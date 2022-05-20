 Skip to content
(Metro)   Talk about shop 'til you drop   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    West Midlands, Paramedic, Coventry, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Sainsbury's store  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife was on that show.

/still thinks she is apparently
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

8 inches: My wife was on that show.

/still thinks she is apparently


Reason numbers 1 to 1000000000 why a joint bank account is the dumbest thing you can do in a marriage
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shopping? Nah, I'd rather bop till I drop
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'I heard somebody had let something off in the store but police wouldn't confirm that to me.'

I suspect Taco bell After effects.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
refrigerant leak. scary shiat
 
el_morte
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that happened at the Albertsons warehouse by my office a few years back.  Boss let us go home early. VERY watery eye and sinuses.  Ammonia leak.  Not fun, would NOT like to do again.
 
blasterz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone crop dusted the bread aisle again?
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 8 inches: My wife was on that show.

/still thinks she is apparently

Reason numbers 1 to 1000000000 why a joint bank account is the dumbest thing you can do in a marriage


Getting a joint account is useful.

Giving up your individual account is dumb.
 
