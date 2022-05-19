 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   One of the naughty kids with the cardboard shark fin in "Jaws" grew up and is now Police Chief of an oceanfront Massachusetts town. It's the circle of life   (boston.com) divider line
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, I bet it's the snitch.
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bonus points if he has the same bad taste in jackets.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it the kid who blamed it on the other kid?
 
