(9 News)   Ahhhh, spring is finally here and summer is around the corner. Denver: hold my beer   (9news.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Length, high fire danger, Colorado, Precipitation, Week-day names, wild meteorological roller coaster, Imperial units, Inch  
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's going to be that super-heavy, wet snow that downs power lines and then magically goes away in 12 hours to 80-degree temps. It's the same state where you'll use your car's heater and air conditioner on the same day.

Ah, well. Beats our neighboring states by several miles.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Colorado biatch Slap.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Late freeze = fewer insects this summer.   And fewer birds.

/less honey
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs dirt skis when the snow never melts?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that explains the stormy Saturday and cool Sunday/Monday in my forecast.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah yes, I remember my days living in Denver. Where I'd go to work in a polo shirt and wishing I could wear shorts because of the sweltering heat in the morning, and on my drive home get stuck in a blizzard.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: It's going to be that super-heavy, wet snow that downs power lines and then magically goes away in 12 hours to 80-degree temps. It's the same state where you'll use your car's heater and air conditioner on the same day.

Ah, well. Beats our neighboring states by several miles.


I've not lost power once since I've been living in Colorado and that's been a few years now.  It wasn't uncommon back in Texas during thunderstorms though.  We got super-heavy, wet snow last year but I think it was late April. I don't remember for sure. I've been working on my garden a lot too just like last year.

I don't expect it to be that bad.  They've already revised the forecast low from 28 to 32 and it's supposed to be raining right now but it isn't - not at my house anyway. Snow is supposed to hit tomorrow evening.  It's 47.5 outdoors and 78.3 indoors. It reached 82.6 outdoors an 86.9 indoors yesterday according to my thermometers.  I thought about turning on the AC, but that's crazy when it's supposed to snow the next day.

That 86.9 was in the hottest room in the house. It was probably 10 degrees cooler downstairs.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Late freeze = fewer insects this summer.   And fewer birds.

/less honey


Bees will be fine. They can basically switch their wings to neutral and rev the engine to keep warm
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Denver's dumb cousin to the west (Salt Lake) is getting a bit of a cold front today and tomorrow also, but no snow thankfully. Perfect temps actually as Mrs. Pow and I are going out to the Salt Flats for a party Saturday evening ... and continued in Wendover through the night. I was worried it was going to be 110 degrees already. Forecasts in the 50-60 range.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We're supposed to get a foot. Good for the fire danger in the very short term, at least.
 
