What's inbetween YOUR couch cushions
posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 12:41 AM



real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's NONE of your business, subby.

/okay... some talc.  It has been a bit moist lately.
 
Azz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cumstains from when I used to fark the space between the couch cushions. That was yesterday.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elon Musk's dick and a settlement offer
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Packet of salt...
half of periwinkle crayon...
gum wrapper...
a penny (would have been useful 10 years ago)...
An AAA Duracell battery...
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those aren't cushions!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Couchville
Youtube EVllGe8tDmI
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. I finally found the cat toy my cat has been meowing at me about for weeks. She is currently tossing it around the house and...oh fark, not in your water bowl! Fark, now I have to clean the water bowl
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Off-brand fleshlight.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. I finally found the cat which has been meowing at me about for weeks.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh. For that kind of money, you can almost buy an apartment in New York City.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My non fungible fart collection.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thanks, subby. I finally found the cat which has been meowing at me about for weeks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
weed.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
and chips. probably a mouse.
 
