(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Woman ends police chase with old Florida man trick. Who said Florida Man tag was just for men   (wfla.com) divider line
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the snake o.k.?
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom threw a snake at me the first time we met, but we've moved past that.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Subby's mom threw a snake at me the first time we met, but we've moved past that.


NTTIAWWT
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bongon247: Is the snake o.k.?


Done !
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm all for a gender-neutral term, but "Florida Person" doesn't conjure up quite the same image of an unshaven, mullet-headed, overalls-wearing, part-time crocodile farmer and full-time meth user.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pocket snake!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

