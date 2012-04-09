 Skip to content
(Twitter)   There's a town in Poland that holds an American 4th of July event where everyone pretends to be Americans   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
monstera
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
awesomeness!
¡take THAT cinco de mayo!
 
AllyOop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So like St. Patrick's day here.
 
davynelson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
yeah they're not gonna want to do that very much longer

/heil drumf
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're not fat enough.
 
Creoena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks more like an "everyone pretends to be a GQP member" get-together vs. "American".  I can't say in my 37 years as an American I've been part of a 4th of July get-together that looks like that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, thats strange.  Whats the connection?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait until Subby finds out about the bizarre cowboys & indians fetish that a lot of Germans have.

Backstory - there was a German pulp writer in the late 1800s named Karl May who churned out Western stories.  He'd never actually been to the western US but pretended that he had.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2012/04/09/wild-west-germany

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_May
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creoena: Looks more like an "everyone pretends to be a GQP member" get-together vs. "American".  I can't say in my 37 years as an American I've been part of a 4th of July get-together that looks like that.


So like St Patrick's day here.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'd like to use my credit card."

"Supersize everything!  Oh, and a Diet Coke to drink, I'm watching my weight."
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there a village idiot who plays the part of the token mass shooter?
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was expecting Mom and Pop and apple pie, but nope ... they really know how to channel your news bulletins America
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love that the "Bullshiat Free Zone" is almost empty.   Perfect summation of 'Murica.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
nobody is lobotomizing themselves by firing a mortar off of their head and no bloody stumps from M80s going off in hand??  And no diesel pickups..?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cultural appropiation!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They aren't pretending to be Americans. They're pretending to be gun-toting racist fat pricks that eat too much and hate...Oh crap, it's spreading.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awww, even police beatings. That's the spirit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like a very MAGA crowd. Check out the flags on the left, although they also say "F*ck the police" so they're a little confused, unless they mean the police at the Capitol on 1/6. That's 6/1 to them.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The "fark the police" tent next to the Confederate flag raises so many questions
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Well, thats strange.  Whats the connection?


America was the Promised Land for many Poles for decades under the USSRs thumb. A lot of former Warsaw Pact members hold the U.S. in high regard, even with the rose colored glasses removed.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Thanks, American assholes, for making THIS how the rest of the world sees us.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone get shot? Also, are the guns okay?
AmIdoingthisright.jpg
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]

Thanks, American assholes, for making THIS how the rest of the world sees us.


Well, Italians think we're all potheads here in Cali.  Think I prefer that over  this embarrassment.  😬
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]

Thanks, American assholes, for making THIS how the rest of the world sees us.


Oh, you think they care? They really don't.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]

Thanks, American assholes, for making THIS how the rest of the world sees us.

Oh, you think they care? They really don't.


I would say that most muricans would wear this as a badge of honor.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Looks like a very MAGA crowd. Check out the flags on the left, although they also say "F*ck the police" so they're a little confused, unless they mean the police at the Capitol on 1/6. That's 6/1 to them.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x566]


They need to fly a thin blue line flag next to that to just to contradict everything like they always do.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drinking beer while shooting guns and waving Confederate Flag on the 4th of July they got right, but the "vitcum" of police violence is the wrong color so I give it a B, better luck next year.
 
Zenith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
so like Republicans then
 
