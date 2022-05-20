 Skip to content
(CTV News)   So you live next to a golf course? And you have solar panels on your roof? And some people are lousy golfers?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He bought shiat panels.  Modern panels shrug off hail.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the rare instances I would have sided with the initial insurance co. decision - Get bent you idiot.

But, the city folded like Superman on laundry day and decided to pay him off.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
89 amd cares about the planet more than $ because chances are he will not live long enough to break even.
Unfortunately he picked the wrong spot.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: One of the rare instances I would have sided with the initial insurance co. decision - Get bent you idiot.

But, the city folded like Superman on laundry day and decided to pay him off.


Paying $6,000.00 was less than the bad publicity for the city and the golf course.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I live next to a street, should I not be compensated if a car hits my house?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: So I live next to a street, should I not be compensated if a car hits my house?


Only if it uses a 5 Iron or greater
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: One of the rare instances I would have sided with the initial insurance co. decision - Get bent you idiot.

But, the city folded like Superman on laundry day and decided to pay him off.


It wasn't an insurance company, it was a adjuster firm that assesses claims. The city self-insures. The role of the adjuster is to ensure the claim is legit and asses the amount of damage.

And for the record living next to a golf course is not an "assumed risk". Golf courses are obliged to design their courses to minimize or eliminate such hazards. Your perspective is no different that if your neighbor's kids threw a ball through your window and refused to pay claiming "you knew we had kids when you moved in".
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$6,000.00 for a $100.00 if that chinese solar panel.
The whole Solar Panel Fad was just a quick cash grab scheme.
Yes, solar panels are good.  However it was plain to see that at the hight of the "Panel your roof" crazy is was just a cash grab.
Hence why you barely see any of those companies anymore or advertising.
The whole point was to get as many cheap, shiatty panels on roofs while charging the customer as much as possible then put a lien against the house for the full price.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hancocks says he has lived beside the Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Scarborough, which is owned by the City of Toronto, for more than 50 years and there have been plenty of times when errant golf balls have struck his home breaking windows and denting his cars.
Hancocks said he doesn't often complain about balls hitting his house.
However, he said recently he had solar panels installed on his roof to make his home more energy efficient and in August 2021, a golf ball smashed a solar panel on his roof that short circuited the entire system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heheh, when I was a glazier we had to install storm windows with scratch-resistant Lexan in them for a lady that lived on a golf course. They worked great until they moved the green and fairway a bit then the balls started hitting the windows around the corner (not nearly as frequently), and we had to do those also. The amazing thing was the golf course actually paid for the storm windows and repairs every time it happened.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He should set up tarps above the panels to protect them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: He should set up tarps above the panels to protect them.


At least he could uncover them at night after the course closed
 
deadsanta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: $6,000.00 for a $100.00 if that chinese solar panel.
The whole Solar Panel Fad was just a quick cash grab scheme.
Yes, solar panels are good.  However it was plain to see that at the hight of the "Panel your roof" crazy is was just a cash grab.
Hence why you barely see any of those companies anymore or advertising.
The whole point was to get as many cheap, shiatty panels on roofs while charging the customer as much as possible then put a lien against the house for the full price.


As someone who is now looking to add solar to power an EV, I can assure you TONS of those companies are out there and aggressively marketing.  It's mostly push-ads on sites and direct marketing, but it's insane how many companies have cold-called me trying to get me to add solar after I built my home without it.  It's also insane how much the business is using "pandemic shortages" to boost their quotes by as much as 50% over last years' prices, someone just sent me a quote in NH for $74,000 for a 10 kwh installation and battery backup/car charger.  That's 35 $450 panels and a $7k battery, plus labor.  They claim my battery was going to be "$22,000 installed."  Fark me sideways, am I just waiting for another couple years?
 
