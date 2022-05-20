 Skip to content
(Salon)   Beware the formula scammers
30
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.


Millions of people are hustling for a living.  Just a whiff of a shortage is enough to empty an entire grocery store section.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.

Millions of people are hustling for a living.  Just a whiff of a shortage is enough to empty an entire grocery store section.


The classic "fark you, I got mine" when they walk out with a shopping cart full of formula, TP, ect.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are going to get much worse in the next 6 months. Turning off the money printers is throwing the economy into turmoil.

While I don't think we will see a black market form, but certainly there will be a lot more shortages and people ready to take advantage.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How low can you go
 
p89tech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shouldn't this article have an "obvious" tag?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.

Millions of people are hustling for a living.  Just a whiff of a shortage is enough to empty an entire grocery store section.


Along with panhandlers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.


I have seen scant scammers pretending to scam other scammers in order to scam scam scammers into buying into their scam scamming scam scan

/scarce
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any parents out there have to meet someone to buy scalped baby formula I wouldn't convict you as a jury member if you beat them and stole it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin gypsies.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife has a cousin with an child with all kinds of health issues. They couldn't find the specific formula they use and that put the child in the ICU for a week. She was pretty desperate to find the brand so see ended up buying a few cased from a small seller on Amazon for $300 for 4 4OZ cans.

They is a real problem.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similwack, amirite?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism, folks. There is nothing more American.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd give away my milk for free if anyone would take it.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand
 
guinsu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like the free market is working as expected.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

physt: Wife has a cousin with an child with all kinds of health issues. They couldn't find the specific formula they use and that put the child in the ICU for a week. She was pretty desperate to find the brand so see ended up buying a few cased from a small seller on Amazon for $300 for 4 4OZ cans.

They is a real problem.


That's a problem with not enough supply to meet the demand. Getting rid of government regulations would allow more companies to enter the market and flood the shelves with product leaving the people buying to resell it out of luck
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
stupid me over here without kids.
 
webct_god
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand


Uh, no. Artificially lowering supply by buying more of a product than you need, just to sell it at a higher price, when there is already a supply shortage, is price gouging. When it comes to fomula, people who do this can DIAF. While I watch.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.

Millions of people are hustling for a living.  Just a whiff of a shortage is enough to empty an entire grocery store section.


Go capitalism.

If only those infants would pull themselves up by the diaper tabs >.>
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty farking weak.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

webct_god: Warlordtrooper: Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand

Uh, no. Artificially lowering supply by buying more of a product than you need, just to sell it at a higher price, when there is already a supply shortage, is price gouging. When it comes to fomula, people who do this can DIAF. While I watch.


That's literally the business model of every retail store. Why are you ok with companies buying to resell from the manufacture but have a problem when a single person does the same thing
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Merltech: Scammers going to scam. I don't think there is one thing that hasn't been scammed for yet.


Well Fark forums still have their integrity.....well.....Jeez I said that?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who needs food, just throw them.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ukrainian women having fun on their trip home
 
RedComrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People who use a baby food shortage to try to make a quick buck are scum. This message brought to you at the fine people at

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: webct_god: Warlordtrooper: Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand

Uh, no. Artificially lowering supply by buying more of a product than you need, just to sell it at a higher price, when there is already a supply shortage, is price gouging. When it comes to fomula, people who do this can DIAF. While I watch.

That's literally the business model of every retail store. Why are you ok with companies buying to resell from the manufacture but have a problem when a single person does the same thing


Oh, hey there disingenuous person! Have fun acting like you don't understand how things work!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: webct_god: Warlordtrooper: Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand

Uh, no. Artificially lowering supply by buying more of a product than you need, just to sell it at a higher price, when there is already a supply shortage, is price gouging. When it comes to fomula, people who do this can DIAF. While I watch.

That's literally the business model of every retail store. Why are you ok with companies buying to resell from the manufacture but have a problem when a single person does the same thing


Yet you participate in society.  Curious!
 
alex10294
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just to make sure everyone remembers, this all happened because 4 infants got sick, and not definitely from formula.  The FDA didn't let the company correct *possibly* related issues quickly, and keep on producing, instead shutting the plant down for months. I'm sure this has lead to far more harm (see ICU baby case upstream in this thread) than it ever might have prevented. The problem isn't the regulation, it's the absolutely stupid way they went about managing the regulation.
 
webct_god
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: webct_god: Warlordtrooper: Scammers should be prosecuted and given the harshest sentences possible but there is no such thing as price gouging. It's a market correction to account for changes in supply and or demand

Uh, no. Artificially lowering supply by buying more of a product than you need, just to sell it at a higher price, when there is already a supply shortage, is price gouging. When it comes to fomula, people who do this can DIAF. While I watch.

That's literally the business model of every retail store. Why are you ok with companies buying to resell from the manufacture but have a problem when a single person does the same thing


Uh, no. If that was the business model of every retail store, they would actually have some in stock (at a much higher price), instead of empty shelves. This is your logic. Try to keep up.
 
