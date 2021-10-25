 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 86 of WW3: Russia fires some commanders, Biden plans to sign the $40 billion aid bill, Zelenskyy says Donbas is completely destroyed, more reports of Russian mobilization, and Turkey is still being an asshat. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, Coal, Russian public opinion, Russia's military, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: Incredible footage reminding us the first days of the war - A Russian supply convoy was destroyed by the Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast recently.

No booms but some pretty fire, damaged orcmobiles, and some ammo cookoff
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

The commander of the Azov Regiment, Lt. Col. Denis Prokopenko, has issued a short video message from inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Prokopenko said that the top military leadership had "issued an order to preserve the garrison soldiers' life and health and stop defending the city."
The message implies that those remaining at Azovstal are planning to leave the plant in the near future. There are thought to be several hundred fighters left inside the sprawling complex.
Azovstal was the last holdout in otherwise Russian-occupied Mariupol and become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance under relentless Russian bombardment.
Prokopenko added: "Despite heavy fighting ... and lack of supplies, we constantly emphasized the three most important conditions for us: civilians, wounded, and dead. Civilians were evacuated.
The seriously wounded received the necessary assistance; they were evacuated with further exchange and delivery [planned] to the territory controlled by Ukraine."
The injured have been taken to a hospital in the Donetsk People's Republic.
"As for the fallen heroes, the process is ongoing. But I hope that in the near future, families and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their soldiers with honors."

Russia has fired senior commanders who were considered to have "performed poorly" during the initial stages of the Ukraine invasion, an intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Thursday.
"Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, has been suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv," the MOD said on Twitter.
Vice Admiral Igor Ospipov, who commanded Russia's Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April."
Russian Chief of General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov "likely" remains in his post, but it's "unclear" whether he retains the confidence of President Vladimir Putin, the statement continued.
The British intelligence update also said that a culture of cover-ups and scapegoating is "probably prevalent" within the Russian military and security system.
"Many officials involved in the invasion of Ukraine will likely be increasingly distracted by efforts to avoid personal culpability for Russia's operational set-backs," the statement said.
"This will likely place further strain on Russia's centralised model of command and control, as officers increasingly seek to defer key decisions to their superiors," it added.

The war crimes trial of a 21-year-old Russian soldier in Ukraine has been adjourned until Monday.
Vadim Shishimarin appeared before a Kyiv court on Friday for a third day of hearings in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded the country back in February.
I'm sorry and sincerely repent. I was nervous the moment it happened. I didn't want to kill. But it happened and I do not deny it," he said during Friday's hearing.
A defense lawyer defended Shishimarin's actions saying the soldier "was not aware of what is going on in Ukraine."
Shishimarin and other Russian soldiers "were not aware that actions that will follow will result in mass deaths not only of servicemen, but civilians too," the lawyer said.
"Shishimarin was in a state of stress caused by the combat situation and the pressure from his commander. Analysis of those circumstances allows me to conclude that Shishimarin had no direct intent for the murder," the lawyer continued.

China is buying record amounts of cheap Russian coal, even as Western nations slam Moscow with sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
In April, not only did the world's second largest economy buy more coal from Russia than ever before, it also eliminated import tariffs on all types of coal, a move analysts say will mainly benefit Russian suppliers.
China's coal imports from Russia nearly doubled between March and April, reaching 4.42 million metric tons, according to trade data from Refinitiv. Russia has overtaken Australia as China's second biggest supplier since last year and now accounts for 19% of its coal imports, up from the 14% share it had in March.
The booming coal trade boosts both sides. Despite bold pledges to tackle the climate crisis, China is now focused on getting its economy out of a slump and needs coal to fuel power stations and make steel for infrastructure projects. Russia desperately needs new customers for its fossil fuels as they are shunned by the West.

In the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv, the village of Desna was hit with Russian missiles Thursday left many dead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday. Desna is 40 forty miles from the border with Belarus.
"Russian strikes on Chernihiv region, in particular the terrible blow on the Desna, there is an analysis of debris, many dead," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday.
There are "constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine, the Donbas is completely destroyed - all this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia," he continued.
"This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible," he said.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the liberation of the Kharkiv region, Zelensky said.
"In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure. There's hell, and that's no exaggeration. The brutal and absolutely senseless bombing of Severodonetsk ... There were 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day," he continued.
"The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army - all this is not just fighting during the war."
"This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible. This is what will qualify the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which the occupiers will definitely be brought to justice," he added.
"The first trial in Ukraine against a Russian war criminal has already begun. And it will end with the full restoration of justice within the international tribunal. I'm sure of it. We will find and bring to justice all those who give and carry out criminal orders," he concluded.

US President Joe Biden will sign the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine while he is in South Korea, an official says.
The bill has to be flown to Korea for the President's signature.
Biden embarked on his trip to Seoul, South Korea on Thursday afternoon.
VHTS Commentary:To give an idea, Russia spends $65 billion annually on the miltary.

More reports this time from Ukrainian Intelligence of preparations being made for a General Mobilization being declared within the Russian Federation, we have heard reports such as this from Intelligence Sources before so we will just have to see what happens in the next few days:
Ukrainian intelligence reports that preparations for general mobilization have begun in Russia "The Russians began to receive mobilization orders, obliging them to appear at the military registration and enlistment offices within 10 hours if mobilization is announced.

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

/🇺🇦
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of artillery strikes from Ukraine's 63rd Mechanized Brigade on Russian vehicles.

Booms :)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of artillery strikes from Ukraine's 63rd Mechanized Brigade on Russian vehicles.

Booms :)


some nice secondaries towards the end there.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x604]


that woman looks like pornstar lana rodes.

i mean, i've been told that it looks like her. by a friend. not that i would know.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
What's your superpower? - We're Ukrainians! When a train lost power, its passengers pushed 6 train cars for 25 meters to the nearest contact point, no big deal.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!


Happy Friday to you!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm heartened by that Russian who painted the front of his grocery store with anti-Orc war slogans and listing towns that the Orcs committed war crimes in, and painted a Ukrainian flag on his roof. I hope he finds a lot of friends to help him.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
What's your superpower? - We're Ukrainians! When a train lost power, its passengers pushed 6 train cars for 25 meters to the nearest contact point, no big deal.


They are laughing the whole time. Can you imagine our fellow fat ass Americans getting out and doing that?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦
@Arslon_Xudosi
#Ukraine: A Russian position with dozens of vehicles including tanks (T-72B3), BMPs, MT-LBs and at least one MTU-72 bridge layer was hit by Ukrainian artillery fire, destroying and damaging several vehicles.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Angel of Vorzel': story of one man who crossed into occupied areas to get hundreds of people to safety.

   https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0519/How-Angel-of-Vorzel-rescued-Ukrainians-trapped-behind-Russian-lines
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only $40B? Per Sabatini, we've given over $40 quintillion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those were just the conscripted commanders that got fired.  Once Russia deploys its elite commanders, Ukraine is in serious trouble.
 
Zenith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x604]

that woman looks like pornstar lana rodes.

i mean, i've been told that it looks like her. by a friend. not that i would know.


and not the dodgy NFT shiat she pulled recently
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
What's your superpower? - We're Ukrainians! When a train lost power, its passengers pushed 6 train cars for 25 meters to the nearest contact point, no big deal.


NICE!

Spasibo.
Hope you are feeling better.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Going a small trip this weekend.  I will go and help some comrades with their train problem.

Hopefully the train doesn't fall off tracks or explode... would be a real shame.  :D

/snip snip and no more signal for train switches.
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine aid links

About half as long ago as this war has been going on (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  If you don't, there are still things you can do so keep reading.


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
