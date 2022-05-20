 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Mcdonald's: Come for the crappy food, stay for the mass shooting   (cbsnews.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was just wanting breakfast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ba da ba ba ba I'm dying in one of these goddamn restaurants.
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
McFlurry or McFURY, your choice.
 
Geralt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This McDonalds shooting is unrelated to the McDonalds shooting across the street from the Taco Bell shooting.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too much mercury in the filet-o-fish...
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know what... I'm not gonna post the copypasta in this one. People died.
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Blam blam blam blam blam, I'm bleeding out"
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.


And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.


A lot of people seem to think the gang violence is some separate thing.
They actually use it's existence as if it were some sort or rebuttal to......something, it's hard to parse how that mindset works.
I wonder what it is that they think differentiates it.
One of those things that make you go "Hmmmm".
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only 2 dead? Psh. That's not a mass shooting. Everyone knows we don't count the wounded people who survived. Come back to me when you aren't posting rookie numbers.

/Still has yet to see anyone beat the high score of 61 dead and 867 injured.
 
Tymast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?


oogabooga blah people!
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?


Perhaps the explanation helps make sense of senseless death. Or perhaps it's racism. Or both in some wierd, convoluted way, I don't know.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

The 80s are back.  This one killed 21 and wounded 19.

If only there were some way to prevent mentally ill people from obtaining firearms.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.


What? they all have very distinct causes and individual ways to prevent them.

Unless you have a magic wand that will make every gun disappear overnight.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chicago McDonald's? I wonder which... yep, that one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reset the clock!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of the most infamous mass shootings was at a MacDonalds.

Back when these kinds of things were unheard of.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?


It compartmentalizes it in the sense that it's not a random shooting that someone totally innocent minding their own business would find themselves in the middle of. It's a relatively isolated gang shooting that had a clear targeted motive involving very specific individuals with a beef. And let's be honest, anybody in a gangland mcdonalds at 10:40 at night knows there's something shady going down by the atmosphere alone.

But you're right. It doesn't detract from the fact that lives were shattered and lost, nor does it justify the act or marginalize the act.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?

Perhaps the explanation helps make sense of senseless death. Or perhaps it's racism. Or both in some wierd, convoluted way, I don't know.


I think it helps to compartmentalize it. "I'm not in a gang and don't hang out in those neighborhoods, so I don't have anything to worry about." I think it helps people to have some kind of false sense of security. Unfortunately, in Chicago, this is spilling out of the "gang" neighborhoods into the downtown area. Downtown Chicago used to be a safe, fun place to go. It is changing dramatically. A teenager was shot to death at the Bean a week or two ago. There have been large mobs of young people vandalizing buildings and attacking people in recent weeks. Mayor Lightfoot needs to get a handle on this and coddling these poor young people isn't working.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.


This was in the Gold Coast.  Which gang runs the Gold Coast?  Is it the Price Waterhouse Cooper Boys or the Goldman Sachs Disciples?
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tymast: jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?

oogabooga blah people!


I hate to say it but........if not, then what?
When that awful shooting at the market happened, by the crazy white supremacist guy, the threads were full of comments like "Well, what about all those GANG shootings, huh? With the Black peoples, huh? Whatabout that, HUH????", as if it were some sort or answer, or response.
It's an insane conversation:
ME: "This bad thing is bad".
Crazy Person: "Oh yeah? Well look at this same or similar thing that is just as bad and has pretty much the same causes and outcomes!! See how wrong you are?"
It is utter and complete insanity.
I can't even,
 
fehk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.

A lot of people seem to think the gang violence is some separate thing.
They actually use it's existence as if it were some sort or rebuttal to......something, it's hard to parse how that mindset works.
I wonder what it is that they think differentiates it.
One of those things that make you go "Hmmmm".


What's with the funny votes? I've seen this exact excuse from republicans i know used to totally dismiss mass shooting statistics
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

This was in the Gold Coast.  Which gang runs the Gold Coast?  Is it the Price Waterhouse Cooper Boys or the Goldman Sachs Disciples?


I know you're a Chicago guy, so you know these groups have been pretty active in the Loop and even the Gold Coast recently. Lots and lots of carjackings and muggings have happened recently. A friend of mine was carjacked in the West Loop just a week ago. This is a very nice area, but it doesn't seem to matter much anymore.
 
sniderman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2 dead, 8 wounded? Hardly worth mentioning on the news nowadays...
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It compartmentalizes it in the sense that it's not a random shooting that someone totally innocent minding their own business would find themselves in the middle of.


You're probably right. That relief from thinking "Well, that can't happen to ME! I'm not one of THOSE people!"
People often choose to believe what they want to believe, even when deep down they know better.
I regard the compartmentalization of social ills as potentially very dangerous - but that's another, big subject, and I'm not in threadjack mode today.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?


Because gangs typically translates to "brown people."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?


Heh - usually you know why

/about the only legit distinction would be for people that track terrorism and such
//i.e. was this something that's in our remit, or a criminal matter?
///can't think of much else, dead is dead
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mukster: McFlurry or McFURY, your choice.


I'll take a Big Mac... 10.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fehk: jso2897: I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.

A lot of people seem to think the gang violence is some separate thing.
They actually use it's existence as if it were some sort or rebuttal to......something, it's hard to parse how that mindset works.
I wonder what it is that they think differentiates it.
One of those things that make you go "Hmmmm".

What's with the funny votes? I've seen this exact excuse from republicans i know used to totally dismiss mass shooting statistics


Anything I post gets funnied in a matter of a minute or two.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's just another day that ends in Y for Chicago
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Rapmaster2000: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

This was in the Gold Coast.  Which gang runs the Gold Coast?  Is it the Price Waterhouse Cooper Boys or the Goldman Sachs Disciples?

I know you're a Chicago guy, so you know these groups have been pretty active in the Loop and even the Gold Coast recently. Lots and lots of carjackings and muggings have happened recently. A friend of mine was carjacked in the West Loop just a week ago. This is a very nice area, but it doesn't seem to matter much anymore.


I haven't lived in Chicago in 22 years.  I actually haven't even been in the city in almost 8 years.

Every city right now is plagued with people with nothing to do but drive in from the suburbs to loiter in expensive areas where they then shoot at each other.  Every time we get a shooting in Buckhead, it's some guy from Riverdale shooting at some guy from Snellville.

I wouldn't be surprised if this "gang" is some guy from Dolton.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.

A lot of people seem to think the gang violence is some separate thing.
They actually use it's existence as if it were some sort or rebuttal to......something, it's hard to parse how that mindset works.
I wonder what it is that they think differentiates it.
One of those things that make you go "Hmmmm".


^^^This

If we ban the guns the gangs would all go away just like the workplace violence, school violence, and domestic violence.  It's all the same cause, guns.  Without the guns it can't happen.

Ban the guns and all those problems are solved.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tymast: jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?

oogabooga blah people!


Yep. They were. Like most of the nearly thousand of other shootings in Chicago, Don't need the KKK when the bros are doing the work for them, for free.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jso2897: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

And that somehow compartmentalizes it how?
I'm curious - a lot of Farkers seem to think that point is very, very important.
How come?

Heh - usually you know why

/about the only legit distinction would be for people that track terrorism and such
//i.e. was this something that's in our remit, or a criminal matter?
///can't think of much else, dead is dead


I'd say the distinction is more along the lines of :

The gangsters want to kill other, specific gangsters to settle a beef. The danger to innocent bystanders is reduced to missed shots. And again, very few innocent bystanders are going to be at a mcdonalds at 10:40 at night in chicago.

The mass shooters want to kill the innocent bystanders directly, and en mass. They're specifically there to target people who, by no fault of their own or even poor judgement, just happen to be there.

THAT is why we need a distinction. We know gang violence is ridiculous but it is a targeted effort at taking out other gang members usually. Even if it's just for the sake of accurately relaying the actual threat to the public.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Big_Doofus: Rapmaster2000: Somaticasual: 10:40 at night, in chicago?

So basically, it was a gang shooting.

This was in the Gold Coast.  Which gang runs the Gold Coast?  Is it the Price Waterhouse Cooper Boys or the Goldman Sachs Disciples?

I know you're a Chicago guy, so you know these groups have been pretty active in the Loop and even the Gold Coast recently. Lots and lots of carjackings and muggings have happened recently. A friend of mine was carjacked in the West Loop just a week ago. This is a very nice area, but it doesn't seem to matter much anymore.

I haven't lived in Chicago in 22 years.  I actually haven't even been in the city in almost 8 years.

Every city right now is plagued with people with nothing to do but drive in from the suburbs to loiter in expensive areas where they then shoot at each other.  Every time we get a shooting in Buckhead, it's some guy from Riverdale shooting at some guy from Snellville.

I wouldn't be surprised if this "gang" is some guy from Dolton.


I'm in Chicago now and this is a big issue right now. I was driving up LSD last Friday afternoon and there were snowplows and lots of cops blocking the streets. I found out later that night that a group of young people had come up from the southside and were moving down the streets in the downtown area jumping on cars, assaulting people, and vandalizing stores.

The same thing happened the next day and a 16-year-old kid was shot to death at the Bean. There is now a big fence around the Bean. It's an absolute mess and the mayor and police seem to be powerless to stop it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Christian Bale: One of the most infamous mass shootings was at a MacDonalds.

Back when these kinds of things were unheard of.


I actually knew a guy who did a mass shooting. It was technically a robbery, and he and an accomplice lined seven people up and executed them. One of the murderers was still in high school. How do you kill seven people and go back to gym class the next day?

Anyway, when I heard the guy's name on the radio after they caught him years later, I wasn't at all surprised.

This country needs to sit down and own up to this shiat. Yeah, I know. YOU just hunt. Or YOU just go sport shooting. It's YOUR hobby, YOUR freedom. Save it.

"My hobby is mixing up nerve gas, but I do it responsibly!"

That's what you gun people sound like.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fehk: jso2897: I'm an excellent driver: If you discriminate gang shootings from school shootings, or workplace shootings, or domestic violence shootings;  the NRA's work is done here.

A lot of people seem to think the gang violence is some separate thing.
They actually use it's existence as if it were some sort or rebuttal to......something, it's hard to parse how that mindset works.
I wonder what it is that they think differentiates it.
One of those things that make you go "Hmmmm".

What's with the funny votes? I've seen this exact excuse from republicans i know used to totally dismiss mass shooting statistics


It's a thing trolls do. There was a thread in late 2020 about covid deaths, and every single post where someone wrote about how someone they loved was killed by covid there were three funny votes on it. Multiple hundred post thread. Probably 150 people saying it killed their mom, son, wife, best friend, etc. Three funny votes on each. I'm sure it's happened many times since in some form or another, but I've stopped paying attention to funny votes because it's become another tool for dismissal of real argument and a way to be an asshole.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dig in everyone, there's enough to go around for everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
The 80s are back.  This one killed 21 and wounded 19.

If only there were some way to prevent mentally ill people from obtaining firearms.


That was the first mass shooting I can remember, I think.   Was that before or after the postal worker entered "going postal" into the lexicon?

Now they all just kind of blur together.
 
