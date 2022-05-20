 Skip to content
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, you mean that pretending climate change isn't happening doesn't actually stop the negative consequences?
Well obviously we should...*consults notes*...give rich people a tax cut!
Wait .. everyone is still gonna starve. That can't be right
🙄
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BBC: Spaghetti-Harvest in Ticino
Youtube tVo_wkxH9dU
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don Camillo's gonna be pissed.
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't they just get their pasta from the grocery store?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So glad that climate change is a liberal hoax, otherwise this could be a serious problem.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Climate change, climate disaster, James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti.

Uh, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Angry hand gestures.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unfortunately both the Democrats and Republicans have decided that fighting climate change isn't really important.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like how this always sounds like a total surprise to everyone involved.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee, you mean that pretending climate change isn't happening doesn't actually stop the negative consequences?
Well obviously we should...*consults notes*...give rich people a tax cut!
Wait .. everyone is still gonna starve. That can't be right
🙄


Sometimes I figure the rich are just rushing to starve the poors because they assume their money will buy them through the famines.

I'd suggest keeping a bottlecap collection, just in case.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems the climate change chickens are coming home to roost- despite the shrieking and gibbering of short-sighted imbeciles all over the world. Taking appropriate actions a decade or so ago may not have prevented this particular problem, but would have absolutely have helped mitigate the damage and give governments better tools for dealing with the consequences.

Good thing this happened in Italy- a country world-renowned for the efficiency and quick actions of its government. I'm sure they'll get some top scientists working on ways to compensate for the loss of a major water source, and will roll out their plan any minute now.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Excuse me while I go water my lawn!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Unfortunately both the Democrats and Republicans Americans have decided that fighting climate change isn't really important so don't vote for politicians who care.


But let's be honest for a moment.  Only one party had a president who banned the use of the term and its rising star governor has called discussions on the topic "left-wing stuff."
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think the plan is to keep pretending that climate change isn't happening and everything is fine.
I have NO idea what we're going to do with all the bodies.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's Italy, they'll just arrest climate scientists and call it a day.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: It seems the climate change chickens are coming home to roost- despite the shrieking and gibbering of short-sighted imbeciles all over the world. Taking appropriate actions a decade or so ago may not have prevented this particular problem, but would have absolutely have helped mitigate the damage and give governments better tools for dealing with the consequences.

Good thing this happened in Italy- a country world-renowned for the efficiency and quick actions of its government. I'm sure they'll get some top scientists working on ways to compensate for the loss of a major water source, and will roll out their plan any minute now.


They should jail the climate scientists.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: It's Italy, they'll just arrest climate scientists and call it a day.


Killing the messenger just means you get less mail.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always get interested by situations like this - but I rarely feel like I'm getting the full picture from whomever is writing about it.  Yes, climate change.  In this particular situation, are the issues with the river and the reservoir also being impacted by increased demand/population, which amplifies the impact of the change in climate?

Ex:  Western US Reservoir levels - part of the issue is that the impact is being amplified by quotas and regulations that hadn't changed in something like 80 years, allowing for California to bypass some of the restrictions that were put in place years prior for other states.

Are those glacier fed reservoirs in the Alps being subjected to increased demand?  Are the agricultural operations using artificial means to divert the flow of the river?  Both innocuous on their own, but saddled with the shift in climate, or a drought, suddenly a much larger issue?
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obscure if you are not a true Hockey fan


cms.nhl.bamgrid.comView Full Size
 
