(Yahoo)   Apparently a root canal can cause hallucinations. Migraines. Trees chasing you and stuff   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
david after dentist.meme
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no dentist ever noticed the large swollen abscess.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Had a tooth get infected under a shiatty filling, and it was Friday evening. Had wait until Monday in agony before I could get it fixed

The dentist told me I needed a root canal like it was the worst thing in the world, but I was like "DO IT". With the kind of pain I was in, I didn't care if she needed to drill a whole all the way through my head to fix it
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Had a tooth get infected under a shiatty filling, and it was Friday evening. Had wait until Monday in agony before I could get it fixed

The dentist told me I needed a root canal like it was the worst thing in the world, but I was like "DO IT". With the kind of pain I was in, I didn't care if she needed to drill a whole all the way through my head to fix it



/FTFM
//I need to hire an editor for my posts
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm surprised no dentist ever noticed the large swollen abscess.


If the infection was high enough normal dental x-rays might not pic up on it.   Maybe a pano would have.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got two botched fillings that were repaired with a botched root canal by hillbilly dentists up north. (One, I think, is under investigation or lost their license for malpractice)
I'm now a little gunshy about going back to get it "fixed."  It's my rearmost upper molar on one side. I just want it pulled, and the tooth beside it with the silver filling pulled, but no dentist will do it. They say they can save the teeth and prefer to do that. I've put up with horrible pain for over a decade. I just want them gone. I'm saving up to go see a cosmetic dentist to see if I can pay to have them removed since insurance won't cover cosmetic procedures.
 
