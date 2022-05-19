 Skip to content
(NYPost)   AR-15 helps man make the move from Blue Mounds to brown mound   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Rifling, Assault rifle, Firearm, Semi-automatic rifle, Isaiah Miller, Rifle, 19-year-old Marshall, Service rifle  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm afraid to see what's on Miller's laptop. This might have been a bit of intervention, with Levi trying to talk Miller into good sense.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did his friend have an AR-15, and what did he use to kill him with?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have never owned a gun and even I knew at age 8 not to point guns at people, unloaded or not, unless you were ok with them dying.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It was an accident," usually applies to spilling liquid, not grabbing a gun, pointing it at a person, and then pulling the trigger.

Criminally negligent homicide sounds right, but it's Wisconsin so he'll walk because finding twelve non-idiots there is a tall order.
 
