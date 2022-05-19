 Skip to content
(CTV News)   What's an ice shove? This is an ice shove   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's time in the penalty box is what it is.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's all fun and games until you get the UIIA.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shove it up your ice?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ice dingleberries.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sorta cool. But if you have docks or other things on the shore, you might need winches to pull them inland for the season.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: That's sorta cool. But if you have docks or other things on the shore, you might need winches to pull them inland for the season.


Yeah ok it's late - just glanced and read "If you have dicks on the shore, you might need winches to pull them inland for the season."  Took me to to end of the sentence to go "Wha wha WHA??"
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ice shove, man
 
englaja
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ice shove? It happens when you someone says...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ice dunes.

/we don't call them sand shoves
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Ice dingleberries.


For people that might not know, you really shouldn't eat dingleberries.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do these ice shoves sometimes become airborne? And for quite some distance. I ask because I saw a sign at a Merrillville In. shopping plaza yesterday--and on an 85-degree day--warning to watch for falling snow and ice.
 
