that aren't the heads of the militias, they're getting the more serious charges like seditious conspiracy)

What we didn't see play out on TV was the funding, the organizing, and the ultimate "plan". That's what both DOJ and the 1/6 committee are investigating.

news reports != legally binding evidence
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he perfect the flying car?  A room-temperature superconductor?  No, wait, is it cold fusion?  I think we're gonna have cold fusion by midterms.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The right cannot win the way they imagine winning.  They want to rule what America has, but their rule will destroy that.  If not in taking power, in wielding it.

The left cannot save the country without getting its hands dirty.  The amount of time remaining to come to terms with that is growing very, very short.
 
