(CNN) Ireland rolls out the red carpet for Ukrainian evacuees. Evacuees from 'less desirable' countries are told to go away (cnn.com)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Technically,
No irish need apply...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here that you leek stinking Welsh, you're in the UK and you'll like it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let no good deed go unpunished
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.
 
KSCA75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a new story.  Every country that has been taking in refugees has had the same thing said about them.  Just more words to draw eyes.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. be white
2. don't not be white
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps there is not a direct correlation between the two. Men his age stayed in Ukraine to fight, not fled. Women and children, who were being raped, tortured and murdered fled as more and more mass graves filled with them appeared. It appears that there were quite a few differences between their situation other than race. Why did he flee instead of fight like Ukrainian men? If he's going to make this comparison he should compare himself to Ukrainian men but he won't because by that standard he's an entitled coward.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.


A third is that Ireland views Ukraine as a European state, and provides them additional benefit because of it.

A fourth is that Ireland has a pretty generous social safety net, and EU rules allow any EU citizen to live and work anywhere within the EU.  So a lot of folks come to Ireland and squat on the dole specifically to take advantage of it.

A fifth is that Ireland is already pretty generous when it comes to taking in refugees, but the current Ukrainian crisis is front and center, so it gets the most attention.

There are probably more, and the truth is most likely a smattering of all of that.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: 1. be white
2. don't not be white


Race bait more despite the fact that this MAN of fighting age is comparing himself to women and children but the only difference he sees is race.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.


There are three positions here, IMHO:

1. Ireland should take in lots of refugees (from any country).
2. Ireland should take in few or no refugees (from any country).
3. Ireland should take in more refugees from "countries that are its closest neighbors".

#3 is the provable racist one-because Syria is closer to Ireland than Ukraine!  This is also official Irish government policy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's as if there is a difference between people of a similar culture being chased out of their homes due to a war,
and those from totally different culture who pass through 20 other countries, and left because of primarily economic reasons, who then show up on the shore and say "Here I am, feed/clothe/house me" while not
assimilating to even the most basic ways of the country they came too..

I'm *NOT* saying immigrants are bad..I look at the people that come from Mexico and Central America,
And most of them are incredibly industrious, decent people who come to the US, not always permanently,
sometimes just to get some seed money to return back..Most of them get more taken advantage of than
take advantage of the systems in place..Which I think is an aspect  that is terribly overlooked.  Their "sin"
of sneaking always seems to overshadow the "job creators" who abuse them.. Which I think the abuses are
much more of a crime than someone sneaking in to work a few years to make a life for their family back home.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.


Pretty much this. After the war is over in Ukraine, most all of the refugees are going to be heading home.
Some of them already have.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.


The argument here is Syria and Afghanistan refugees versus Ukrainian ones.  There are huge farking wars in all three countries (well, the Afghanistan one is mostly over now).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.

There are three positions here, IMHO:

1. Ireland should take in lots of refugees (from any country).
2. Ireland should take in few or no refugees (from any country).
3. Ireland should take in more refugees from "countries that are its closest neighbors".

#3 is the provable racist one-because Syria is closer to Ireland than Ukraine!  This is also official Irish government policy.


Rent Party: Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.

A third is that Ireland views Ukraine as a European state, and provides them additional benefit because of it.

A fourth is that Ireland has a pretty generous social safety net, and EU rules allow any EU citizen to live and work anywhere within the EU.  So a lot of folks come to Ireland and squat on the dole specifically to take advantage of it.

A fifth is that Ireland is already pretty generous when it comes to taking in refugees, but the current Ukrainian crisis is front and center, so it gets the most attention.

There are probably more, and the truth is most likely a smattering of all of that.


All fair points.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians aren't seeking asylum.

Bad faith writer is writing in bad faith.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK I just got an ad that Ireland is looking for podiatrists from the US
That seems like they're willing to make exceptions


BTW 37000-53000 euros could you live comfortably on that in Ireland?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: The Ukrainians aren't seeking asylum.


[Citation Needed]
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland is a country of four and a half million (think a slightly more dense Louisiana), and the controversy is that the asylum-seekers' transition is not going as smoothly as it could for some asylees as others. Not getting driver's licenses fast enough, having to stay in temporary accommodations

The U.S.A is a country of 350 million with a hundred times the land mass of Ireland. We won't even let asylum seekers stay in this country while their applications process. Not in temporary housing, no driver's licenses, they have to stay outside our borders in Mexico.

I don't know where CNN gets off writing this crap when U.S. asylum law was farked up BEFORE Title 42.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair, those Ukraine girls really knock me out
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know this may sho  CB k most Fark libs, but looking for racism in any and all circumstances will result in a distortion of reality.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spongeboob: IDK I just got an ad that Ireland is looking for podiatrists from the US
That seems like they're willing to make exceptions


BTW 37000-53000 euros could you live comfortably on that in Ireland?


Not really, rent is €1500-2000 p/m in Dublin for an apartment, if you're lucky enough to find one.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.


Other aspects:

The other countries highlighted are all significantly further away, where refugees have to make considerable journeys, many through safe countries, and not all of them looking like they plan to return. This projects an impression that the refugees are shopping around (and I 100% understand, sympathize, and frankly don't mind this as the hard to get to countries tend to wind up with the cream of the refugees) so people in the receiving country see them less as refugees and more as economic migrants.

They're also being divvied up to countries by governmental groups, it's not like the 1990s where in the fallout of the Balkans you had enormous refugee camps in northern France (a presumably safe country) of people trying to journey to the UK. So again they look more like refugees than economic migrants shopping around (and I don't blame them for shopping around, I would too, and IMO the countries receiving the folks that do get a good deal out of it)

The refugees are also mostly women and children, with Ukraine having restricted men of fighting age from leaving, so again it looks a lot more like they are seeking temporary refuge and plan to return when the conflict is over than some other groups.

The Ukraine war is also highly publicized and very acute, and is due to an invading force not an internal conflict, which all makes them look a lot more sympathetic.

TL;DR: The totality of circumstances surrounding the folks from Ukraine make them look like textbook refugee candidates seeking temporary refuge, rather than economic migrants.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.


No, refugees are not temporary.
Both asylees and refugees are unable and unwilling to return to their home country. Both are escaping threatened harm to their health or life because of a nexus category: race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Refugee is someone who goes through the UNHCR program and waits in a refugee camp in a third country. They are of "special humanitarian concern" to the U.S.

An asylee is someone who seeks protection upon entry to the country they are trying to enter.

To the U.S., the Ukrainians are neither refugee nor asylee. They are parolees, because that's the only way they actually get to enter the United States borders and live outside of a concentration camp.

Take your GED in Law back. https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Thingster: The Ukrainians aren't seeking asylum.

[Citation Needed]


That would be their refugee status.  Again, I don't like all the red tape and the delays caused by it but there are differences between a refugee, a landed immigrant, a work visa holder and an asylum seeker and there are piles of international laws about each.  It sucks but until more countries agree to streamline the process it's the best we've got.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We be just like god.

Claim you to be free to choose of your own will.
but are ready to punish and decry you for not choosing what they wanted you to.


I do belvei that basically every human that has once suggest to be respectful of other people's cultures and beliefs are 100% all hypocrites.
Because the moment the chocie is one that goes against your won ideologically ideas of what is or is not respectable...

yeah now you got to choose which of those is stacked over the other, sense you can;t have both an ideology of rejecting certain behaviors/beliefs, while also acting as if you accept and those beliefs.
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Flappyhead: I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.

No, refugees are not temporary.
Both asylees and refugees are unable and unwilling to return to their home country. Both are escaping threatened harm to their health or life because of a nexus category: race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Refugee is someone who goes through the UNHCR program and waits in a refugee camp in a third country. They are of "special humanitarian concern" to the U.S.

An asylee is someone who seeks protection upon entry to the country they are trying to enter.

To the U.S., the Ukrainians are neither refugee nor asylee. They are parolees, because that's the only way they actually get to enter the United States borders and live outside of a concentration camp.

Take your GED in Law back. https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum


Holy shiat dude, the context of the word in public usage is much broader than that.  Especially since a term like parolees can be easily weaponized.  But if it makes you feel better I'll call them parolees for the rest of the thread, mmm'kay?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The US should invade any country that doesn't have open borders, and open their borders for them. And then raise taxes on the middle class, of course.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ireland is a country of four and a half million (think a slightly more dense Louisiana), and the controversy is that the asylum-seekers' transition is not going as smoothly as it could for some asylees as others. Not getting driver's licenses fast enough, having to stay in temporary accommodations

The U.S.A is a country of 350 million with a hundred times the land mass of Ireland. We won't even let asylum seekers stay in this country while their applications process. Not in temporary housing, no driver's licenses, they have to stay outside our borders in Mexico.

I don't know where CNN gets off writing this crap when U.S. asylum law was farked up BEFORE Title 42.


Oh, the US is just as bad if not worse on this issue, especially after the mess left behind by Trump.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Geotpf: Thingster: The Ukrainians aren't seeking asylum.

[Citation Needed]

That would be their refugee status.  Again, I don't like all the red tape and the delays caused by it but there are differences between a refugee, a landed immigrant, a work visa holder and an asylum seeker and there are piles of international laws about each.  It sucks but until more countries agree to streamline the process it's the best we've got.


Ok, they are refugees, not asylum seekers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: I hate getting pedantic but there is a difference between refugees and asylum seekers.  The former is supposed to be temporary and applicants for permanent status have to go through the regular process.  Asylum seekers are looking for permanent status, which requires more work.  I don't fully agree with that many hoops to jump through but I understand the logic.


You shouldn't hate to get pedantic. It's a huge gap.

/am not saying Ireland doesn't discriminate by color/origin normally
//am only saying that this isn't anywhere near normal, and not comparable to the norm
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: The US should invade any country that doesn't have open borders, and open their borders for them. And then raise taxes on the middle class, of course.


I don't get it. Can you please explain this to me? Why should the US do that?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: The US should invade any country that doesn't have open borders, and open their borders for them. And then raise taxes on the middle class, of course.


*and, lo, did a spaz enter and post derp itt*
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Kangaroo_Ralph: The US should invade any country that doesn't have open borders, and open their borders for them. And then raise taxes on the middle class, of course.

I don't get it. Can you please explain this to me? Why should the US do that?


Because that's what Republicans like Ralph think Democrats want for the US (open borders and tax raises on the middle class).
 
Rucker10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rucker10: Kangaroo_Ralph: The US should invade any country that doesn't have open borders, and open their borders for them. And then raise taxes on the middle class, of course.

I don't get it. Can you please explain this to me? Why should the US do that?

Because that's what Republicans like Ralph think Democrats want for the US (open borders and tax raises on the middle class).


Oh.

That's dumb.
 
silverjets
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...it's almost as if Ireland is its own sovereign nation and can decide for itself whom it wishes to welcome inside of its borders.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

silverjets: Hmmmm...it's almost as if Ireland is its own sovereign nation and can decide for itself whom it wishes to welcome inside of its borders.


There is literally no one here denying this or suggesting they should not be allowed to do so, however government decisions are not decries from the divine.  They are open for everyone to criticize.
 
abagofhammers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rapmaster2000: There are two ways to read this.  The person arguing in good faith will say that they should be more accommodating to all refugees.  The person arguing in bad faith will say that anyone who takes in Ukrainian refugees is a hypocrite.

There are three positions here, IMHO:

1. Ireland should take in lots of refugees (from any country).
2. Ireland should take in few or no refugees (from any country).
3. Ireland should take in more refugees from "countries that are its closest neighbors".

#3 is the provable racist one-because Syria is closer to Ireland than Ukraine!  This is also official Irish government policy.


Syria is almost twice as far from Ireland as Ukraine is. Roughly 3700 km to Ukraines 2000 km. Geography is clearly not your strong suit.
 
