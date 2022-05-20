 Skip to content
A push to elect climate-conscious policymakers in Australia is worrying the established status-quo lawmakers
20
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does Australia have an orange moron?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already live in a burning mad max hellscape of desolation and dangerous flora and fauna. I figured they'd welcome the end times.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not like the whole country catches fire every January.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Does Australia have an orange moron?


Scott Morrison

They even have their own branch of hero worship for him through their Qanon movement.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Does Australia have an orange moron?


Actually, yes.  Not orange specifically, but close enough:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/20/clive-palmer-australia-election-independents/

Although, he might actually be a real billionaire.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They already live in a burning mad max hellscape of desolation and dangerous flora and fauna. I figured they'd welcome the end times.


I assume that some of them have decided they might like their country to NOT be a burning mad max hellscape.

Sadly, I can't know for sure, since the article is 100% inaccessible without an account.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar. Godspeed protecting the barrier reef.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Emposter: Subtonic: They already live in a burning mad max hellscape of desolation and dangerous flora and fauna. I figured they'd welcome the end times.

I assume that some of them have decided they might like their country to NOT be a burning mad max hellscape.

Sadly, I can't know for sure, since the article is 100% inaccessible without an account.


Yep, and composting their food scraps isn't going to change fire season. But you do you , you silly Aussies.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Emposter: Subtonic: They already live in a burning mad max hellscape of desolation and dangerous flora and fauna. I figured they'd welcome the end times.

I assume that some of them have decided they might like their country to NOT be a burning mad max hellscape.

Sadly, I can't know for sure, since the article is 100% inaccessible without an account.


Haven't you seen the documentaries? They all openly welcome glorious death.

Shiny and chrome.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In 2019 the conservatives were so far behind in the polls that betting agencies paid out their bets to those who'd backed the Labor Party the day before the election. The conservatives won. The key reason for the late change in the betting was (invariably Murdoch-owned) media screaming about Labor's "uncosted" environment policy. That policy was largely about cutting carbon emissions by working with industry (electricity generation, transport, agriculture etc) to replace high-emissions processes with reduced emissions processes as it came time to replace old plant etc. It wasn't about spending vast amounts of government money, and in some cases it relied on technology which is still in its infancy, it was a long-term policy to reduce our high (slightly higher than the US per capita) carbon emissions.

Australians are so used to election campaigns being about what the parties propose to spend on policies that they couldn't grasp that this policy wasn't about specific spending, and its "uncosted" nature (due to its long-term plan and too many unpredictable variables) resulted in a freak-out, even though if you look at the policy in detail it's about using carrots-and-sticks to change the way industry spends its own money, not necessarily spending large amounts of government money.

Meanwhlie, we've had big bushfires and multiple "once-in-a-century" flooding events in the last few years and there's not much evidence that the population has linked this to greenhouse issues.

Australians got sucked in then, and my prediction is it's going to happen again today. The only good thing is my political predictions are almost always wrong.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Sounds familiar. Godspeed protecting the barrier reef.


That's a great example of how farked our politics is. The conservatives have announced a huge spend to "save the reef", for research and effort into reducing silt from rivers and also pumping up local tourism (I know, right?) while ignoring the biggest threat to the reef is water temperature and pH issues CAUSED BY ATMOSPHERIC CARBON that they're doing fark-all about. They are so farking clueless. Actually they're not, they just pretend to give a shiat whle deliberately looking the other way when scientists scream about them about carbon emissions.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was just looking at a list of the most polluted cities on the planet the other day:

https://www.iqair.com/us/world-most-polluted-cities

Conclusion:

It doesn't really matter how many eco friendly politicians Australia elects (or the US or Europe)

All the pollution is coming from China and India
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Meanwhlie, we've had big bushfires and multiple "once-in-a-century" flooding events in the last few years and there's not much evidence that the population has linked this to greenhouse issues.


Have you tried raking the forests? Some dude was all over the television a while back saying that raking the forests helps prevent fires.
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
China currently operates 1,058 coal plants, roughly half of all coal plants worldwide.

Australia operates 19.

But sure, let's all biatch about Australia.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Night Train to Wakanda: Sounds familiar. Godspeed protecting the barrier reef.

That's a great example of how farked our politics is. The conservatives have announced a huge spend to "save the reef", for research and effort into reducing silt from rivers and also pumping up local tourism (I know, right?) while ignoring the biggest threat to the reef is water temperature and pH issues CAUSED BY ATMOSPHERIC CARBON that they're doing fark-all about. They are so farking clueless. Actually they're not, they just pretend to give a shiat whle deliberately looking the other way when scientists scream about them about carbon emissions.


If you could go back in time and kill either baby Hitler or baby Murdoch, who would you choose?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: All the pollution is coming from China and India


Uh, the US is between China and India.

Credit where credit is due.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Aussie_As: Night Train to Wakanda: Sounds familiar. Godspeed protecting the barrier reef.

That's a great example of how farked our politics is. The conservatives have announced a huge spend to "save the reef", for research and effort into reducing silt from rivers and also pumping up local tourism (I know, right?) while ignoring the biggest threat to the reef is water temperature and pH issues CAUSED BY ATMOSPHERIC CARBON that they're doing fark-all about. They are so farking clueless. Actually they're not, they just pretend to give a shiat whle deliberately looking the other way when scientists scream about them about carbon emissions.

If you could go back in time and kill either baby Hitler or baby Murdoch, who would you choose?


Any society in which time travel has been developed will also be significantly advanced enough for cloning. Therefor, after having sex with myself because technically we've all wanted to do it - I would send my clone to kill one, and I would kill another.

Checkfart false dilemma.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I was just looking at a list of the most polluted cities on the planet the other day:

https://www.iqair.com/us/world-most-polluted-cities

Conclusion:

It doesn't really matter how many eco friendly politicians Australia elects (or the US or Europe)

All the pollution is coming from China and India


Ha ha you're going to have to hand back that science degree.

Of course the most densely populated industrial cities are going to be the most poluted. And of course China and India produce a lot of pollution, we've exported most of our manufacturing to those countries. When we buy a Chinese manufactured product, we can't pretend no pollution has been caused in its manufacturing, but the pollution isn't where we are. So you blame the Chinese for that? That's either stupid or insane, it's certainly not accurate or logical.

And yet despite this China produces about half the carbon emissions per capita of the US or Australia. India produces significantly less per capita.

The easy work in reducing global carbon emissions can be done in places which produce high per capita levels. That's just obvious. And in any case it sets the right example for other countries to follow. Biatching about the Chinese and doing nothing else (your approach) will result in a human population crash much faster than local action will.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Does Australia have an orange moron?


We have a TFG wannabe in Clive Palmer. Same ideas, same weight, same boorish 'personality'. Thankfully he's on the fringes of politics and is unlikely to gain any seats.

Oh and he's actually rich.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: GrizzlyPouch: All the pollution is coming from China and India

Uh, the US is between China and India.

Credit where credit is due.


Don't fall for the trap of looking at total emissions per country. Different countries have different populations so you're comparing apples with oranges by doing this. Look at the regions of the world which produce high amounts of carbon per capita and compare them with the regions which produce less per capita. The low-hanging-fruit of emission reductions is the bits of the world which produce a lot per capita. That's the US and Australia and similar nations.

Australian conservatives LOVE to biatch about China and they LOVE to bang on about how we only produce under 2 per cent of global emissions here. The fact is we've got about 0.3 per cent of the global population here and if the rest of the world did what we're doing, we'd be really farked.
 
