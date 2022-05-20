 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   82-year-old woman celebrates birthday by graduating from college, now will have her whole life to pay off her student loans   (local21news.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was picking up a few classes here and there in retirement while running a business. I suspect the classes have already been of use while running that business. But LPN is around the level of an associates degree, so she has graduated before, long ago.

A friend of mine got an associates in accounting, spent 25 years being a CPA, and retired to get a Masters in English. Sometimes people go back to get the education they really wanted after a career in something practical.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: She was picking up a few classes here and there in retirement while running a business. I suspect the classes have already been of use while running that business. But LPN is around the level of an associates degree, so she has graduated before, long ago.

A friend of mine got an associates in accounting, spent 25 years being a CPA, and retired to get a Masters in English. Sometimes people go back to get the education they really wanted after a career in something practical.


LPN is a vocational certificate. No degrees are awarded. You do take college level courses, but it's under 60 hours. It's like three semesters worth. Then you take the NCLEX-PN.

Registered Nurse is an Associates (Applied Science typically), about five semesters. You can get a bachelors and masters in nursing, but you don't retake the NCLEX-RN if you have that ADN already and clinically will not make you a different nurse. It's theory, community nursing and a lot of research papers. I've debated on getting my bachelors, but I'm not wanting to get into management, and I don't get more money! My ADN will suffice.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true because it's funny
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paid for his college degree stuffing envelopes at home for 2 hours on a Saturday once a month.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some of these oldsters can surprise you. One lady in her 80's in France made a deal with a guy that would see her get a certain amount of money every month and when she passed away the property would be deeded to him. He was overjoyed because, hell, how long can an 89 yo lady last? Well, come twenty years later he kicked the bucket, having paid nearly double what the property was worth over the years and she was still drinking wine and laughing at the world.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Some of these oldsters can surprise you. One lady in her 80's in France made a deal with a guy that would see her get a certain amount of money every month and when she passed away the property would be deeded to him. He was overjoyed because, hell, how long can an 89 yo lady last? Well, come twenty years later he kicked the bucket, having paid nearly double what the property was worth over the years and she was still drinking wine and laughing at the world.


Lucky for her, he was honest.

Other little old ladies might have become more "accident-prone".
 
assjuice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She probably didn't spend any loan money at restaurants, bars and luxury apartments, so she can pay it off without much whining.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better late than never.
 
