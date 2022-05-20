 Skip to content
(AP News)   Tesla driver must stand trial for vehicular manslaughter, despite having turned AutoSteer and Cruise Control on. Who would have thought that being in the drivers seat meant that you're responsible for running red lights at 74 mph and killing people??   (apnews.com) divider line
33
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Musk should take the rap. Not because he should, but because he's an asshole.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle. Also the last 2 years have sadly revealed just how low the average intelligence actually is.

I think when we do have self driving cars they are going to need to be 100% self driving because whenever meat gets involved in automated systems 99.9% of the time when something farks up its the meat's fault.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because buried in all of that fine print, Tesla claims that their software is not fully autonomous and that the driver must remain aware and take over if need be.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day last winter I got behind a couple of Tesla's while driving around. On straddled the yellow line for three or four blocks before finally staying in our lane. The other kept slowing and trying to turn right into a neighborhood park where there was no street. Lousy drivers? Crappy auto-nav? Why not both.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Because buried in all of that fine print, Tesla claims that their software is not fully autonomous and that the driver must remain aware and take over if need be.


I think it's also become obvious that the average person doesn't read the fine print and thus should not constitute a legal defence, especially when your marketing is designed to give the consumer an impression that is contrary to the fine print.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless Tesla cruise control is different from normal cruise control, it's not smart, and doesn't know speed limits. It simply maintains a speed within a few MPH of what you're going at when you turn it on, and the driver is supposed to set it to something appropriate... so if it was going at 73, he was doing at least 70, intentionally, when he set it. The crash was in a suburb, so this isn't "70 in a 55", this is more like "70 in a 30". So even if the running the red light part was equipment failure, this was intentional reckless driving. TFA also states no brakes were applied in the 6 minutes before the crash, so this also wasn't a case of realizing it had failed to detect the red light and slamming on the brakes to mitigate the damage, but instead completely trusting the autopilot to do its thing, which is not legal anywhere, for good reason.

So yeah, pretty clearly the driver's fault, on multiple levels.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Telsa in Murderous Mode?  It's the setting just below Delightful Cruise
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The collision happened near the intersection of Artesia Blvd and Vermont Ave.

Artesia has a speed limit of 45mph and Vermont is 40.

Doing 74 and killing 2 people.  He needs to be in prison, forbidden from ever driving again.

/stroads are a farking dangerous design
//Vermont is 7-lanes wide
///Artesia is 10-lanes wide?!?
////Caltran needs to road diet a *lot* of roads

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10415321/Felony-charges-involving-driver-using-Autopilot.html
 
D135
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee he purposely committed vehicular manslaughter as part of a politically motivated plot to disparage Mr Musk.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I think Musk should take the rap. Not because he should, but because he's an asshole.


Why not both?
He's been pushing this "autopilot" bullshiat for years.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle. Also the last 2 years have sadly revealed just how low the average intelligence actually is.

I think when we do have self driving cars they are going to need to be 100% self driving because whenever meat gets involved in automated systems 99.9% of the time when something farks up its the meat's fault.


If a person of average intelligence thinks it can self drive after years and YEARS of Tesla repeating over and over that it CAN'T, then I'm a farking genius, because I figured this out years ago.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Because buried in all of that fine print, Tesla claims that their software is not fully autonomous and that the driver must remain aware and take over if need be.


Because even if you are allowed this kind of assholery in the ordinary software like MS Word or Excel, you should not be allowed to do that in a context of the physical machine that can potentially do serious damage or kill people.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D135: I guarantee he purposely committed vehicular manslaughter as part of a politically motivated plot to disparage Mr Musk.


Musk is an asshole and calling his driving assistant program "autopilot" is intentionally misleading.
This doesn't make setting your cruise control to drive over 70 in a residential area with traffic lights any less reckless.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I think Musk should take the rap. Not because he should, but because he's an asshole.


Nah, the driver is on the hook. This idiot was going 74 AFTER he left a freeway. I doubt he was even looking out the window.

Ghastly: Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle.


Also, this. Or, at the very least, why the NHTSA hasn't put the banhammer down, which they should have done five years ago when they started this nonsense. They're a regulatory agency, they can regulate what car companies are allowed to do on US roads. This seems like one of those things they should be more proactive about.
 
phedex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

trerro: Unless Tesla cruise control is different from normal cruise control, it's not smart, and doesn't know speed limits. It simply maintains a speed within a few MPH of what you're going at when you turn it on, and the driver is supposed to set it to something appropriate... so if it was going at 73, he was doing at least 70, intentionally, when he set it. The crash was in a suburb, so this isn't "70 in a 55", this is more like "70 in a 30". So even if the running the red light part was equipment failure, this was intentional reckless driving. TFA also states no brakes were applied in the 6 minutes before the crash, so this also wasn't a case of realizing it had failed to detect the red light and slamming on the brakes to mitigate the damage, but instead completely trusting the autopilot to do its thing, which is not legal anywhere, for good reason.

So yeah, pretty clearly the driver's fault, on multiple levels.


I ain't have a tesla, but my car has adaptive cruise that is pretty responsive.  Nice on the highways when you feel like going exactly the speed of whoever is in front of you, vs having to change the speed all the time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got to ride shotgun in a Tesla once with an old an respected member of our little professional community to a land use law update. He used those features and they seemed like magic. I was stunned. But coming back right out of the parking lot BAM dude runs a red and we get pulled over. Not having to pay full attention when in a vehicle makes anyone lazy and irresponsible after a while. It's why I don't trust self drive tech for a second. And 'no hands phone' bullshiat is just as distracting as using a cell like normal in my opinion. I drove drunk better.

No ticket though. Old white guy in a Tesla ya know.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Tesla Trolley problem never blames the Trolley for killing people on the track, but the person who thought the Trolley Autopilot would stop
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phedex: I ain't have a tesla, but my car has adaptive cruise that is pretty responsive. Nice on the highways when you feel like going exactly the speed of whoever is in front of you, vs having to change the speed all the time.


Assuming there isn't congestion: With how some folks are driving these days, just do the speed limit.  Let everyone else be inconvenienced by driving legally.
 
scalpod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was the Telsa in Murderous Mode?  It's the setting just below Delightful Cruise


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Here's your problem. Someone set this thing to Evil..."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Because buried in all of that fine print, Tesla claims that their software is not fully autonomous and that the driver must remain aware and take over if need be.


"Click to accept"
 
snarfblam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: [pbs.twimg.com image 520x231]


The way this image is always tossed into the middle of an anti-Musk crowd is both amusing and absurd. Like... you've got a thread full of people whar-garbling about how they hate Musk (which is fair), and then there's always the one dude that randomly shouts, "STOP DEFENDING MUSK!" Yeah, you tell 'em!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle. Also the last 2 years have sadly revealed just how low the average intelligence actually is.

I think when we do have self driving cars they are going to need to be 100% self driving because whenever meat gets involved in automated systems 99.9% of the time when something farks up its the meat's fault.


Problem Exists Between Driver's Seat And That Ridiculous Yoke isn't quite as catchy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

snarfblam: Bslim: [pbs.twimg.com image 520x231]

The way this image is always tossed into the middle of an anti-Musk crowd is both amusing and absurd. Like... you've got a thread full of people whar-garbling about how they hate Musk (which is fair), and then there's always the one dude that randomly shouts, "STOP DEFENDING MUSK!" Yeah, you tell 'em!


Got *you* all riled-up. It's plain to see by your, reflexive and unhinged response.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trerro: Unless Tesla cruise control is different from normal cruise control, it's not smart, and doesn't know speed limits.


Tesla's cruise control (and that of a couple other mfrs) actually reads speed limit signs and displays them in the dashboard. A secondary system uses mapping to determine the local speed limit. That limit, too is displayed on the dashboard.

But the manual insists it's the driver's responsibility to check the vehicle's speed, even though the car has 2x ways to know the local limit.

That's a feature that's DESIGNED TO BE ABUSED. Musk should fry for releasing this crap to the public. Or at least, he should fry for creating the world's most annoying fanbase.

https://www.tesla.com/ownersmanual/modely/is_is/GUID-5D3D4014-4E98-45D7-8BBC-F76BCA9CEC05.html
 
Watubi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blaming Musk and "autopilot" for this type of criminal behavior just makes the anti-Musk crowd look idiotic.  You've got sooooo many other things to pin on him.  The man is scum, you're not helping!!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle. Also the last 2 years have sadly revealed just how low the average intelligence actually is.

I think when we do have self driving cars they are going to need to be 100% self driving because whenever meat gets involved in automated systems 99.9% of the time when something farks up its the meat's fault.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nutcase69
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not supporting the guy here (he killed two people), but he wasn't going 70 in a 30 blowing past red lights before killing two people. He set the cruise control while on the freeway and apparently stopped paying attention. Highway 91 ends at an intersection with Vermont Avenue. Here's a wider view (red circle is intersection; arrow shows direction of travel):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

D135: I guarantee he purposely committed vehicular manslaughter as part of a politically motivated plot to disparage Mr Musk.


The good news is that if he can accurately describe Elon's penis he gets a not guilty verdict and a horse.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: snarfblam: Bslim: [pbs.twimg.com image 520x231]

The way this image is always tossed into the middle of an anti-Musk crowd is both amusing and absurd. Like... you've got a thread full of people whar-garbling about how they hate Musk (which is fair), and then there's always the one dude that randomly shouts, "STOP DEFENDING MUSK!" Yeah, you tell 'em!

Got *you* all riled-up. It's plain to see by your, reflexive and unhinged response.


You were touching yourself when you wrote that, admit it...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: D135: I guarantee he purposely committed vehicular manslaughter as part of a politically motivated plot to disparage Mr Musk.

The good news is that if he can accurately describe Elon's penis he gets a not guilty verdict and a horse.


It's got a curve big enough to make a boomerang do a double take.

/if they had that ability
//which they don't because that'd be silly
///or is that what they want you to think?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Why Testla hasn't been sued out of existence for naming their driver assist which is just glorified cruise control "Autopilot" is beyond me because it's become obvious that a person of average intelligence thinks "Autopilot" means fully self driving vehicle. Also the last 2 years have sadly revealed just how low the average intelligence actually is.

I think when we do have self driving cars they are going to need to be 100% self driving because whenever meat gets involved in automated systems 99.9% of the time when something farks up its the meat's fault.


They can name it whatever they want. The problem is that they've told people that it works, that it will drive the car.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: /strods are a farking dangerous design
//Vermont is 7-lanes wide
///Artesia is 10-lanes wide?!?
////Caltran needs to road diet a *lot* of roads


But if you have a handfull of bricks and wood, what else are you supposed to build?
 
