(CNN)   Good news, everyone - we've saved the oceans from plastic waste   (cnn.com)
24
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'll take half a second for someone to rip it off its hinge, and that's what everyone's going to do because they'll immediately get sick of it booping their nose when they take a swig.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With the Burns Omninet?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easier solution, stop using plastic altogether and just do glass bottles and aluminum cans.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, maybe.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be a lot less wasteful if I could just drag a jug into the grocery and fill it up
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It'll take half a second for someone to rip it off its hinge, and that's what everyone's going to do because they'll immediately get sick of it booping their nose when they take a swig.


That was my thought too.  Unless I'm drinking it while driving, that cap's coming off one way or another - if I can't rip it off, I'll cut it off.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on the picture, it wouldn't be possible to screw on and unscrew the cap, because the hinge is down at the base of the neck and has no length. Either the cap is poorly designed or the photo is crap and edited for marketing purposes.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: With the Burns Omninet?


A spoonful of slurry will cure what ails ya!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The new bottles feature an attached cap, a design that is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole package at once - and keep caps out of the trash.

But then how are we supposed to fund our schools?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be better in many many ways if all soda was just a dry powder you mix in your own container? Or even syrup you add to your own gas system.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: The new bottles feature an attached cap, a design that is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole package at once - and keep caps out of the trash.

But then how are we supposed to fund our schools?


School choice vouchers

/s
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The new bottles feature an attached cap, a design that is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole package at once - and keep caps out of the trash.

The promotion of plastic recycling is and always has been greenwashing. It's designed to make people think what they're doing is harmless. It is rarely economical to recycle plastic, and much of what you've sent off to be recycled gets tossed into landfills at best, or just as likely, into the water.

Remember the phrase: reduce, reuse, recycle. In that order. The most important thing you can do, by far, is reduce your plastic use. Reuse is a distant second and recycle is an even more distant third.

I still recycle plastic, but there's an argument that you're better off just tossing it into a sealed trash bag, so you can be sure it will stay there for centuries and not wind up in the middle of the Pacific.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean...this is woefully insufficient and all, but kudos for *trying* to do something, I guess.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Know what would really reduce plastic waste?
Stop selling superfluous products, like Coke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Easier solution, stop using plastic altogether and just do glass bottles and aluminum cans.


We had that in the 70's, there was broken glass everywhere.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The new bottles feature an attached cap, a design that is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole package at once - and keep caps out of the trash.

The promotion of plastic recycling is and always has been greenwashing. It's designed to make people think what they're doing is harmless. It is rarely economical to recycle plastic, and much of what you've sent off to be recycled gets tossed into landfills at best, or just as likely, into the water.

Remember the phrase: reduce, reuse, recycle. In that order. The most important thing you can do, by far, is reduce your plastic use. Reuse is a distant second and recycle is an even more distant third.

I still recycle plastic, but there's an argument that you're better off just tossing it into a sealed trash bag, so you can be sure it will stay there for centuries and not wind up in the middle of the Pacific.


Recycling is literally a scam
Youtube LELvVUIz5pY
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank goodness that's over!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Easier solution, stop using plastic altogether and just do glass bottles and aluminum cans.


I remember the glass bottles.  I remember kids loved smashing them against walls.

They've also tried to do 24oz aluminium cans.  They didn't sell well; I only saw them on the shelves here for a few months, and then they disappeared.

I'm not saying there shouldn't be an alternative to plastic bottles -- there absolutely should be -- but they need to do some research into alternative materials that A) biodegrade relatively quickly, B) into harmless constituents that aren't toxic to our oceans.  Probably a tall order -- I have zero education in materials science -- but I think something like that could be done in a way that makes them sturdy enough for transport, are resilient enough for storage for months, biodegrade into harmless (or significantly less harmful) constituents, and can be scaled up to mass production levels required by the industry to meet both demand and cost requirements.

I don't see it happening any time soon though.
 
TK-593
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: With the Burns Omninet?


You little ragamuffin.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: Easier solution, stop using plastic altogether and just do glass bottles and aluminum cans.

We had that in the 70's, there was broken glass everywhere.


I also remember sometimes you'd get a bottle of soda that had a chipped top at the opening, that wasn't caught during cleaning/recycling process.   Also made tons of those pull tab chains as a kid or would use the tab piece to launch the ring part like a flying saucer.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was done back in 2015, Subby. Be like a newspaper and get with the times.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Go back to these. They come in many sizes and more likely to be recycled.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
