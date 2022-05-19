 Skip to content
(The Lost Ogle) AWOL Oklahoma sheriff found living in a broken-down motorhome in an Alabama parking lot
    Sheriff, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wonder if the sheriff and wife had COVID and didn't want anyone to know they caught the liberal hoax.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a weekend I had in college
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, I'm a pretty cool boss.  I understand that people have lives and such.  I don't mind when people take a day or two off for no reason, because they just need to.  All people have to do is tell me - in advance if at all possible - and don't do it too often without planning ahead.

But if someone doesn't show up, I'm going to try to get hold of them.  If I can't, I call the cops, much as I hate to involve them in anything, because policy requires it.  If they don't show up for a few days in a row, and I can't raise them, I assume they've abandoned the job.  After a week of no contact, I would terminate and post to hire.

And if they called in 90 days and gave me a cock-and-bull story like that, I'd laugh in their face.  And I'm in rural Alaska.  They are not.  It's not like they couldn't possibly have made contact.

There's more to that shiat.  Bet on it.  But I bet the County will let him go back to work like nothing happened.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Check his backyard for bodies.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Van life, am I right?
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems that it's down by the river too....
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That story is utter bullshiat. Landlines are still a thing & he could have called to let him know where there at.

I'm betting there's embezzlement, insurance fraud, murder or any number of crimes involved & they're stupid enough to think they could just fade away. I'll be waiting for the Dateline episode on this.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
*they're at.

Dammit.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A. Good Country key.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crack is wack
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tornado
 
stilted [TotalFark]
Best description of Oklahoma ever

/Okie
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacation.
In where?

Crack
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
Check the evidence locker, count the guns and ammo, audit the books.

He has the money for 2 weeks of doggie ICU but can't call the office?  Bullshiat. If he had flashed his badge at the vet's office, they would have let him make a collect call. Local cops would have let him call for free.

$10 on a murder-suicide before this is all over.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet that evidence room is short a couple kilos of meth.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was he caught with a live boy or a dead girl?
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear he married one child, but that didn't work out so he married a grown woman.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, nothing at all suspicious about 3 months of no-call no-show.  FFS, I've taken off-grid vacations but there's no way I could have claimed to be utterly unable to communicate with my employer that I won't make it back on time unless I was dead or in a coma.  No phone in my cabin and no cell service.  Well, then I could go into town and give a dude at the gas station five bucks to make a call.

FFS, he's been at a repair shop and a vet's office.  They got phones and internet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He also said their cellular service is poor where they're staying in Alabama."

Lots of places still have land lines, especially in areas with poor cellular service. Man, talk about phoning in your excuses (pun not intended but definitely welcomed).
 
pheelix
The county has no choice. He's an elected official so they can't fire him.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
Or he pulled over a car with 20 lbs of meth and $500K in cartel money (both confiscated, and he told the driver to get to Canada before he reported the seizure), and decided to split Oklahoma.

A couple in a trailer in Alabama with that stash? Use the trailer and $8500 in drug cash as down payment on a little house near a lake and spend the rest of his days fishing.

The wife certainly knows what's going on. The fact she didn't call anyone either is proof of that. She didn't ask anyone to check on the house, etc.

Interrogate her first, and point out that a women's prison isn't where you want to spend your golden years.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eh I've done it... in Montana. I just really didn't wanna go back to work. Welfare call becomes a police action threat really quick.

I'm not stealing your shiat. I'm just having a mental break down from months on the road vs the agreed upon 3 weeks on and 1 off. And everytime the phone goes off it gets worse.
I gave them the best fark you letter ever after that.

Assholes did cancel the company Amex. Was half tempted to drop their shiat off and say "pick it up" rather than spend the money to send a hundred pounds in tools 1800 miles away.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why don't they just fire him?
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The county can certainly pass a law allowing them to fire elected officials who abandon their post.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
Even a guy I used to know that did wilderness camping - way the fark into the wild with what you can backpack and staying a while -  would still take a sat phone and check in on a scheduled basis.  You don't just disappear off the map without some kind of reason.  Maybe your fault, maybe not, but there are reasons that are not being presented here
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I bet if he was blah they could.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

If they were going to pass and enforce laws against corruption, they wouldn't be voting Republican.
 
pheelix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Are you sure about that? A County Board firing a County Sheriff sounds one whole hell of a lot like a separation of powers issue.
 
pheelix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Since this is Oklahoma we're talking about, he never would have been elected in the first place were that the case.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should just fire him.
 
Serathnal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As an Okie who has specifically been criticized by the Lost Ogle, I feel qualified to comment.

That said, it's the best journalism in Oklahoma.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
90 days of sex, drugs, and rock'n roll.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A little Rowdy Yates...
/this story is bullshiat
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Can you fire an elected official? I think there's a bit of due process needed... I kinda doubt no one was in contact with him. And the Sheriff's department might have been able to use some of them resources to, you know, find him...

Seriously. 90 days? Two living people just gone for 90 days and no one filed a missing persons report? 90 days for the #2 to say anything about it? Yeah... I'm betting the whole county reeks of booze and bullshiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Check evidence lockup?  Two pounds of meth and approximately 4000 Viagra are missing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's my guess...

They're from Oklahoma, and the wife wanted an abortion, so they had to go out of state, then once that was complete they both got Covid, and have been recuperating, then the dog got sick, then on top of that, they both said fark It, Alabama RV parking lot is far more relaxing than back home, and just stayed there.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Either this guy went on "The Great American Smoke Out (crack binge)" as we used to call it in my younger days, or some people attempted an intervention and tried to isolate him to either dry him out or get him off drugs.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe he was in a "fugue state"
Maybe he was in a "fugue state"
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i find this part of the excuse especially unbelievable, as 2 weeks of doggie ICU would cost more money than there is.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Successful downgrade
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yeah, this.

Even looking at this in the best light possible, something hinkey is going on.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I got laid off while on the road with several thousand worth of equipment. They gave me an address to send it to (after my card was cutoff) and I was like not on my dime. I think somehow it ended up on coworker's card.
 
