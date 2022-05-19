 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   While MI6 issues licenses to kill, MI5 can only manage licenses for domestic abuse   (bbc.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The foreign national cannot be named, despite evidence he is a threat to women, after the government took the BBC to court to block publication.

Evidence shows that he is a right-wing extremist with a violent past.

Well, it's kind of a mystery why a hard-right government would spaff money up against a wall to protect the identity of someone who commits violence against women, isn't it?

/F*ck Fat Boy Dim.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The foreign national cannot be named, despite evidence he is a threat to women, after the government took the BBC to court to block publication.

It'd be a real shame if someone told me his name.  Then I could publish it wherever the fark I want.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: The foreign national cannot be named, despite evidence he is a threat to women, after the government took the BBC to court to block publication.

It'd be a real shame if someone told me his name.  Then I could publish it wherever the fark I want.


It'd be an even greater shame if my email address were listed publicly some place.  Somewhere easy to find, like maybe clicking on my user name.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"X was paid to inform on networks of right-wing extremists,"

Paid to inform or set up contacts between extremists and BoJo's government?
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for Cartman to come tell us why we are wrong, this is OK and that dude is a great guy.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The foreign national cannot be named, despite evidence he is a threat to women, after the government took the BBC to court to block publication.

Evidence shows that he is a right-wing extremist with a violent past.

Well, it's kind of a mystery why a hard-right government would spaff money up against a wall to protect the identity of someone who commits violence against women, isn't it?

/F*ck Fat Boy Dim.


What, is the UK in Texas now?
 
