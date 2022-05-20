 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   McDowell's, home of the golden arcs   (bbc.com)
33
33 Comments
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Golden Orcs...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now those ice cream machines will never work...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In this case, the glow comes from radioactive isotopes...

Coming to America - Soul Glo
Youtube IAztPZBQrrU
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
McPutin's!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A patent application for an "Uncle Vanya" restaurant chain was filed with Russian authorities shortly after. The name, the same as the famous work by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, was one of several brand knock-offs of Western companies to surface.

Admittedly the only reason I know about Uncle Vanya.

Somebody Throw A Pie!
Youtube FIXb-epjgbo
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bound to be an upgrade.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oh sweet Jesus tap dancing Christ that is funny...
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now meet  Ronaldlov  McDonaldky
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ha, love that movie and never noticed that part.

still have yet to watch the sequel
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a shame. McDonald's should have turned off the refrigeration, left the remaining food to rot and then self destructed the farking buildings, leaving the orcs nothing. This milqtoast shiat might as well  be handing them food.
 
Saber
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're Lovin' it..... OR ELSE....
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: That's a shame. McDonald's should have turned off the refrigeration, left the remaining food to rot and then self destructed the farking buildings, leaving the orcs nothing. This milqtoast shiat might as well  be handing them food.


I don't know. If somebody gave me a McDonald's but no access to their supply line or new menu items, I'm not sure what I would be able to do with that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ha, love that movie and never noticed that part.

still have yet to watch the sequel


You've pretty much seen the sequel. They repeated damn near every scene and joke from the first movie. A real meh-fest.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Now those ice cream machines will never work...


Now they might actually work better- never underestimate Russian handymen.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian knock-off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"They've got Golden Arches, mine is Golden Putins. They got Big Mac, I got Big Borscht. They have two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on sesame seed buns. My borscht have no seeds."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pooty McPoot Poot's. Russia's richest source of natural gas.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yum can't wait to get a deep fried uncle Vlad cabbage roll and vodka shake.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Для меня это МакЧикен.  Лучший сэндвич быстрого приготовления.  Я даже прошу дополнительные пакеты соуса МакЧикен, и персонал очень дружелюбный и более чем готов услужить.

Однажды я попросил пакетики с соусом МакЧикен, и мне дали три.  Я сказал: «Вау, три бесплатно!»  и приятный дружелюбный работник McDonald's засмеялся и сказал: «Я позвоню вам 3-бесплатно!».

Теперь персонал приветствует меня: «Эй, 3 в подарок!»  и ВСЕГДА давайте мне три пакета.  Такая веселая и крутая атмосфера в моем местном Макдоналдсе, я хожу туда минимум 3 раза в неделю на обед и большой кофе со льдом с молоком вместо сливок, 1-2 раза на завтрак в выходные и может один раз на ужин  когда я тороплюсь, но хочу вкусной еды, которая была бы доступной, быстрой и соответствовала бы моим ежедневным потребностям в питании.

Я даже макаю картошку фри в соус МакЧикен, это вкусно!  Какой отличный ресторан.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Для меня это МакЧикен.  Лучший сэндвич быстрого приготовления.  Я даже прошу дополнительные пакеты соуса МакЧикен, и персонал очень дружелюбный и более чем готов услужить.

Однажды я попросил пакетики с соусом МакЧикен, и мне дали три.  Я сказал: «Вау, три бесплатно!»  и приятный дружелюбный работник McDonald's засмеялся и сказал: «Я позвоню вам 3-бесплатно!».

Теперь персонал приветствует меня: «Эй, 3 в подарок!»  и ВСЕГДА давайте мне три пакета.  Такая веселая и крутая атмосфера в моем местном Макдоналдсе, я хожу туда минимум 3 раза в неделю на обед и большой кофе со льдом с молоком вместо сливок, 1-2 раза на завтрак в выходные и может один раз на ужин  когда я тороплюсь, но хочу вкусной еды, которая была бы доступной, быстрой и соответствовала бы моим ежедневным потребностям в питании.

Я даже макаю картошку фри в соус МакЧикен, это вкусно!  Какой отличный ресторан.


I now have you farkied as "3 For Free".
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Saber: [Fark user image image 751x455]


The new lettuce guy looks suspicious...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: That's a shame. McDonald's should have turned off the refrigeration, left the remaining food to rot and then self destructed the farking buildings, leaving the orcs nothing. This milqtoast shiat might as well  be handing them food.


They're taking a financial hit either way. The hit has less impact if they're able to sell it to some Ivan asshole rather than just cutting their losses and hemorrhaging money on the way out the door. Most corporations don't plan to abandon an entire market, um, ever. Especially not financially. In the long run McDonald's will be better off, particularly because of the logistics problems facing the world today. But if you lose your foot in a freak accident, you're going to ask for a tourniquet, you're not going to just say "Well that happened", and die from massive blood loss if you can avoid it. It's self preservation.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Saber: [Fark user image image 751x455]

The new lettuce guy looks suspicious...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sexual Chocolate!
Youtube otEm_aI2Vac
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess I don't get the orc thing, and I further guess that I'm not going to care.

I also don't know if Professor Horatio Hufnagel posted in Ukranian or Russian, and the wikipedia pages for both are dissimilar enough to be annoying.  Google Translate would probably tell me, but again I lack pathos.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: neongoats: That's a shame. McDonald's should have turned off the refrigeration, left the remaining food to rot and then self destructed the farking buildings, leaving the orcs nothing. This milqtoast shiat might as well  be handing them food.

They're taking a financial hit either way. The hit has less impact if they're able to sell it to some Ivan asshole rather than just cutting their losses and hemorrhaging money on the way out the door. Most corporations don't plan to abandon an entire market, um, ever. Especially not financially. In the long run McDonald's will be better off, particularly because of the logistics problems facing the world today. But if you lose your foot in a freak accident, you're going to ask for a tourniquet, you're not going to just say "Well that happened", and die from massive blood loss if you can avoid it. It's self preservation.


Oh, I know McDonalds is just trying to re-coup some of their costs of exiting and shiat - I don't *really* blame them.

I'm just lamenting the fact that Russians gets stuff, as they don't deserve food, buildings or equipment.
 
