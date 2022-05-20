 Skip to content
(Slate)   The Right's habit of claiming ownership over other people's bodies, such as women, minorities, and underage children, also extends to another demographic: Comedians. Perhaps because they all secretly understand the truth about conservative humor?   (slate.com) divider line
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure its a felony to call out a farker in the headline.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.


They don't really care what he's saying, it's how he says it: like a pissed off white guy.  If you're white, a guy, and can act pissed off at something off stage, there's a certain demographic that will be drawn in based on pure identity.  These people can then be filled, like a vessel, and contain the thoughts you poured into them.  The fidelity is far from perfect, and a lot of information entropy happens in between, but they all get the gist.  It's part of what makes humans so shitty.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A_Flying_Toaster: I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.

They don't really care what he's saying, it's how he says it: like a pissed off white guy.  If you're white, a guy, and can act pissed off at something off stage, there's a certain demographic that will be drawn in based on pure identity.  These people can then be filled, like a vessel, and contain the thoughts you poured into them.  The fidelity is far from perfect, and a lot of information entropy happens in between, but they all get the gist.  It's part of what makes humans so shiatty.


Wow - the theory of becoming as applied to angry white dudes... I kinda want to subscribe to your newsletter here
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.


Truth be told most Republicans don't believe either, otherwise they would follow their gods lessons and instructions
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think mandating vaccines, seatbelts, or saying you can't sell your own liver were "The Right's" ideas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attributing some right-wing doucher quote on a meme to Carlin has been a thing for over a decade.  It's always something about snowflakes not riding their bikes anymore like we used to do.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Slate's check went through.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives cherrypick narratives and quotes?

I'm shocked.

Carlin was basically a left-leaning libertarian, imo.  Chaotic neutral.

I was a Carlin fan since the 70s and his bit has always been to overthink things until they become funny.  He wasn't really going for universal rules of life so much as strange linguistic contradictions, which is how he came to the "fark the planet, save the humans" bit or whatever.

It's a semantics gag, not anti-environmentalism.  You morons.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just the right who is fine taking away bodily autonomy. Most left leaning people are still ok with the government putting recreational drug users in jail. Vaccines too, but people are just losing their jobs, not being put in jail.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.


If anything Carlin would strike me as a libertarian
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Conservatives cherrypick narratives and quotes?

I'm shocked.

Carlin was basically a left-leaning libertarian, imo.  Chaotic neutral.

I was a Carlin fan since the 70s and his bit has always been to overthink things until they become funny.  He wasn't really going for universal rules of life so much as strange linguistic contradictions, which is how he came to the "fark the planet, save the humans" bit or whatever.

It's a semantics gag, not anti-environmentalism.  You morons.


More than anything else, he mocks Human's thoughts that they are superior to any other species.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Comedy is supposed to push the boundaries, you guys!  It's all about being on the edges!

Guys like Krusty can't even do their A-material nowadays cuz things are so PC!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: It's not just the right who is fine taking away bodily autonomy. Most left leaning people are still ok with the government putting recreational drug users in jail. Vaccines too, but people are just losing their jobs, not being put in jail.


Bull fu*king sh*t.  That's a goddamned lie and you know it.

Most, as you put it, left leaning people are against the laws that govern recreational drug use, and many have actively been trying to change them.  But that doesn't fit your goddamned narrative, so you'll just obscure it behind your asinine statement.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Conservatives like the silent. They like the unborn because they can't advocate for themselves and they like the dead for the same reason. how often do we see, "if MLK were here today he would agree with us." This one phrase taken out of context proves Carlin hates liberals. Or it proves conservatives are idiots
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.

If anything Carlin would strike me as a libertarian


Doubtful, as he hated the rich fu*ks running everything with the heat of a million suns.

I can't say what political persuasion he was, only that he didn't suffer fools lightly, especially near the end of his career.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.


FARK filters activate
shiat
piss
fark
coont
cocksucker
motherfarker
tits
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Carlin was a humanist, a jaded one to be sure, which is at the opposite end of the "know your place", natural order people.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Conservatives cherrypick narratives and quotes?

I'm shocked.

Carlin was basically a left-leaning libertarian, imo.  Chaotic neutral.

I was a Carlin fan since the 70s and his bit has always been to overthink things until they become funny.  He wasn't really going for universal rules of life so much as strange linguistic contradictions, which is how he came to the "fark the planet, save the humans" bit or whatever.

It's a semantics gag, not anti-environmentalism.  You morons.


I've always thought he would be fascinated by the idea of the "death penalty."  Not necessarily for or against, but by the words used.  They're so formal and abstracted.  A given crime isn't "punishable by death", it's "eligible for the death penalty".  "Eligible" for it, like it's a good thing.  When the state kills people, they aren't "executing" them, god no, they're "administering a penalty."  It's just administration!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: A_Flying_Toaster: I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.

Truth be told most Republicans don't believe either, otherwise they would follow their gods lessons and instructions


The Bible is a loose collection of stories that have no common theme or goal, and can be used to justify any action you want.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Carlin is my hero
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I don't think mandating vaccines, seatbelts, or saying you can't sell your own liver were "The Right's" ideas.


But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.  I see that as a bigger issue than telling other pepole that they're not allowed to murder others or pour used motor oil down a creek.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.

If anything Carlin would strike me as a libertarian


Carlin was a critical thinker.

Libertarians like to think they are critical thinkers so I understand how you could come to that incorrect conclusion.

Carlin wasn't a libertarian.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Attributing some right-wing doucher quote on a meme to Carlin has been a thing for over a decade.  It's always something about snowflakes not riding their bikes anymore like we used to do.


Carlin was a Boomer who refused to play the game and built a career calling everybody and everything out on their hypocrisy. And as much as he derided religion, his Roman Catholic upbringing colored the commentary.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.

If anything Carlin would strike me as a libertarian


He seemed smart enough to avoid being libertarian.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want the phrase "both sides" stricken from the English language.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boudyro: TuckFrump: rogue49: Carlin hated those f*cks.

Cue the seven words.
Perfect description for them.

If anything Carlin would strike me as a libertarian

Carlin was a critical thinker.

Libertarians like to think they are critical thinkers so I understand how you could come to that incorrect conclusion.

Carlin wasn't a libertarian.


I often think that a discussion between Carl Sagan and George Carlin would have been fascinating, once they found something similar to talk about.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.


Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?


i'm just going by what happened at that one grocery store up in NY.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who the fark cares where Carlin stood? I don't think the man himself did.
He was a comedian, not a political shill.

I think the confusion here is that neither extreme of the political spectrum can imagine a person who might even incidentally talk about politics without holding an "identity" or a "side."

/Obviously he held some pretty left leaning beliefs, but that's not the same thing as having an act where that position was the core of the comedy. (See Trevor Noah, Hasan Minhaj, etc.)
//I didn't used to think so when I was younger, but Carlin continues to trend upwards in the "greatest of all time" for me.
///His 7 words sketch did NOT give me a an accurate representation of a lot of his other work
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?


Racist defends other racist, film at 11.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: who refused to play the game and built a career calling everybody and everything out on their hypocrisy.


In a sense, he was the modern equivalent of Socrates.  The time when you could walk up to an official and ask them a series of questions to expose their ignorance is past, so he had to settle for mocking things from a distance, but the thought behind his jokes (to the extent there was a deeper meaning) was very similar.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Attributing some right-wing doucher quote on a meme to Carlin has been a thing for over a decade.  It's always something about snowflakes not riding their bikes anymore like we used to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: Attributing some right-wing doucher quote on a meme to Carlin has been a thing for over a decade.  It's always something about snowflakes not riding their bikes anymore like we used to do.

Carlin was a Boomer who refused to play the game and built a career calling everybody and everything out on their hypocrisy. And as much as he derided religion, his Roman Catholic upbringing colored the commentary.


I read this.  It was funny.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep, sounds GQP to me....
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: It's not just the right who is fine taking away bodily autonomy. Most left leaning people are still ok with the government putting recreational drug users in jail. Vaccines too, but people are just losing their jobs, not being put in jail.


Don't take the brown acid

WOODSTOCK brown acid announcement
Youtube uzFongNGuQM
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Kangaroo_Ralph: I don't think mandating vaccines, seatbelts, or saying you can't sell your own liver were "The Right's" ideas.

But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.


I don't, and no one I do wants that either. It's sickening to even imagine. Who are you hanging with that you hear such horrible things?
 
Boudyro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Conservatives cherrypick narratives and quotes?

I'm shocked.

Carlin was basically a left-leaning libertarian, imo.  Chaotic neutral.

I was a Carlin fan since the 70s and his bit has always been to overthink things until they become funny.  He wasn't really going for universal rules of life so much as strange linguistic contradictions, which is how he came to the "fark the planet, save the humans" bit or whatever.

It's a semantics gag, not anti-environmentalism.  You morons.


You get it.

Though I would add I really do think his specials when he was older and angrier moved more towards what passes for actual advocacy on his part.

The "American Dream" bit is the best example. People often see it as nihilism, where as I see it as resignation. He knew him saying it wasn't going to change anything, but he couldn't NOT say it, because it was all he could do. Sometimes when you're smartass who has spent too much time thinking about things it's just got to come out. Whether it's funny or not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: Attributing some right-wing doucher quote on a meme to Carlin has been a thing for over a decade.  It's always something about snowflakes not riding their bikes anymore like we used to do.

Carlin was a Boomer who refused to play the game and built a career calling everybody and everything out on their hypocrisy. And as much as he derided religion, his Roman Catholic upbringing colored the commentary.

I read this.  It was funny.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x346]


I have my copy as well. I also recommend "Brain Droppings".
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

devilskware: I see Slate's check went through.


And, apparently, so did Pravda's.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Kangaroo_Ralph: I don't think mandating vaccines, seatbelts, or saying you can't sell your own liver were "The Right's" ideas.

But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

I don't, and no one I do wants that either. It's sickening to even imagine. Who are you hanging with that you hear such horrible things?


I'm just going by your guys' beliefs. And what happened in that grocery store up in NY a few days.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ago
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?


Look out. We done got ourselfs a bad-ass over here.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: proteus_b: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?

Look out. We done got ourselfs a bad-ass over here.


The party of Donald Trump and Stephen Miller seem to have an issue with being called racist.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A_Flying_Toaster: I don't really understand why they're trying to claim him, when he basically called the bible the greatest bullsh*t story of all time.

They don't really care what he's saying, it's how he says it: like a pissed off white guy.  If you're white, a guy, and can act pissed off at something off stage, there's a certain demographic that will be drawn in based on pure identity.  These people can then be filled, like a vessel, and contain the thoughts you poured into them.  The fidelity is far from perfect, and a lot of information entropy happens in between, but they all get the gist.  It's part of what makes humans so shiatty.


It's much like those videos from the MAGA events where old white folks are dancing to Rage screaming 'fark you, I won't do what you tell me', while completely missing the point of the song and band.

They think latching on to something that is 'anti-authority' is hip and cool and aligns with their idea's that they can be assholes to people.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Right loves to ignore Carlin's attack against themselves, such as accurately calling President Reagan's cabinet a bunch of criminals and this bit regarding the ownership class:

George Carlin - Owners of the Country
Youtube h7yzi1I_Zsk


/They just want to coopt a great comedian because they have none of their own
//They also ignore George Carlin was born a Catholic but became an Atheist later in life
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boudyro: lordjupiter: Conservatives cherrypick narratives and quotes?

I'm shocked.

Carlin was basically a left-leaning libertarian, imo.  Chaotic neutral.

I was a Carlin fan since the 70s and his bit has always been to overthink things until they become funny.  He wasn't really going for universal rules of life so much as strange linguistic contradictions, which is how he came to the "fark the planet, save the humans" bit or whatever.

It's a semantics gag, not anti-environmentalism.  You morons.

You get it.

Though I would add I really do think his specials when he was older and angrier moved more towards what passes for actual advocacy on his part.

The "American Dream" bit is the best example. People often see it as nihilism, where as I see it as resignation. He knew him saying it wasn't going to change anything, but he couldn't NOT say it, because it was all he could do. Sometimes when you're smartass who has spent too much time thinking about things it's just got to come out. Whether it's funny or not.


I forget whether it was Mort Sahl or Dick Gregory who pointed out that the best comedy isn't funny.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm betting George would hate Slate...

I'm betting he'd have had a couple specials devoted to the idiocy of the people who look up to Ted Cruz and TFG...

I'm also willing to put smart money on him gleefully crapping on millennial love me I'm a diversity celebrating liberal but don't move next door types as well.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: proteus_b: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: But you guys want to eliminate all races but white.

Do you have a citation for this, or are you, like most leftists, a worthless piece of scum who should be eliminated?

Look out. We done got ourselfs a bad-ass over here.


Give him a break, his Mom got railed by 5 black guys last night and he couldn't sleep because she's a screamer.
 
