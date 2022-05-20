 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Popular Russian entertainer may go to prison for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin, Rock musician Yuri Shevchuk, popular Russian singer, Russia 's draconian laws, Last night's act, strong applause  
•       •       •

621 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 9:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not Tucker Carlson? Damn.

/Not yet anyway
//Soon
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Not Tucker Carlson? Damn.

/Not yet anyway
//Soon


Oh I'm sure Tucker and his little bed-buddy Alex Jones are both on Putin payroll, like most of the GOP
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May? I'm surprised Putin hasn't had him put up against the wall and shot already. Guy does not like dissent.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Not Tucker Carlson? Damn.

/Not yet anyway
//Soon


Obviously not. Tucker's for the invasion, or what ever else Putin tells him to support.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yakov Smirnoff?!  No!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Now, who are we going to get to headline the Branson Missouri Offramp Holiday Inn Stardust Room and Conference Center?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No hero tag?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Yakov Smirnoff?!  No!!!
[Fark user image image 425x247]
/Now, who are we going to get to headline the Branson Missouri Offramp Holiday Inn Stardust Room and Conference Center?


Gallagher is still alive
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.