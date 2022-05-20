 Skip to content
(AP News)   1 found dead, 9 missing after tunnel collapses in Kashmir. No sign of physical graffiti on the walls as yet   (apnews.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cue... Kashmir?

Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my time of dying
Want nobody to mourn
All I want for you to do
Is take my body home./best Zeppelin album
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: In my time of dying
Want nobody to mourn
All I want for you to do
Is take my body home./best Zeppelin album


I concur. As a full body of work, Physical Graffiti is the best of the best of Led Zeppelin.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully the missing people are travelers of both time and space.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like he died easy but, no one was Trampled Under Foot and with any luck the survivors will enjoy some Dancing Days and a slice or two of Custard Pie.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In other news, official are confounded when searching for a bridge.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
were they digging in sand ?
 
