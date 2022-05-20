 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Mom why is my name Charles?   (mediaite.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, National Basketball Association, California, Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley, San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, San Jose, California  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 11:13 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mom days she "gets off work at 5. Want a beer, too?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is old, but still one of the most perfect Onion pieces ever
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's the best part of Inside The NBA. Once, Shaq said that people confuse him for other people all the time.  Barkley asks "People confuse you with someone else?  Seriously? Who?  Shrek?", to which the entire room laughed their asses off.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joke's on him.  We don't have a house.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Charles always wanted to be a Knight, and I have to admit, that's pretty traditional behavior for 'Nobility'.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: This is old, but still one of the most perfect Onion pieces ever


lol, there's a lot of  ⵛσⵛk Ֆնⵛkⵗიფ
in the Onion 

https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-these-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1819584210
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did Mrs Barkley give Charles a hall pass?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: This is old, but still one of the most perfect Onion pieces ever


I could totally hear that in his voice, too. Oh, the rest of my day is going to be awful.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Could be worse, he could Chaos Dunk your momma.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.