(NERC NERC NERC NERC)   Summer weather and energy supply outlook, with charts and graphs. Center of US is screwed, and west-of-center not much better. Go east, young man   (nerc.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, United States, normal temperatures, Summer Reliability Assessment, high risk of energy shortfalls, average seasonal temperatures, North America, parts of North America, drought conditions  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aside, I wonder if that b-29 at the bottom of lake Mead is any easier to reach these days...?
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just wait till the Nvidia 4090 is launched. It'll suck the power out of the rest of the United States in one gaming session.
 
NoGods
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No. No, don't go east. We're all full over here. We ain't got enough room or water for folks who only now realizing they were treating their desert like it was an oasis. Just try to live with the consequences of your actions.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm in the Red. What are they going to do, cut my po... (crackle)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NoGods: No. No, don't go east. We're all full over here. We ain't got enough room or water for folks who only now realizing they were treating their desert like it was an oasis. Just try to live with the consequences of your actions.


People in Montana biatch about people moving here and have bumper stickers saying that Montana's full. Growing up in the northeast I can say that that area IS full, driving anywhere is miserable, and there's nowhere you can go to avoid people and get some goddamn peace and quiet. My old neighbor compared CT to a cage with too many animals in it.
 
payattention
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.


Well... I seem to remember Hurricane Andrew hitting the North Carolina mountains and it was not exactly 'dead' at that time. But, yes, other than the mudslides, the occasional road collapse, and the earthquakes, you are in a decent spot. (No, there have not been any substantial earthquakes up there in a long time, but that just means the clock is ticking. There is a fault there and it is just a matter of time.)

/ain't no such place as the 'perfect' place...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh goodie. More California vs. Texas: which state is more on fire and without electricity?
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

payattention: Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.

Well... I seem to remember Hurricane Andrew hitting the North Carolina mountains and it was not exactly 'dead' at that time. But, yes, other than the mudslides, the occasional road collapse, and the earthquakes, you are in a decent spot. (No, there have not been any substantial earthquakes up there in a long time, but that just means the clock is ticking. There is a fault there and it is just a matter of time.)

/ain't no such place as the 'perfect' place...


Oh-- I grew up on the actual Atlantic coast, so I've been through a few real real hurricanes. Andrew was dead by the time it hit the mountains. You get thunderstorms that bad every few years.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hi, this is New England speaking. Stay the hell away from us. We get our fill of you tourists during fall foliage and ski season.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Growing up in the northeast I can say that that area IS full, driving anywhere is miserable, and there's nowhere you can go to avoid people and get some goddamn peace and quiet. My old neighbor compared CT to a cage with too many animals in it.

You haven't been to Maine.  You can start at the bottom and drive for 6 hours, and 5.5 hours will be pine trees.  Population density is 43 people / sq mile.  Compare with 334 people / sq mile in Massachusetts.

Then I remind people that, when  you reach the top of Maine, you enter Canada.  That's the second largest country in the world and it's ALL pine trees!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Growing up in the northeast I can say that that area IS full, driving anywhere is miserable, and there's nowhere you can go to avoid people and get some goddamn peace and quiet. My old neighbor compared CT to a cage with too many animals in it.

You haven't been to Maine.  You can start at the bottom and drive for 6 hours, and 5.5 hours will be pine trees.  Population density is 43 people / sq mile.  Compare with 334 people / sq mile in Massachusetts.

Then I remind people that, when  you reach the top of Maine, you enter Canada.  That's the second largest country in the world and it's ALL pine trees!


I hiked Quoddy Head State Park in east as east can be Maine. East as east can be for the US, actually.

I will never forget walking through the trails and just getting hit by pine smell. It was like I was in air freshener. Good for the soul.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NoGods: No. No, don't go east. We're all full over here. We ain't got enough room or water for folks who only now realizing they were treating their desert like it was an oasis. Just try to live with the consequences of your actions.


That and the fact we dont worry about the water here were used to wringing out the air if we are thirsty. May 20th and supposed to be 99 here today and dripping with humidity. I could use some dry heat every once and a while.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.


May have to come your way if it stays like its supposed to be today. Only about an hour away by god.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

payattention: Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.

Well... I seem to remember Hurricane Andrew hitting the North Carolina mountains and it was not exactly 'dead' at that time. But, yes, other than the mudslides, the occasional road collapse, and the earthquakes, you are in a decent spot. (No, there have not been any substantial earthquakes up there in a long time, but that just means the clock is ticking. There is a fault there and it is just a matter of time.)

/ain't no such place as the 'perfect' place...


Had a 3.3 here in SC a little over a week ago.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: As an aside, I wonder if that b-29 at the bottom of lake Mead is any easier to reach these days...?


The Lady Of The Lake is real, and they've sent submersibles down to see her.

She is being eaten alive by mussels, algae, and time... but, what makes her special is she is the LAST extant B-29 in existence. There have been numerous (at least four) campaigns to save her, with even Bethesda pitching in a major donation to "ping-pong ball" raise her.

Nothing has come of it.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.


Except for the whole 96 degrees and 80% humidity on May 20th
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Weaver95: As an aside, I wonder if that b-29 at the bottom of lake Mead is any easier to reach these days...?

The Lady Of The Lake is real, and they've sent submersibles down to see her.

She is being eaten alive by mussels, algae, and time... but, what makes her special is she is the LAST extant B-29 in existence. There have been numerous (at least four) campaigns to save her, with even Bethesda pitching in a major donation to "ping-pong ball" raise her.

Nothing has come of it.


I'll bet she's a lot more accessible these days.
And if current rates of decline remain steady, it might actually be possible to raise that plane from the bottom.
 
Alebak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How the hell is Texas only "elevated risk" on that map?

They're already going "Please turn stuff off" to try to reduce max load and its not even June yet.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: NoGods: No. No, don't go east. We're all full over here. We ain't got enough room or water for folks who only now realizing they were treating their desert like it was an oasis. Just try to live with the consequences of your actions.

People in Montana biatch about people moving here and have bumper stickers saying that Montana's full. Growing up in the northeast I can say that that area IS full, driving anywhere is miserable, and there's nowhere you can go to avoid people and get some goddamn peace and quiet. My old neighbor compared CT to a cage with too many animals in it.


Try upstate ny.  You can drive for hours and all you pass is forests, farms and tiny towns with no phone service.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Netrngr: payattention: Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.

Well... I seem to remember Hurricane Andrew hitting the North Carolina mountains and it was not exactly 'dead' at that time. But, yes, other than the mudslides, the occasional road collapse, and the earthquakes, you are in a decent spot. (No, there have not been any substantial earthquakes up there in a long time, but that just means the clock is ticking. There is a fault there and it is just a matter of time.)

/ain't no such place as the 'perfect' place...

Had a 3.3 here in SC a little over a week ago.


I'm about 100 yards from a very heavily used railroad. I get into the 4s because of the trains several times a day.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

payattention: Sleeper_agent: Appalachian Piedmont all the way. Hardly any tornadoes. Hurricanes are dead by the time they get here. Plenty of water. You can always go up into the mountains if it gets too hot.

Well... I seem to remember Hurricane Andrew hitting the North Carolina mountains and it was not exactly 'dead' at that time. But, yes, other than the mudslides, the occasional road collapse, and the earthquakes, you are in a decent spot. (No, there have not been any substantial earthquakes up there in a long time, but that just means the clock is ticking. There is a fault there and it is just a matter of time.)

/ain't no such place as the 'perfect' place...


Are you possibly thinking of Hugo?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Andrew went across south Florida and then turned north, by the time Andrew made it to the mountains he was not only merely dead, he was really most sincerely dead.
 
