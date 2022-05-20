 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Boris Johnson believes the laws he signs does not apply to him   (independent.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson, Mr Johnson's leadership, Prime minister, wife Carrie Johnson, Downing Street, Mr Johnson  
•       •       •

1146 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 May 2022 at 1:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Boris Johnson is indeed the UK's Donald Trump
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe one law does not apply to him, but all laws doesn't?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is a Tory after all.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson believes the laws he signs does not apply to him

/FTFY
//The rules of grammar still do, however.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no different that every other politician.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The laws of grammar, on the other hand, apply to us all...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Boris Johnson believes the laws he signs does not apply to him

/FTFY
//The rules of grammar still do, however.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: The laws of grammar, on the other hand, apply to us all...


Great minds think alike ;)
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think he actually signs them, though.  it used to be the Queen, but from what I can tell after five minutes of Googling, they just get kinda proclaimed once both houses are satisfied with them enough to stop arguing.

Trust the original Westminster system to make things confusing.  What's wrong with just delegating vice-regal power to a former CBC reporter chosen by the Prime Minister?
 
InebriatedMuppetBuddhist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are not enforced, then he is correct.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All rich people think this
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the British Prime Minister actually sign bills?  If so, does that mean the PM has some kind of veto power?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: All rich people think

know this

FTFY
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Teddy Brosevelt: All rich people thinkknow this

FTFY


also true
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he also complained about middle class cokeheads the other day.  only upper class cokeheads are ok i guess
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: guestguy: The laws of grammar, on the other hand, apply to us all...

Great minds think alike ;)


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


And fools seldom differ... ;)
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Point to concrete evidence that laws apply to the rich and powerful.
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't think any conservatives think laws apply to them when they don't wabt them to.

Restrictions on everyone else, but when they can't do whatever idiot thanks they want, it's all "mah freedoms".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Obvious" tag was broken?
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not this shiat again.

So much for GenX being cool, I guess.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Point to concrete evidence that laws apply to the rich and powerful.


You are still alive, you are not a slave being forced to work for free.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.