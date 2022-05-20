 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 20 is "ad hoc," as in: The flavor of the pea soup is enhanced when you ad hoc   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The flavour of pea soup (particularly French-Canadian pea soup) is enhanced even more when you add scotch bonnet hot sauce and black pepper.
 
peterquince
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These are becoming less terrible. Nice work, subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here, everybody, this will neutralize another terrible WWOTD headline,,,

I accidentally swallowed a bunch of Scrabble tiles. My next trip to the bathroom could spell disaster.

My friend only has 4 digits on his right foot. The first time he wore flip-flops in front of his new girlfriend, she took one look at his foot and dumped him on the spot. Turns out, she's lack toes intolerant.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought ad hoc was someone in a Beastie Boys cover band.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Here, everybody, this will neutralize another terrible WWOTD headline,,,

I accidentally swallowed a bunch of Scrabble tiles. My next trip to the bathroom could spell disaster.

My friend only has 4 digits on his right foot. The first time he wore flip-flops in front of his new girlfriend, she took one look at his foot and dumped him on the spot. Turns out, she's lack toes intolerant.


Boo this man! Booooo!

/lol
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I used to add ham to my pea soup, but I stopped a while ago.  Now I'm post hoc.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When you get together as needed to make critical decisions, it's rule by necessity, or an adhocracy.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Finally found your special purpose, eh?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems like a good idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the word of the day be a single word?
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THe missus and I saved the bone from our Easter ham and made split pea soup with it one day a couple weeks ago. Subby is right, it was delicious, but still needs to go in for a mental evaluation for making this joke
 
