(The Daily Beast)   Not to taunt you with dynamite or anything, but Monkeypox could become a serious problem   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
37
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that smallpox vaccination is protective.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly a plot manufactured by the Bored Ape Yacht Club.  Now if only we could develop some sort of vaccine for poxes.  There's already so many poxes upon us.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starts humming "baby can you dig your man."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like my long-standing plan of stealing a mega yacht from the harbor and sailing to a far off island might have been a good one.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least the population is ready and organized to tackle a major disease epidemic with a cooperative and coordinated response.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the not-so-distant future you'll be able to identify conservatives by the pus-filled rashes on their faces.

/And it'll still be a "hoax".
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crowded, modern society, 35% of hose members do not effectively believe in germ theory of prophylaxis or vaccination, doesn't have much of a future on planet Earth.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my defense, that monkey looked very clean.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It looks like my long-standing plan of stealing a mega yacht from the harbor and sailing to a far off island might have been a good one.


--- name checks out
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: In my defense, that monkey looked very clean.


And articulate.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: In my defense, that monkey looked very clean.


Monkeys hate clean.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The religious nuts in the states are going to go full 100% anti-gay on this one. We'll have a dozen articles posted next week where they rant about how it's god's wrath on homosexuals. If it does hit the general population it'll be funny when the only idiots to contract it are anti-vax straight religious people.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another hoax for the libs to steal my freedom.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh can we just get the impending destruction of all human life over with already
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, when I wished we could move on from COVID this is not what I meant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically conservatives really are going to turn into rotting plague zombies?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Interesting that smallpox vaccination is protective.


The very first vaccines came about when we discovered that exposing someone to cow pox protected them against small pox. Seems some poxes are pretty similar, as far as immune response goes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The religious nuts in the states are going to go full 100% anti-gay on this one. We'll have a dozen articles posted next week where they rant about how it's god's wrath on homosexuals. If it does hit the general population it'll be funny when the only idiots to contract it are anti-vax straight religious people.


"straight" religious people
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who  the fark eats a monkey??
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is clanging cymbals a symptom and should I worry?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: Who  the fark eats a monkey??


Are we sure it was eating a monkey?

"How you doin?"
img.pixers.picsView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: Who  the fark eats a monkey??


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: In the not-so-distant future you'll be able to identify conservatives by the pus-filled rashes on their faces.


How is that different from now?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am sure by September we will be dealing with monkey covid.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Who  the fark eats a monkey??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I had a shingles outbreak a few years ago so I'm most likely protected....hooray?

/Damn that sucked
//Doctor wouldn't give me the vaccine afterwards because "I was too young".
///Got a new doctor, getting the shot soon.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As mentioned upstream, this has all the potential to become the new RWNJs "AIDS kills sinners" epidemic.   Until they find just who's been living in the GQP closet all these years...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
La souris est en dessous de la table, le chat est sur la chaise, et le singe...le singe est disparu!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Who  the fark eats a monkey??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: whisper in the wind: Who  the fark eats a monkey??

Are we sure it was eating a monkey?

"How you doin?"
[img.pixers.pics image 429x700]


Dave Chappelle - Aids
Youtube zEAUt-QHKkw
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It looks like my long-standing plan of stealing a mega yacht from the harbor and sailing to a far off island might have been a good one.


Check out the Bored Ape Yacht Club.  Theft is rampant there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: KarmicDisaster: Interesting that smallpox vaccination is protective.

The very first vaccines came about when we discovered that exposing someone to cow pox protected them against small pox. Seems some poxes are pretty similar, as far as immune response goes.


That's what Big Cow wants you to believe.  Fake moos.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Ugh can we just get the impending destruction of all human life over with already


There's a vaccination for it. How about we just eradicate the USA. Or at least Republicans. Every last one of them.
 
