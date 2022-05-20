 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Two thieves discovered with modified vehicle that has a license plate flipper and gas siphoning device installed. They are probably looking at grand theft charges for the value of gas alone   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That always bothered me about Goldfinger. The bad guys are looking for Bond and they have a conversation that, I guess, goes like this:

Henchman #1: "Look, it's the highly-recognizable silver Aston Martin DB5 that was only just released so is extremely rare even in Britain, let alone here in Switzerland. That must be the car we're looking for!"

Henchman #2: "No, see: the license plate is wrong."

Henchman #1: "Oh, yeah. I guess that must be a DB4. They do look a lot alike. Never mind."
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted a license plate flipper. Good to know I can get an after-market one installed.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have just gone with the legal version to confuse the police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A car that steals gas? It has a license plate flipper? The car contained burglary tools?

I pray that it had an oil slick dispenser and a smoke screen generator. That car sounds absolutely awesome and dedicated to a life of criming. The owners are dedicated criminals. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It's actually impressive. Fark the law.

World's Most Illegal Car Products ft. Donut Media
Youtube r-VwTemdXec
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's Most Illegal Car Products ft. Donut Media
Youtube r-VwTemdXec

Legal Eagle did a video about illegal car devices. The flipper was at about 13:58 in.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: A car that steals gas? It has a license plate flipper? The car contained burglary tools?

I pray that it had an oil slick dispenser and a smoke screen generator. That car sounds absolutely awesome and dedicated to a life of criming. The owners are dedicated criminals. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It's actually impressive. Fark the law.

[YouTube video: World's Most Illegal Car Products ft. Donut Media]


Damnit beaten by seconds!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Should have just gone with the legal version to confuse the police.

[Fark user image 640x368]


Nah.  The cops would just be like "Oh yeah, that farking guy.  Yeah, we know about him."
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I've always wanted a license plate flipper. Good to know I can get an after-market one installed.


Hire an orphan* to live in your trunk, and release a food pellet each time you need them to reach out and swap the rear license plate.

If your state still requires front license plates, you might need to get them some magnetic boots too.

* Shop local, please!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Wine Sipping Elitist: A car that steals gas? It has a license plate flipper? The car contained burglary tools?

I pray that it had an oil slick dispenser and a smoke screen generator. That car sounds absolutely awesome and dedicated to a life of criming. The owners are dedicated criminals. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It's actually impressive. Fark the law.

[YouTube video: World's Most Illegal Car Products ft. Donut Media]

Damnit beaten by seconds!


Hahaha! Great minds think alike, and at the same time.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern vehicle theft:

1) Steal a pickup truck or SUV

2) Extract the valuable gas from it

3) Throw away the useless vehicle
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Rattrap007: Wine Sipping Elitist: A car that steals gas? It has a license plate flipper? The car contained burglary tools?

I pray that it had an oil slick dispenser and a smoke screen generator. That car sounds absolutely awesome and dedicated to a life of criming. The owners are dedicated criminals. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It's actually impressive. Fark the law.

[YouTube video: World's Most Illegal Car Products ft. Donut Media]

Damnit beaten by seconds!

Hahaha! Great minds think alike, and at the same time.


Just shows it is a great video. Two people saying watch the same video at the same time must mean it is good.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Modern vehicle theft:

1) Steal a pickup truck or SUV

2) Extract the valuable gas from it

3) Throw away the useless vehicle


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Should have just gone with the legal version to confuse the police.

[Fark user image image 640x368]


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw some guy stealing a lawn mower out of a lawn guy's truck. The thief's tag could be instantly memorized by even the stupidest person. NO1LKME
.
Seriously, 10 years out and I still know it. The Cops were called and met the thief at his house.
 
Bendyguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Never seen a license plate flipper before?  Common!!!  They're like $50 on amazon...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe a CSB...

Back in 1992 or so, my girlfriend at the time had a black 190E Benz. Her license plate was 3BAY333. It was not a personalized plate. One weekend day, I was driving my car with her to get some lunch, and we were looking for a place to park. We both saw a parked black 300E Benz with a license plate of 3BAY332. She almost had a heart attack.

End of CSB...
 
